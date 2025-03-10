Vote: Who should be Louisiana high school Athlete of the Week? (3/10/2025)
Who was the top athlete in all of Louisiana high school sports last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours The Pelican State and corrals the top performers across all high school sports from the past week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Lila Robertson of Natchitoches-Central softball
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT Sunday, March 17. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Below are this week's nominees.
THIS WEEK'S CANDIDATES
Mattie Belle Fullington, fr, St. Louis Catholic softball
Fullington pitched two complete games at the Acadiana Tournament, allowing only two earned runs and striking out 17 for the Saints (4-4, No. 10 in the Division III select power ratings).
Riley Williams, soph, Archbishop Hannan softball
Williams hit two runs as the Hawks split games with Southside and West Monroe, losing by one run to the Sharks and defeating the Rebels, 11-5. She threw out two runners attempting to steal and had a .500 on-base percentage.
Tiarra McPipe, sr, Zachary girls basketball
McPipe nabbed Outstanding Player honors for the Broncos, who won their first state championship since 1927. The senior scored 17 points with eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in the 54-41 win over top-seeded Parkway in the Division I nonselect title game. No. 3 Zachary finished the season with a 26-4 record.
Kaylee Bradley, sr, Oakdale girls basketball
The Warriors downed Oak Grove to win their second state championship in the past three years. Bradley, who was 10 of 10 from the free throw line, finished with 22 points. five rebounds, four steals and two assists in the 48-43 win. Top-seeded Oakdale went 26-5 for the season.
Caroline Bradley, soph, Oak Grove girls basketball
A top national recruit, Bradley carried the Tigers to a runner-up finish in the Division III nonselect playoffs. The 6-foot-5 sophomore was named Outstanding Player in the 48-43 title game loss to Oakdale after totaling 38 points, 22 rebounds and six blocked shots. She scored 27 points with 25 rebounds in a 58-37 semfinal win over Westlake.
Carley Hamilton, sr, Huntington girls basketball
The Southern Mississippi signee earned Outstanding Player of the Division I select state championship win over No. 3 Woodlawn-Baton Rouge by producing 27 points, eight rebounds, four steals and two assists. The fourth-seeded Raiders beat the Panthers, 61-51. Hamilton also scored 27 points in the semifinals.
Makayla Charles, sr, Vandebilt Catholic girls basketball
The second-seeded Terriers won their second state championship with a 46-42 win over fifth-seeded Madison Prep. Charles, the Outstanding Player, scored 14 points with eight rebounds, two blocked shots, a steal and an assist in the Division II select final. It was Vandebilt Catholic's first crown since 2010.
Shaila Forman, sr, Southern Lab girls basketball
The Kittens won their second consecutive state title and third in the past four years with a 67-57 win over Cedar Creek in the Division IV select final. Forman was named Outstanding Player after a 25-point performance that included six rebounds, five steals and two assists.
Anyra Wilson, sr, Wossman girls basketball
The Wildcats won their fourth consecutive title by blowing out familiar tournament foe Albany in the Division II nonselect championship game, 62-25. Wilson scored 17 points on 8-of-16 shooting with six assists, five rebounds and four steals for top-seeded Wossman.
Reesie Jinks, sr, Fairview girls basketball
The Panthers earned their 16th state title and fifth in the past six years. Jinks, the Outstanding Player in the Class B final, finished with 32 points, five assists, three steals and two rebounds in the 72-65 win over Bell City.
D'Zya Johnson, sr, Lakeview girls basketball
The top-seeded Gators knocked off defending champion Arcadia in the Division IV nonselect title game. Johnson, the Outstanding Player, had 10 points, eight rebounds, two assists and a steal in a 38-34 win that avenged a semifinal loss to the Hornets last season.
Kaliyah Samuels, jr, Lafayette Christian girls basketball
Samuels poured in 22 points and gathered seven rebounds with a steal for the top-seeded Knights, who won their fifth consecutive state championship with a 67-28 rout of No. 2 Sacred Heart-New Orleans. Samuels, the game's Outstanding Player, made 9 of 14 field goals and was 4 for 4 from the free throw line.
Olivia Edwards, soph, Simpson girls basketball
The Broncos claimed their first state title since 2001, defeating Summerfield in the Class C final by a score of 73-41. Edwards was named Outstanding Player after scoring 21 points with 10 rebounds. Top-seeded Simpson completed the season with a 41-2 record.
Logan McNamara, sr, Mandeville baseball
The right-hander threw a complete-game two-hitter in a 2-1 win over Lakeshore, recording 10 strikeouts with two walks, according to Dave Woodall of The New Orleans Advocate. The Skippers (10-8) have won four of their past five games.
KD Brewer, soph, Country Day boys basketball
The third-seeded Cajuns advanced to the state tournament with a 57-50 win over No. 6 Catholic-New Iberia in the Division III select quarterfinals. Brewer scored 22 points and was 9 of 11 from the free throw line for Country Day, which will face No. 2 Dunham in the semifinals.
Catelyn Yeager, jr, Covington softball
The Lions' catcher hit for the cycle with a grand slam and nine RBIs in a 16-6 win over Fontainebleau, according to Mike Pervel of The New Orleans Advocate. Yeager is batting .722 for Covington, which is 6-2 and No. 15 in the Division I nonselect power ratings.
Zaveon Shepherd, soph, John Curtis boys basketball
The 6-foot-1 guard finished with 23 points, including two clutch free throws, in the seventh-seeded Patriots' 55-51 road win over No. 2 Catholic-Baton Rouge in the Division I select quarterfinals, according to William Weathers of The Baton Rouge Advocate.
Jace Conrad, jr, Central-BR boys basketball
The second-seeded Wildcats defeated No. 7 East Ascension by a score of 61-49 in the Division I nonselect quarterfinals. Conrad posted 16 of his 23 points in the second half for Central, according to Robin Fambrough of The Baton Rouge Advocate.
Aaliyah Gaddis, jr, Woodlawn-BR girls basketball
The junior led the Panthers to a 61-43 win over Edna Karr in the Division I select semifinals, scoring 23 points with six rebounds and two blocks. Gaddis made 9 of 12 field goals for third-seeded Woodlawn.
Tucker Suire, jr, Dutchtown baseball
Suire threw 5.2 innings and had three hits at the plate in a 4-0 win over Dunham. The Griffins (12-8) have won five of their past seven games.
Khia Williams, sr, Lafayette girls track and field
Williams won the 100 meters (12.09) and the 200 (25.42) at the Charles Lancon Relays for the Lions, who easily won the meet with 188 points. Second-place Teurlings Catholic had 80 points. She also ran a leg for the first-place 4 X 100 and 4 X 200 relay teams.
Torrien Alfred, sr, Erath boys track and field
Alfred won the triple jump (39-8.5) and placed third in the long jump (19-8.25) at the Charles Lancon Relays. The Bobcats, with 77 points, were a close second to meet winner Acadiana High (86 points).
Ethan Taylor, jr, Lafayette boys track and field
Taylor ran a leg on the Lions' first-place 4 X 400 (3:35.08) and 4 X 800 (8:34.21) relay teams at the Charles Lancon Relays.
Abby Kate Mendoza, soph, St. Thomas More girls track and field
Mendoza won the 3200 meters (12:20.08) and took second in the 1600 meters (5:30.90) to help the Cougars to a third-place finish at the Charles Lancon Relays.
Ryan Allen, sr, Westlake boys basketball
The 10th-seeded Rams knocked off No. 7 Loreauville on the road in the Division III nonselect regional playoffs. Allen, a McNeese State football signee, scored 25 points in the 58-48 victory.
