Vote: Who Should be the Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week? - Dec. 1, 2025
Who was the top athlete in all of Louisiana high school sports last week?
Each week, High School on SI scours The Pelican State and corrals the top performers across all high school sports from the past week.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT Sunday, December 7. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll.
Congrats to last week's winner: Kollen Francois of Southside football!
THIS WEEK'S CANDIDATES
Michael Kirby, Sr, Zachary football
The senior was clutch in a quarterfinal playoff win that avenged a regular season loss to Central-BR, scoring the winning TD in the final seconds and completing 20-of-30 passes for 245 yards in the 31-27 victory., according to Charles Salzer of The Baton Rouge Advocate. Zachary (9-3) travels to No. 1 Ruston next.
Austin Adams, Jr, Ascension Episcopal football
The No. 6-seeded Blue Gators, who were a quarterfinal upset pick at undefeated No. 3 Hamilton Christian intercepted five passes. Adams had three, highlighted by a pick-six, in the 38-7 win for the 11-1 Blue Gators and first-year head coach Jay Domengeaux.
Kaston Lewis, Jr, Iowa football
The undefeated Yellow Jackets defeated perennial Class 4A power Lutcher in the Division II nonselect quarterfinals 28-21. Lewis scored three TDs and had an interception for 12-0 No. 2 Iowa, which hosts No. 3 Belle Chasse (11-1) next, according to Roderick Anderson of The American Press. He ran for over 100 yards and caught a touchdown pass from QB Lawston Broussard.
Dominick Paternostro, Jr, David Thibodaux boys swimming
At the state meet, Paternostro finished first in the Division II freestyle and fourth in the backstroke. He was the lead swimmer in the Bulldogs' fifth-place performance in the 200-meter medley relay and the anchor swimmer in the third-place 200-meter freestyle relay to help his team to fifth place out of 25.
John Curtis Defensive Backfield
Craig Connor, Prentice Mackyeon and Jewellz Tapp each intercepted a pass against a Teurlings Catholic team that had only thrown one interception. The No. 7-seeded Patriots didn't allow a touchdown until late in the fourth quarter of a 21-7 road win over undefeated No. 2 Teurlings Catholic to advance to the Division I select semifinals.
Joachim Bourgeois, Sr, Notre Dame football
On several occasions, Bourgeois has scored on the first play from scrimmage this season for the Pioneers, and the tailback did it again in a 27-19 Division III select quarterfinal win over Lafayette Renaissance. Bourgeois finished with 200 yards on 34 carries with three touchdowns. He is around the 1,800-yard rushing mark heading into this week's semifinal game vs. Calvary Baptist.
Trevin Simon, Sr, Ascension Catholic football
Simon set a new state record for rushing touchdowns in a single season (51) by running for 398 yards and five scores in a 50-42 shootout win over No. 4-seeded Catholic of Pointe Coupee in the Division IV select quarterfinals. The Bulldogs (10-2) have scored over 110 points in two playoff games and travel to No. 1 Westminster Christian-Opelousas (12-0) next.
Stephen George, Sr, Westminster Christian football
The cerebral four-year starter has led WCA to a perfect 12-0 season which includes playoff wins over league rivals St. Edmund and Opelousas Catholic. The Crusaders routed No. 9-seeded St. Edmund 55-22 in the Division IV select quarterfinals as George threw for 185 yards and rushed for 148 with four TDs, according to Rhett Manuel of The Acadiana Advocate.
Dillan Carter, Sr, Belle Chasse football
Carter ran for 129 yards on 15 carries with a touchdown for the Cardinals, who defeated No. 11 West Feliciana 39-16 in the Division II nonselect quarterfinals, according to Darrell Williams of The New Orleans Advocate. Belle Chasse (11-1) travels to No. 2 Iowa (12-0) next in its first semifinal appearance in nearly 20 years
Jaden Villaneuva, Soph, St. James football
Ran for 176 yards and four touchdowns to propel the No. 3-seeded Wildcats' to a 57-13 win over No. 6 Oak Grove in the Division III nonselect quarterfinals, according to Rich Loup of The New Orleans Advocate. St. James (10-2) travels to defending state champ No. 2 Sterlington in the semifinals.
