Vote: Who Has Been the Top Class 4A Louisiana Girls High School Basketball Player so far in 2024-25?
We previously unveiled our list of top Louisiana girls high school basketball players in Class 5A. Now it's time for you, the fan, to determine who has been the best girls basketball player in Class 4A.
Here are the nominees: Voting ends Feb. 28, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Ramiah Augurson, sr, Wossman
Wossman has captured three consecutive state championships, and the Wildcats have had a stronghold on the No. 1 power rating in Division II nonselect during Augurson's senior campaign. She was averaging 14 points per game through mid-January, according to KTVE-Monroe, which named her its STAR of the Week. The 6-foot-1 Southern Miss signee plans to major in animal science. Wossman is 23-3 on the season.
Makayla Charles, sr, Vandebilt Catholic
Charles announcd her commitment to local school Nicholls State last year. "She is still a paint presence for the Terriers when she needs to be, but she defends all five positions, is a ball handler, is a shot maker and has proven capable of being a small forward at the next level," By-U Sports wrote. As a freshman, she scored 31 points in a 46-37 win over Ellender. LBR Basketball posted that Charles "lives at the free throw line" due to her ability to draw contact. The Terriers (14-7, No. 2 in the Division II select power ratings) are loaded with talent.
Kamara Effit, sr, Southwood
Effit's first bucket earlier this year vs. Woodlawn-Shreveport put her at 1,000 career points. She finished the game with 21 points. "Our main goal is to get out (of it) what we put in," she told The Shreveport Times in November. "Every day, we're going hard on the court, weight room and track because we want it to show in our performance on the court." Southwood is 21-10 with a 5-1 record in District 1-4A.
Emilee Duet, sr, St. Scholastica
Duet broke the school scoring record earlier this season, scoring 31 points against Doyle on Jan. 10 to set a new mark of 1,812 points and counting, according to Joseph Halm of The New Orleans Advocate. Eric Richey of Varsity Sports Now described her performance against Newman (15 of 20 FG, 36 points) as the most dominant his network has streamed in five years. The Doves are 18-7 and No. 7 in the Division I select power ratings.
Kate-Camille Tatman, sr, St. Thomas More
The Cougars are having a solid season (17-8, No. 13 Division I select) and are doing it without senior sharpshooter Brynnan Boyd, who suffered an injury. Tatman leads the team in scoring (12.2 ppg) field goal percentage (39%) and rebounds (6.6). Shie ranks third in steals, blocks and assists. Tatman was also a member of the STM Homecoming Court.
Alaiah Jarrell, sr, Brusly
The 5-foot-7 guard is an experienced hand for the Panthers. She helped Brusly to its fourth straight quarterfinal appearance last year, scoring 14 points in the eighth-seeded Panthers' 50-35 win over No. 24 West Feliciana. "We just had to lock in, make sure we boxed out, and crashed hard," she told Blackhouse Sports after a win over Madison Prep. Brusly, 17-14 and No. 13 in the Division II nonselect power ratings, has a 7-0 record in District 6-4A.
Shyann McCummings, sr, Leesville
According to her NCSA profile, McCummings averages 26.3 points, 12 rebounds and three assists per game while shooting 52%. The daughter of active military personnel at Fort Polk, she also runs track and was last year's district MVP. The 5-foot-7 senior scored her 1,000th career point last year and is a two-time AAU Junior All-American in track and field. The Wampus Cats are 16-10 and No. 10 in Division II select.
Eryn Brown, jr, Istrouma
Not only is Brown leading the state in several statistical categories, she is also No. 1 nationally in made free throws, according to MaxPreps. She ranks first in Louisiana in points per game (37), which is fifth nationwide, field goals made, double-doubles, steals (6.5) and rebounds (13.2). Brown poured in 64 points in one game last year and has scored 1,000 in a single season. Istrouma is 22-10 and 4-2 in District 6-4A.
Miranda Holincheck, sr, Archbishop Hannan
The Hawks can win their first district title since 2016 with a win over Loranger on Feb. 14. Holincheck helped Hannan stay undefeated in league play by scoring 14 points in a win over St Scholastica, according to Mike Pervel of The New Orleans Advocate. The Hawks (16-7, No. 5 in the Division II select power ratings) have won eight of their last nine games. Holincheck was named to the 2024 LHSAA East All-Star volleyball team.
