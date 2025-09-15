Vote: Who Should Be Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week? - Sept. 15, 2025
Who was the top athlete in all of Louisiana high school sports last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours The Pelican State and corrals the top performers across all high school sports from the past week.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT Sunday, September 21. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll.
Congrats to last week's winner: Aymaud Sykes of Grant football.
Below are this week's nominees.
THIS WEEK'S CANDIDATES
Jaden Celestine, Jr., Comeaux football
The Spartans snapped a 33-game losing streak by downing Patterson on the road, 34-30. Celestine (5-10, 185) ran for 247 yards on 25 carries with two scores. In a preseason interview with Eric Narcisse of The Acadiana Advocate, Celestine forecast that things would be "different" this season.
Luke Delafield, Sr., North DeSoto football
Ranked No. 1 in Class 4A by Louisiana Sportsline, the Griffins moved to 2-0 with a 49-20 win over Center (Texas). Delafield, a four-year starter who led North DeSoto to the state final as a freshman, passed for 267 yards and four touchdowns. Through two games, Delafield has completed 27-of-39 passes for 411 yards and five touchdowns.
T.J. Burch, Jr., Sterlington football
The 5-foot-9, 190-pounder, who is listed as a linebacker/safety, returned the opening kickoff 83 yards to paydirt in a 48-14 win over Rayville, according to Jake Martin of The Ouachita Citizen. He finished with three touchdowns on nine carries and shined on defense (team-high seven tackles, two sacks). Sterlington, the reigning state champ in Division III nonselect, was ranked No. 2 in last week's LSWA Class 3A poll with a first-place vote.
Skyler Edwards, Sr., St. Charles Catholic football
The Comets are off to a great start with a 28-0 win over Lutcher in Week 2 coming after a 33-point victory over Newman. Edwards rushed for a hard-earned 95 yards on 31 carries vs. Lutcher and scored three touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving from quarterback Landree LeBlanc.) St. Charles was No. 9 last week in Class 4A (Louisiana Sportsline).
Braylon Garrick, Sr., Westlake football
The Rams are rocking to a fast start once again. Westlake drummed LaGrange 47-12 for their fourth 2-0 start in the last five years, per Rodrick Anderson of The American Press. Garrick scored four touchdowns, rushing for 170 yards on 11 carries (15.45 ypc) and hauling in a 47-yard pass.
Max Gassiott, Jr., Central-Baton Rouge football
The reigning champs in Division I nonselect earned a 34-28 win over Denham Springs in a matchup of local rivals. Gassiott, a transfer from Alexandria, passed for 211 yards and three touchdowns. His 33-yard pass to Marcus Watson with less than two minutes remaining provided the winning points, per Jackson Reyes of The Baton Rouge Advocate. Both of Gassiott's completions to Watson went for scores.
Chase Williams, Jr., Airline football
Williams threw four touchdown passes as the Vikings rolled to a 50-18 win over Benton and four-star QB Malachi Zeigler. The junior, who has kept the Airline offense running at a similar clip as former QB Ben Taylor, completed 14-of-19 passes for 314 yards, according to Lee Hiller of The Shreveport Bossier Advocate.
Chace Dugas, Soph., Northside football
Things are looking great on the northside of Lafayette where the Vikings are 2-0. On Friday, Dugas rushed for 204 yards on 24 carries with two touchdowns in a 47-25 win over Sulphur. Earlier in the week, Northside coach Jacarde Carter spoke to the effectiveness of Dugas in the running game and expressed his (correct) prediction that the dual threat would have a good outing in Week 2.
Caleb LeMieux, Sr., South Beauregard football
LeMieux caught four passes for 141 yards with two touchdowns as the Knights handed Washington-Marion its first loss. South Beauregard (1-1) is at 2-0 Buckeye next.
Justin Williams, Jr., Southside football
The Sharks earned a 34-20 road win over Westgate in what could be a budding new rivalry with the campuses located less than 11 miles apart south of Lafayette. Williams, who burst through the line for a 49-yard score on the first play of the game, finished with 156 yards on 28 carries with three scores. His two TD runs in the fourth quarter put the game out of reach for Southside, which has another big one this week at home against Class 3A Madison Prep (2-0). Sharks coach Jess Curtis said Williams is the most powerful runner in the state.
Damari Drake, Sr., Evangel Christian football
Ranked as the state's No. 32 player by 247Sports, which projects Drake as a linebacker, the hard-nosed senior plays a mean running back, too. He rushed for four touchdowns in a 63-42 win over Natchitoches-Central in the District 1-5A opener. Through two games, Drake is averaging 12 yards per carry (26-312, five TDs). He also went over the 100-yard rushing mark against Neville.
Jaydon Prudhomme, Jr., Lake Arthur football
Prudhomme was a workhorse in the Tigers' 27-12 win over DeQuincy, logging 22 carries for 263 yards with a 63-yard touchdown run. Lake Arthur is 2-0 and has outscored opponents 62-12 heading into this week's game vs. Bolton Academy (0-2).
Blake Delcambre, Sr., Loreauville football
Delcambre spurred his team to a come-from-behind 41-21 win over Ascension Catholic, which was ranked No. 3 in Class 1A (Louisiana Sportsline). The quarterback rushed for 153 yards on 14 carries with five touchdowns in the road win and passed for 107 yards on six completions.