Montrell Conner, Sr, Ouachita Parish football
Conner has the Lions in the mix late in the playoffs similar to how dual-threat QB Josh Strong did nearly 20 years ago. He ran for a score and threw for one in the No 14-seeded Lions' 28-22 win at No. 6 Parkway, finishing with 124 yards rushing on 21 carries with a TD and completing 8-of-14 passes for 92 yards, according to Roy Lang of The Shreveport Bossier Advocate. OPHS (9-4) at district rival No. 2 Neville next.
Hudson Price, Soph, Calvary Baptist football
The young quarterback could not be rattled under pressure on the road at a physical, fired up and undefeated Jewel Sumner squad. Price completed 9-of-10 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown and ran for 18 yards on three attempts with another score in a 14-7 win for the 11-1 Cavaliers, who travel to No. 2 Notre Dame next.
Prystyn Cambre, Sr, St. Charles Catholic football
The Comets are one step closer to their sixth appearance in the state finals in seven seasons after Cambre picked off two passes and returned them for touchdowns from approximately 50 and 70 yards in top-seeded St. Charles' 31-0 win over No. 8 E.D. White in Division II select, according to Jim Derry of The New Orleans Advocate.
Jaden Obiekwe, Sr, Riverside Academy football
The senior carried the most times all season, toting the ball 31 times for 234 yards and three touchdowns and catching three passes for 23 yards in a 38-14 win over No. 7-seeded Ouachita Christian, according to Ken Trahan of Crescent City Sports. The No. 2 Rebels (11-1) host No. 6 Ascension Episcopal (11-1) in the Division IV select semifinals.
Jarissa Davis, Sr., New Iberia girls basketball
The Yellow Jackets split games with Opelousas and Cecilia and are No. 4 in the early Division I nonselect power ratings with a 2-1 record. Davis scored 27 points with seven assists, three rebounds and a steal in a loss to Opelousas and recorded 11 points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists in a win over Cecila.
Jayla Carmouche, Fr, Acadiana girls basketball
The Rams are off to a 5-1 start under coach Korey Arnold, who was at the helm of powerhouse Walker High before this year. Carmouche averaged 23 points and six rebounds in wins over East St. John and St. Martinville.
Kenny Thomas, Sr, North DeSoto football
The top-seeded Griffins' two-headed monster at tailback - seniors Braelyn Latin and Thomas - each went for over 100 yards in a 51-37 win over No. 8-seeded Franklinton in the Division II nonselect quarterfinals. Thomas led the charge with 191 yards on 19 carries with two touchdowns for 12-0 North DeSoto.
Ryan Robertson, Jr, St. Thomas More boys basketball
Coach Danny Broussard's Cougars erased a halftime deficit to down defending Mississippi state champion Jackson Academy 57-42. Robertson, a 6-foot-5 junior, scored 22 points for STM, which finished as Division I select runner-up to St. Augustine last season.
Ethan Heney, Sr, Vandebilt Catholic football
Heney ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more in the No. 6-seeded Terriers' 31-28 road win at No. 3 Lake Charles College Prep in the Division II select quarterfinals. The Terriers (11-1) of coach Brian Wallace get a home semifinal vs. defending state champ No. 7 Archbishop Shaw. Heney passed for almost 200 yards and rushed for 130.
Draylon August, Sr, Lafayette Christian football
August had an interception and he hauled in a circus catch in the corner of the end zone in the top-seeded Knights' 49-14 Division III select quarterfinal win over defending state champion Catholic New Iberia. LCA plays Dunham in the semifinals. The Tigers and QB Elijah Haven eliminated the Knights in the quarterfinals in Baton Rouge last year.
Kadyn James, Jr, Loreauville football
James was a bright spot in the quarterfinal loss to defending state champion Sterlington as the District 7-2A first team receiver scored his team's only touchdown and intercepted a pass.
