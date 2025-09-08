Vote: Who Should Be Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week? - Sept. 8, 2025
Who was the top athlete in all of Louisiana high school sports last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours The Pelican State and corrals the top performers across all high school sports from the past week.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT Sunday, September 14. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll.
Below are this week's nominees.
THIS WEEK'S CANDIDATES
Jarrison Reese, Sr., Church Point football
The Bears began the season with a 27-14 win over North Vermilion and had two 100-yard rushers, led by Reese's 154 yards on 14 carries with three touchdowns. The senior also caught four passes for 37 yards for Church Point, ranked fifth in Class 3A last week by the LSWA.
Jamieon Brown, Sr., Lafayette High football
Brown averaged 46 yards per carry in coach Stephen Hearen's debut as head coach of the Mighty Lions, rushing for 136 yards on three carries (all touchdowns). He also caught an eight-yard pass from quarterback John Carney (4-of-5, 90 yards) in the 52-8 win over Franklin High.
Ben Hendricks, Sr., Mandeville football
The senior quarterback put the Skippers on his back in a 38-25 win over Salmen, rushing for 226 yards and a score and passing for a nine-yard TD to Brennen McNeely, according to Jason Russell of The New Orleans Advocate. Hendricks, who averaged 17.3 yards per carry, ran for a 54-yard TD and left the game with just under four minutes left (knee).
Landon Johnson, Jr., Madison Prep football
The Chargers, who were ranked sixth in Class 3A in Week 1 by the LSWA with one first-place vote, outscored Class 5A Dutchtown, 48-41. Johnson (6-1, 180) passed for three scores, ran for another, rolled up 250-plus yards of offense and recorded an interception, two pass break-ups and had a tackle for loss.
Kaleb Williams, Sr., Parkway football
Williams and the Panthers throttled Carroll, 43-13, as the quarterback made a triumphant return from injury by completing 18-of-23 passes for 198 yards with touchdowns to three different receivers, according to Lee Hiller of The Shreveport-Bossier Advocate.
Montrevell Lewis, Soph., Bossier football
Lewis and freshman Demareya Bates combined to score nine touchdowns in the Bearkats' come-from-behind win over North Caddo, according to Russell Hedges of The Bossier Press Tribune. Lewis accounted for five scores for Bossier, which erased a 12-0 deficit with 42 unanswered points in the first half and went on to win, 63-25.
Khyrie Francisco, Sr., St. Martinville football
A dual-threat quarterback, Francisco sparked the Tigers to a win over parish rival and defending Division II nonselect champion Cecilia by rushing for 128 yards on 26 carries with two touchdowns and completing 12-of-17 passes for 164 yards and scores to Jamion James and Ky'lun Skipper. St. Martinville, which was playing its first game under head coach Garrett Kreamer, won 34-29.
Ty Walsworth, Soph., Loyola Prep football
Set a school record with two kick returns for touchdowns in a 55-21 win over St. Frederick, according to Lee Hiller of The Shreveport Bossier Advocate. He also caught a touchdown pass from QB Bryce Restovich. The win avenged a close loss last year to the Warriors.
Hudson Price, Soph., Calvary Baptist football
The sophomore earned the starting job vacated by Abram Wardell and showed why in a 30-7 win over Oak Grove, completing eight of 13 passes for 136 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The Cavaliers were ranked No. 3 in Class 2A last week by Louisiana Sportsline with one first-place vote. Oak Grove was No. 7.
Carter Smith, Jr., Pineville football
The Rebels defeated New Iberia on the road, 44-34. Smith completed 13-of-15 passes for 267 yards and four touchdowns, according to Bret McCormick of Louisiana vs. All Y'all.
Chantz Babineaux, Sr., Carencro football
In a pregame interview last week, Carencro coach Gavin Peters said that Babineaux is his team's top defensive player. The senior Nicholls State commit intercepted two passes and returned one for a touchdown in a 30-27 win over St. Thomas More, which was ranked No. 1 in Class 4A. He also had four receptions for 43 yards. Last week, Babineaux returned a pick for a score in a 28-26 jamboree win over Notre Dame.
Ethan Heney, Sr., Vandebilt Catholic football
The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder, who is listed as a quarterback/tight end, accounted for four touchdowns in a 55-12 rout of Central Lafourche. He passed for 180 yards and rushed for 87 with a pair of scores on the ground and through the air.
