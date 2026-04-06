Vote: Who Should be the Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week? - April 6, 2026

Who was the top athlete in all of Louisiana high school sports last week?

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Congrats to last week's winner, Ansley Johnson of Sterlington softball!

Each week, High School on SI scours The Pelican State and corrals the top performers across all high school sports from the past week. Voting concludes on April 12 at 11:59 p.m.

This Week's Candidates

Brooklyn Steward, Eighth Grade, Merryville softball

Steward, who was a huge part of the state championship basketball team, threw three shutouts last week for the Panthers (16-3, No. 4 Division IV nonselect). She threw a one-hitter with eight strikeouts in a 16-0 win over Leesville (and had three hits); pitched a one-hitter with nine Ks over four innings in a 15-0 win over Oberlin (three hits, 2BH, RBI) and struck out nine over five innings in a two-hitter vs. Basile. Steward doubled and drove in three runs in the 10-0 win.

Alya Taylor, Soph, Archbishop Hannan softball

Taylor and the Hawks (20-2) defeated Division IV select No. 4 Ascension Catholic 12-7. Taylor, a third baseman, doubled twice with three hits, three RBIs and scored two runs. Archbishop Hannan has won 15 straight games.

Kolin Rodriguez, Jr, Erath baseball

The long relief pitcher got the win after tossing 4.1 innings in the district champioship against Acadiana Renaissance. He gave up no earned runs with one strikeout as the Bobcats won another league title.

Sadie St. Pe, Jr, Buckeye softball

The Panthers are getting hot at the right time. After dropping five of six games, Buckeye claimed three wins last week to increase its winning streak to four. St. Pe went 3 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and four runs scored in a win over Monterey. She had a hit and an RBI in a win over Division I select No. 6 Tioga and had two hits with a double and a homer in a one-run win over Division III nonselect No. 4 Pine Prairie.

Lane Dugas, Jr, Opelousas Catholic baseball

Dugas was the architect of another masterful long relief performance. He pitched six innings of shutout baseball with seven strikeouts in a 9-6 win over Erath for the Division IV select No. 1 Vikings (21-6).

Reese Charpentier, Sr, North Vermilion softball

The third baseman accounted for two of her team's four hits in a 1-0 win over Division III nonselect No. 4 Pine Prairie, including a walk-off double in the seventh inning. She had a hit and scored a run in a win over Comeaux and led the Patriots with three hits (RBI, two runs scored) in a 12-4 win over Division II nonselect No. 1 North DeSoto. North Vermilion (20-5) is No. 4 in Division II.

Sebastian Rideaux, Jr, Acadiana Renaissance baseball

The leadoff hitter for the Division II select No. 3 Eagles (21-5) had three hits and three RBIs with a triple and two runs scored in a 7-4 win over Westminster Christian-Lafayette.

Erin Willis, Soph, Cecilia softball

The Bulldogs (No. 12 in Division II nonselect) traveled to No. 4 North Vermilion and departed with a 7-5 win. Willis held the Patriots scoreless over the final five innings after the hosts jumped out to a 5-0 lead.

Myles Jones, Sr, New Iberia baseball

It was a memorable week for Jones, who announced his commitment to Louisiana Christian University and batted .727 in three games (two wins) with five singles, three doubles, four RBIs, five walks and six runs scored. New Iberia (17-9) is looking to move up from No. .17 to No. 16 in the Division I nonselect power ratings. At No. 16, NISH would host a first-round playoff series.

Alivia Singletary, Sr, Iowa softball

Division II nonselect No. 8 Iowa had a tremendous week, knocking off a defending state champion (Holy Savior Menard), South Beauregard and Division III select No. 6 St. Louis Catholic. Singletary doubled and drove in a run in the win over Menard, had three hits (two 2BH, HR) drove in two runs, and scored four vs. St. Louis and went 4 for 4 with a homer, two RBIs and two runs scored in the 7-6 win over South Beauregard.

Liberty Greene, Soph, Kaplan softball

Greene had a hit and scored two runs in a 4-3 win over Dutchtown, a 2025 Division I nonselect tournament team. She had four hits with two doubles and scored three runs in a 15-9 win over Division I nonselect No. 9 Ouachita Parish. Kaplan is 18-5 and No. 2 in Division III nonselect.

Emily Edler, Jr, Doyle softball

The reigning Division III nonselect champions downed Pine and Division I nonselect No. 11 Chalmette. Edler scattered five hits over six innings in the 13-2 win over Chalmette and drove in three runs. She threw a no-hitter over two innings with four strikeouts and again had three RBIs in the 17-0 rout of Pine.

Ashtyn Rogers, Sr, Patrick Taylor softball

The future Southeastern Louisiana Lion threw a complete game one-hitter with 13 strikeouts in a 3-0 win over Division I nonselect No. 5 Destrehan (20-5). She also scored a run for the Tigers (25-4, No. 4 Division II select).

Kenley Sonnier, Soph, Notre Dame softball

The Louisiana High School on SI Newcomer of the Year two years ago as an eighth grader, Sonnier doubled twice and drove in three runs in the Pioneers' 13-2 win over St. Thomas More. She had two hits with a homer, three RBIs and scored two runs in a 16-0 win over Erath. Notre Dame is 25-2 and No. 3 in the Division III select power ratings.

Ava Webb, Jr, Bunkie softball

Webb threw a two-hitter over five innings with four strikeouts in a 12-1 win over Division IV No. 9 Oakdale. She also had two hits at the plate with an RBI and a run scored. Bunkie (12-12) has won three straight games after dropping five of six and is No. 8 in the Division III select power ratings.

J.D. Alexander, Sr, Barbe baseball

The Buccaneers (29-1) swept Sulphur in a pair of low-scoring games. Alexander got the save in the first game (2-1 win) and pitched six innings to get the decision in the 4-2 victory in Game 2, according to Rodrick Anderson of The American Press.

Davin Capdeville, Sr, Southside boys track & field

Won the 100 with a time of 10.92, just ahead of teammate Justin Williams, to set a new PR at the Tom Nolan Relays for the first place Sharks.

Gabby Fabacher, Jr, John Curtis Christian softball

The shortstop and two-hole hitter for the defending Division I select champions went a perfect 4 for 4 with two RBIs in a 6-0 win over Division II select No. 5 St. Charles. The Patriots have won three straight during a streak that began with a victory over a tough Live Oak team.

Ainsley Morvan, Soph, Logansport softball

The 18-9 Tigers (No. 3 in Division IV nonselect) went 3-1 on the week. Morvan homered twice with six RBIs in a 16-1 win over Northwood-Lena, doubled twice and drove in three runs in a 10-0 win over Minden, went 4 for 4 with two homers, four RBIs and four runs scored in a 9-3 win over Caddo Magnet, and homered in a loss to Zwolle. She was the winning pitcher in two games and threw three perfect relief innings vs. Caddo Magnet.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting:

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.