Vermilion Catholic vs. Riverside Academy: Live updates, score of Louisiana Division IV select baseball semifinal
No. 11 Riverside Academy and No. 2 Vermilion Catholic meet in a Louisiana Division IV select semifinal baseball game Tuesday at 2 p.m. at McMurry Park in Sulphur.
Pregame
Last year, the No. 20-seeded Rebels beat No. 4 Vermilion Catholic in the regional round in Abbeville, 3-2. The schools met in football this school year with the Eagles winning behind all-state quarterback Jonathan Dartez, who plays shortstop and bats leadoff.
Dartez walked three times and scored a run in a 6-3 win over No. 7-seeded Ascension Episcopal in the quarterfinals. The district rivals met four times in the regular season with the Blue Gators winning three. The best-of-three league series was decided by a total of four runs.
Freshman Cole Albert struck out seven and pitched a complete game in the quarterfinals, allowing five hits and walking none. Outfielder Bryce Lege doubled, homered and drove in four runs. Ross Dartez also doubled for the Eagles (23-7). Albert threw a four-hitter with seven strikeouts in a 3-0 regional win over No. 15 St. Edmund.
Riverside reached the semifinals by defeating No. 6 Ascension Catholic 6-2 and defending champion No. 3 Opelousas Catholic, 3-0. Junior Jayce Ruiz pitched both playoff games, striking out a total of 19 and throwing a two-hitter in the quarterfinals. Ruiz, the leadoff batter, had a hit and drew three walks. Ayden Bullock doubled and drove in two runs.
Riverside, which won a state title in 2017, has finished as runner-up twice. Vermilion Catholic, which also has two runner-up finishes, lost freshman pitcher Cruz Hebert (6-0) to injury in April, according to Eric Narcisse of The Acadiana Advocate.
The championship game will be Wednesday, May 13, at 2 p.m. vs. the winner of No. 1 Covenant Christian (36-0)/No. 12 Ouachita Christian (17-15).
First inning
(Updates will appear here after the game begins.)