Jatterious Howard, Jr., Mansfield Football
In the wildest game in the state in Week One, Mansfield overcame a 35-0 deficit to beat Minden, 46-38. Howard completed five passes with three going for touchdowns, per Lee Hiller of The Shreveport Bossier Advocate.
Braylon Walker, Sr., Lafayette Christian football
The Class 2A No. 2-ranked Knights got payback for last year's loss to Class 5A Archbishop Rummel by topping the Raiders in Lafayette, 27-26. Walker, a UL Ragin' Cajuns' commit, passed for 139 yards on 13 completions (no interceptions) with a TD and led all rushers with 183 yards on 16 attempts with two scores.
Jeremey Patton, Jr., Zachary football
Coach David Brewerton's Broncos opened with a 52-28 win over Plaquemine, which was ranked No. 7 in Class 4A (LSWA). Patton ran for 217 yards and two touchdowns, with 117 yards on five attempts after halftime, according to William Weathers of The Baton Rouge Advocate.
Jacourey Duhon, Sr., Lafayette Renaissance football
The leading returning receiver for coach Hunter Landry, Duhon gathered eight receptions and 75 yards with two touchdowns as the Class 2A Tigers handled Class 5A Prairieville, 35-14. Lafayette Rennaissance is a team to watch in Division III select and competes in a district that is sure to be competitive with Lafayette Christian and Notre Dame.
Gracie Mann, Sr., St. Joseph's Academy volleyball
The Southeastern Louisiana commit totaled 26 kills with seven coming in the fifth set of a win over Dutchtown, according to Charles Salzer of The Baton Rouge Advocate. The Redstickers moved to 2-0 with the win. Mann also collected 20 digs.
Montana Brown, Sr., Eunice football
Brown, the Eunice quarterback, scored both his team's touchdowns in a 16-14 win over Northwest. He rushed for 39 yards on 13 carries for a rushing game that dominated the stat line. The Bobcats attempted only two passes.
Dalton Shirley, Soph., Sulphur football
In his first start, Shirley rallied the Tors to a 13-10 victory over St. Louis Catholic by completing 12 of 16 passes for 127 yards with touchdown tosses to Jordan Jardneaux and Jaden Lilly, according to Rodrick Anderson of The American Press.
Aiden Brooks, Sr., St. Paul's football
The Wolves made a statement in Week 1, thumping Live Oak by a score of 48-13. Brooks, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound safety, intercepted two passes and was named Defensive Player of the Week by the team.
Javaughn Fairley, Sr., DeRidder football
In addition to an 82-yard kick return, Fairley (14 rushes, 73 yards) ran for three touchdowns in a 42-13 win over South Beauregard.
Horacio Robertson, Sr., Rayne football
Listed as outside linebacker/safety, Robertson can tote the pigskin too. He rushed for 101 yards on five carries with a touchdown in a 35-7 win over Beau Chene.
Lawston Broussard, Jr., Iowa football
Broussard passed for 175 yards on six completions with three touchdowns in a 35-6 win over Jennings in a battle of top Southwest Louisiana clubs. He threw TD passes to Jeremiah Bushnell covering 60 and 22 yards.
Aiden Bourque, Sr., Erath football
The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder ran for 98 yards on 16 carries with two touchdowns in Erath's 34-19 win over Loreauville. The game was a rematch of last year's second round Division III nonselect game in Erath won by the Tigers.
Sedrick Wilson, Sr., Jena football
Wilson rambled for 325 yards on 29 carries with four touchdowns in a 64-48 win over Mangham. He also had a 52-yard receiving TD, per The Walkthrough. Louisiana Sportsline ranked Jena No. 6 in Class 3A in Week 1.
Jacobi Boudreaux, Sr., John Curtis Christian football
The Patriots set a school record with nearly 700 yards rushing (and averaged close to 12 yards per carry) in their 54-26 win over California program Cathedral. Boudreaux ran for 218 yards on 11 carries with four touchdowns.
Aynaud Sykes, Jr., Grant Parish football
Will anyone beat this stat line this year (or ever?) Sykes ran for 420 yards and 10 touchdowns on 25 carries in a 76-50 shootout win over Montgomery.