Makelin Lemoine, Jr., Elton football
A 1,000-yard rusher in 2024, Lemoine is taking things to new heights. He ran for 334 yards on 16 carries (20.9 ypc) with six touchdowns in the Indians' 45-22 win over Northwood-Lena. His final two TD runs covered 63 and 75 yards, and he ran for a two-point conversion.
Aiden Carter, Jr, Lake Charles College Prep football
The Trailblazers overcame a 25-point halftime deficit to beat city rival Barbe for the first time. Carter ran for 287 yards on 18 carries with three touchdowns in the 70-65 win for LCCP, ranked 10th last week in both the LSWA and Louisiana Sportsline polls (stats via Rodrick Anderson of The American Press).
Pierce Gable, Fr., Westminster Christian-Lafayette football
The freshman, who played varsity last year and has great size (6-0, 210), plowed through the Thrive Academy defense for 88 yards on seven carries (12.6 ypc) and three touchdowns in a 54-0 win. That set up a showdown with undefeated sister school Westminster Christian (Opelousas) this week. WCA-Lafayette was the second team receiving the most votes outside the top 10 in last week's LSWA Class 1A poll.
Adrian Godette, Fr., Delcambre football
The freshman had an offensive, defensive and a special teams touchdown in a 53-7 win over Berchmans Academy. Godette ran for a 57-yard score on his only carry and took it to the house on an interception and kick return for a total of 202 yards on three touches. Delcambre is 2-0.
Jeremy Favorite, Jr., North Iberville football
The Bears made an impressive return to action as a program last year and continue to make progress. Favorite ran for 120 yards and a pair of touchdowns to help North Iberville (2-0), No. 4 in the Division IV nonselect power ratings, top Class 4A Livonia, 26-25 (per Patrick Wright of The Baton Rouge Advocate).
Joachim Bourgeois, Sr., Notre Dame football
Bourgeois is listed at 5-foot-9, 165-pounds, but he is as difficult to pull down as a power back. The senior ran for 94 yards on 12 carries with two touchdowns in a 42-7 win over Ville Platte and caught two passes from quarterback Drew Lejeune for 45 yards. The Class 2A Pioneers are No. 4 in the Division III select power ratings. District rivals Lafayette Christian and Lafayette Renaissance are No. 1 and No. 3. Bourgeois went for over 150 yards in Week 1 at Class 5A Southside.
Landon Johnson, Jr., Madison Prep football
The two-way standout graces the list again this week. Why not? He helped the Class 3A Chargers, who are quickly positioning themselves as favorites in Division II select, to a second straight win over a tough Class 5A opponent. According to Charles Salzer, Johnson ran for 119 yards on 20 carries with a touchdown and three two-point conversions in a 30-21 win over Mandeville. On defense, he intercepted the Mandeville quarterback. At quarterback for the Chargers, Johnson passed for 169 yards on 14 completions
Drake Vincent, Sr., Brusly football
In a District 6-4A opener, Vincent passed for four touchdowns and 262 yards to guide the West Baton Roug Parish Panthers to their second straight 2-0 start. Brusly is No. 4 in the Division II nonselect power ratings.
Cooper Babin, Sr., St. Amant football
It was a marathon, not a sprint, as St. Amant raced to a 21-0 lead and held on to win 60-56 after briefly surrendering the lead late in the fourth quarter vs. reigning Division II nonselect champ Cecilia. Babin passed for four touchdowns and rushed for four, carrying 12 times for 121 yards and completing 20-of-33 passes for 370 yards. He threw the game-winning pass to Quinten Elisar with seconds remaining.
Jarvis Washington, Sr., The Dunham School football
Ranked No. 2 in Class 2A by both Louisiana Sportsline and the LSWA, the Tigers blitzed Class 5A Live Oak by a score of 63-42. Washington gave the Eagles fits, catching 11 balls from five-star QB Elijah Haven for 259 yards and four touchdowns, according to Jackson Reyes of The Baton Rouge Advocate.
Andrew Viator, Sr., Teurlings Catholic football
The deep threat receiver torched the Sam Houston secondary for 177 yards on six catches with three TDs in a 46-14 road win. The Rebels (2-0), No. 3 in Class 4A (Louisiana Sportsline), have a dangerous receiving corps that includes tight end AJ Price, Nicholas Celestine and Viator.
Brayan Castellon, Jr., Edna Karr football
Quarterback John Johnson drove the Cougars into position for Castellon to do this thing: nail a 37-yarder that sent the game into overtime where Johnson scored the game-winning touchdown in a 24-17 win over American Heritage (Florida) in a matchup of nationally ranked teams.
Baylon Champagne, Sr., Breaux Bridge football
The Tigers got a big win under coach Justin Pierce by defeating tough Class 1A foe Vermilion Catholic by one point (28-27). Champagne, who is listed as a middle linebacker on Hudl, ran for 218 yards on 27 carries with two touchdowns.
Meg Griffin, Sr., Ascension Episcopal volleyball
The Blue Gators were 6-2 and No. 6 in the latest Division V power ratings. Last week, Ascension Episcopal swept Acadiana Renaissance 3-0 behind Griffin's 15 kills, six aces, four blocks and three digs.
