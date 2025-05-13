High School

Vermilion Catholic vs. Riverside Academy: Live updates, score of Louisiana Division IV select baseball semifinal

Follow along as the second-seeded Eagles battle No. 11 Riverside

Mike Coppage

No. 11 Riverside Academy and No. 2 Vermilion Catholic meet in a Louisiana Division IV select semifinal baseball game Tuesday at 2 p.m. at McMurry Park in Sulphur.

Pregame

Last year, the No. 20-seeded Rebels beat No. 4 Vermilion Catholic in the regional round in Abbeville, 3-2. The schools met in football this school year with the Eagles winning behind all-state quarterback Jonathan Dartez, who plays shortstop and bats leadoff.

Dartez walked three times and scored a run in a 6-3 win over No. 7-seeded Ascension Episcopal in the quarterfinals. The district rivals met four times in the regular season with the Blue Gators winning three. The best-of-three league series was decided by a total of four runs.

Freshman Cole Albert struck out seven and pitched a complete game in the quarterfinals, allowing five hits and walking none. Outfielder Bryce Lege doubled, homered and drove in four runs. Ross Dartez also doubled for the Eagles (23-7). Albert threw a four-hitter with seven strikeouts in a 3-0 regional win over No. 15 St. Edmund.

Riverside reached the semifinals by defeating No. 6 Ascension Catholic 6-2 and defending champion No. 3 Opelousas Catholic, 3-0. Junior Jayce Ruiz pitched both playoff games, striking out a total of 19 and throwing a two-hitter in the quarterfinals. Ruiz, the leadoff batter, had a hit and drew three walks. Ayden Bullock doubled and drove in two runs.

Riverside, which won a state title in 2017, has finished as runner-up twice. Vermilion Catholic, which also has two runner-up finishes, lost freshman pitcher Cruz Hebert (6-0) to injury in April, according to Eric Narcisse of The Acadiana Advocate.

The championship game will be Wednesday, May 13, at 2 p.m. vs. the winner of No. 1 Covenant Christian (36-0)/No. 12 Ouachita Christian (17-15).

First inning

(Updates will appear here after the game begins.)

Mike Coppage
MIKE COPPAGE

Mike Coppage is a Louisiana-based veteran reporter with decades of experience covering recruiting and high school sports for Scout, Rivals, The Acadiana Advocate and The Daily Iberian. He has been freelancing for High School On SI since 2024.

