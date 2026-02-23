Vote: Who Should be the Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week? - Feb. 23, 2026
Who was the top athlete in all of Louisiana high school sports last week?
Each week, High School on SI scours The Pelican State and corrals the top performers across all high school sports from the past week.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT Sunday, March 1. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll.
Congrats to last week's winner, Elijah Daugherty of Sulphur boys basketball!
This Week's Candidates
Carlie Guile, Jr, Calvary Baptist softball
Guile, who homered to lead off the game in a 10-0 win over John Curtis Christian in a matchup of defending state champions, leads the Cavaliers with a .545 batting average after the first week of the season. Calvary Baptist (5-0) outscored its opponents 66-5 and shutout another defending champ Sam Houston 14-0. Guile, a Central Florida commit, leads the team in hits (six) and runs (nine) and boasts a .727 on-base percentage.
Luke Breaux, Sr, Teurlings Catholic boys soccer
The senior was instrumental in his team's 1-0 win over St. Thomas More in the Division II semifinals. Breaux battled fiercely in the midfield and was the primary reason the third-seeded Rebels (21-7-1) controlled the action in the first half to reach the championship for the second straight season. "Luke Breaux is the engine that really keeps us going," coach Stephen Devine said.
Journee Borel, Soph, Jeanerette girls basketball
Borel blistered the nets for 39 points in the Tigers' 76-65 win over Ferriday in the Division IV nonselect bi-district playoffs. Jeanerette (17-6), which won its first district title in over 20 years, advances to face No. 5 East Feliciana on the road.
Kenadee Jeansonne, Jr, Buckeye softball
Buckeye is 3-0 on the season with wins over North Vermilion, Florien and Avoyelles. Jeansonne threw a complete game four-hitter with 10 strikeouts in a 3-1 win over North Vermilion. At the plate, she doubled and had a sacrifice bunt. Jeansonne is hitting .600 with three RBIs. In the circle, she is 2-0 with 16 strikeouts in 11 innings and an 0.63 ERA.
Lily Hammonds, Jr, Parkview Baptist softball
The Eagles are 4-0 and No. 2 in the Division III select power ratings behind Calvary Baptist, the team they finshed as runner-up to last season. Hammonds homered and scored twice in a 4-2 win vs. Central, had a hit and scored a run in a 2-1 win over Archbishop Chapelle, hit and scored vs. Mandeville and walked twice and scored in a win over Lakeshore.
Devin Murphy, Soph, Hackberry baseball
The Mustangs are off to a 2-0 start to the season. Murphy threw a no-hitter in a 21-0 win over Pickering that was shortened to five innings. He struck out four and is batting .500 with four hits. He had two hits in a 6-5 win over Hornbeck while playing catcher and batting leadoff.
Kiette Cooper, Sr, Jena softball
The Giants' ace pitcher threw a perfect game in a 2-1 win over Benton that went to extra innings. Cooper struck out 21 in nine innings in the season opener for Jena (3-0). She has an 0.37 ERA with 36 strikeouts in 18.2 innings and is hitting .417 with a homer and five RBIs.
Royce Roberts, Jr, Bolton Academy boys basketball
Roberts scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds as the Bears ended the season with a one-point win over a Grant Parish team that won a previous encounter 60-33.
Damien Richard, Sr, Destrehan boys track & field
A Louisiana Tech football signee as a defensive back, Richard placed first in the triple jump and long jump at the Division I LHSAA State Indoor Track Meet. He jumped 22-5 and 45-1.75 as the Wildcats were fourth with 20 points.
Layla Landry, Jr, Sam Houston softball
The Broncos' catcher, a Louisiana High School on SI all-state selection, leads the defending Division I nonselect state champions with seven RBIs in four games. She is batting .438 with seven hits, two doubles and a home run that occurred in Saturday's win at St. Thomas More. "Our junior class (which includes Landry) has really stepped up," said senior shortstop Aubrie Portie, who hit three home runs in one game.
Hayes Trotter, Sr, Ascension Episcopal boys soccer
Trotter bagged four goals in the fourth-seeded Blue Gators' 8-1 Division IV quarterfinal win over Lycee Francais de la Nouvelle Orleans, and he scored the game-winner in overtime of a 2-1 victory over No. 1 Newman in the semifinals. The win avenged last season's championship loss to Newman. The Blue Gators will challenge No. 2 Northlake Christian for the title, which would be the Youngsville school's first. "He's always a force up top," coach Ricardo Calliman said of Trotter.
Trace Moreau, Sr, St. Louis Catholic baseball
The Saints are 8-0 on the season with a 4-0 slate last week, which included a three-game sweep of Loreauville and a win over Welsh. Moreau went 2 for 2 and was the winning pitcher in a 17-2 victory over Loreauville. He is batting .520 with a team-high 13 hits and four doubles. In 13.1 innings, Moreau has allowed only four hits with 15 strikeouts and an 0.52 ERA.
Jamaya Harris, Sr, Hammond girls basketball
Harris dropped 32 points to accompany 18 rebounds and four steals in the No. 17-seeded Tornados' 52-44 win at No. 16 Lafayette in the Division I select girls basketball playoffs, according to Eric Narcisse of The Acadiana Advocate. Hammond improved to 18-11 and will travel to River Ridge to meet No. 1 John Curtis in the regionals.
Riley Williams, Jr, Archbishop Hannan softball
The catcher for the Hawks hit two home runs and drove in eight runs in a win over Northshore, and she had a triple and home run in a 4-2 loss to defending Division I select champion John Curtis. Williams threw out two runners attempting to steal and picked off another vs. John Curtis.
Brennan Robin, Jr, Parkway boys track & field
Robin won the 1600 and 3200 meters at the LHSAA State Indoor Track Meet in Division I, with times of 4:14.97 and 9:16.77 for the Panthers, who finished third with 21 points.