Destiny Ware, soph, Frederick Douglass
The 5-foot-7 sophomore excels at forcing turnovers and converting fast break opportunities. The College Coaches Basketball Recruiting Facebook page, which has over 33,000 members, notes that Ware, who has a 3.5 GPA, is "coachable, competitive and a quick learner." The 19-5 Bobcats went 5-0 in District 10-4A and are No. 6 in the Division II select power ratings.
Aveonna Glasper, sr, Peabody Magnet
Glasper, who scored 20 points in a district win over West Ouachita, was profiled by LBR Basketball last summer. "Aveonna is a bucket," the post said. "She gets to the rim and finishes strong. A great leader who plays with a lot of energy." Glasper has led the Warhorses to a 15-11 overall record and 3-1 record in District 2-4A.
Kimora Celestine, jr, Iowa
LBR Basketball posted that has Celestine has "ice water from the free-throw line" after she led the Yellow Jackets to the semifinals of the Showdown on the Lake by draining 9 of 10 from the charity stripe. She scored 21 points in a win over Oakdale. Iowa, which has won eight of its last nine games, is 19-7, No. 3 in the Division II nonselect power ratings, and owns a win over powerhouse Lafayette Christian.
Jaila Marshall, sr, Northwood-Shreveport
Last spring, Marshall ran a leg on Huntington's 4 X 100 relay team that finished second in state. She transferred to Northwood, which has won 12 of its last 13 games and went undefeated in District 1-4A with an overall record of 17-9. Marshall is an excellent outside shooter for a Falcons' squad that that could play spoiler in the playoffs (currently No. 22 in the Division I nonselect power ratiings).
Brooklyn Jefferson, jr, Minden
The 5-foot-10 junior has made a habit of recording double doubles for the 13-11 Crimson Tide, who are 5-1 in District 1-4A with only a one-point loss to Northwood-Shreveport. Jefferson finished with 13 points, 14 rebounds, five steals, four assists and two blocks vs. Richwood, according to the Minden Press Herald.
Emily Cortez, sr, E.D. White
Coretz, a senior forward, recently scored her 1,000th career point, according to By-U Sports, which wrote that she has been "a primary offensive option" for several years and "has expanded her range and can score from both midrange and even beyond the 3-point line" in addition to her prowess in the paint. The Cardinals are 23-4 and No. 4 in the Division II select power ratings.
Justyce George, jr, Teurlings Catholic
George, who was named to The Acadiana Advocate's All-Metro first team as a sophomore, posted 21 points with two 3-pointers in a January win over Breaux Bridge. In December, she scored 27 in a win over Cecilia. George also plays soccer and scored a goal in a quarterfinal win. She has led the basketball team to a 16-10 record.
SaMaria Berry, sr, West Feliciana
Berry, who also plays volleyball, is averaging 17.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.3 assists for the Saints (17-6, No. 12 Division II nonselect power ratings). The 5-foot-11 senior reached the 1,000-point milestone earlier this month, according to The Baton Rouge Advocate.
Sa'Niya Morris, soph, Opelousas
Last summer, LBR Basketball posted about Morris: "A long-ranged guard who will block shots and rebound. Can push pace and hit the 3!" Morris has helped the Tigers (13-11, No. 17 in the Division II nonselect power ratings) to a five-game winning streak and 6-1 record in District 5-4A.
MaKenzie Marceaux, jr, North Vermilion
Marceaux, who was named as The Daily Advertiser's Midseason Player of the Year, has led the Patriots to a 24-2 record and the Division II nonselect No. 2 power rating. The Patriots are 6-0 in District 4-4A heading into their final regular season game vs. Rayne. Marceaux's 13 points were a team-high in a district win over Teurlings Catholic.
Kayla Fox, soph, Northside
Fox "is on fire this year (and) taking on a huge responsibility," City Wide Media Inc. posted on Instagram after the Vikings defeated St. Thomas More. The sophomore tossed in 31 points in a win over Acadiana, according to Shannon Belt of The Daily Advertiser, with many buckets coming via offensive rebounds. Northside, which is 13-13 and No. 17 in the Division II select power ratings, has won four of its last five games.
Saniya Fultz, jr, St. Michael
Fultz's 17 points led the way in a 52-50 district win over Istrouma, according to William Weathers of The Acadiana Advocate. St Michael is 14-11 and 6-2 in District 6-4A. The Warriors have won six of their last seven games entering the playoffs. Fultz, a 5-foot-8 junior, collected six steals in a 49-1 win over Northeast.