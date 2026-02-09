Vote: Who Should be the Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week? - Feb. 9, 2026
Who was the top athlete in all of Louisiana high school sports last week?
Each week, High School on SI scours The Pelican State and corrals the top performers across all high school sports from the past week.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT Sunday, February 15. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll.
Congratulations to last week's winner, Zaliyah Guillory of LaGrange girls basketball!
This Week's Candidates
Dontrell Morrison, Jr, Carencro boys basketball
Morrison led the Bears with 25 points in a 70-69 District 3-5A win over Lafayette High in double overtime. Carencro (18-8) is No. 15 in the Division I select power ratings with four league games remaining. Seeds No. 9-16 will get home playoff games in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
Skylar Branch, Sr, Haughton girls basketball
Haughton snapped Parkway's 56-game District 1-5A winning streak with a 44-43 victory in a thriller, according to Lee Hiller of The Shreveport Bossier Advocate. Branch scored 16 points for the Buccaneers, who are 21-7 and No. 12 in the Division I nonselect power ratings.
Brooks LaFleur, Fr, Episcopal School of Acadiana boys soccer
The No. 14-seeded Falcons picked up their fourth shutout of the season in a bi-distriict playoff win over No. 19 Lafayette Christian, which defeated ESA 3-1 in Lafayette a couple of weeks ago. LeFleur made two critical saves in the first 60 seconds of the second half of the 1-0 win for the Falcons (10-8-0), who travel to No. 3 Vermilion Catholic in Abbeville in the regional round.
Basile boys wrestling
Basile won the Division III state championship by collecting 225 points (John Curis was second with 170.5). The following Bearcats won first place Noah LeBleu (106 lbs.), Kye Smith (120), Logan Bergeron (126) and Romyn Cortez (285). Patrick Fontenot was a runner-up.
Collin Banks, Sr, East Iberville boys basketball
The 6-foot-1, 202-pound senior averaged 21 points and 13 rebounds for the weeks as the Division IV nonselect No. 2 Tigers (22-6) took down Division I Bonnbael (21-7 record) and Ascension Catholic. He registered a career high of 18 rebounds vs. Ascension Catholic and a career high of 28 points in the 78-75 overtime win over Bonnabel.
Holy Cross boys wrestling
The Tigers took the Division I state title at the state meet by totaling 275.5 points, which placed them ahead of New Orleans rivals Brother Martin's 232.5. These Holy Cross wrestlers won first place in their weight class: Anthony Oubre (132), Matthew Krail (144), Robert Morse (150), Rylee Reeves (175). Michael Klein was a runner-up.
Alex Rozas, Sr, Teurlings Catholic boys wrestling
The future Virginia Tech Hokie became the first grappler to win a state title, as well as the Ken Cole and Louisiana Classics' ttiles for four consecutive years. He did it in the 126-lbs. division with a technical fall (17-1) over North DeSoto's Jayden Locke. The Rebels finished third in Division II, closely behind St. Thomas More and North DeSoto.
Ella LaFors, Jr, Parkview Baptist girls basketball
LaFors lit up Division I No. 1 University High for 28 points in the No. 2 Eagles' 61-38 win at home over their district rival - a seventh straight victory over the Cubs - according to William Weathers of The Baton Rouge Advocate. Parkview Baptist is 23-3 with two regular season games left, including a showdown vs. No.3 Madison Prep.
St. Thomas More boys wrestling
Coach Kerry Boumans quickly has forged a powerhouse at STM to oppose Lafayette city rival Teurlings Catholic, which finished No. 3 in Division II behind the Cougars (289 points) and North DeSoto. These STM wrestlers won first: Foster Peterson (132 lbs.), Jonas Rebstock (144), Enzo Lopez (157) and Walker Pugh (285). James Treadway, Gannon Sheffield and Jules Deshotels were runners-up.
Lafayette High girls wrestling
The Mighty Lions won the Division I state crown with 174.5 points. Baton Rouge was second with 139. These wrestlers won first place: Rylee Blanchard (120 lbs.) and Quetzicalli Guevara--Tapia (126).
CJ Charlot, Sr, Beau Chene boys basketball
Charlot accounted for 30 points with five rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 48-41 win over Livonia in a District 5-4A contest. The win avenged a 19-point loss at Livonia and could propel the Gators (No. 30 in D2 nonselect) towards a solid finish and top 28 spot in the power ratings (which would secure a playoff berth).
Kenzie Marceaux, Sr, North Vermilion girls basketball
The Patriots handed Teurlings Catholic its first loss in District 4-4A by a 64-56 margin as Marceaux scored 24 points with three steals and a block. The win created a three-way tie atop the standings for first place with Northside and the Rebels and Patriots. North Vermilion is 23-3 and No. 3 in the Division II nonselect power ratings. The top four seeds will get first round byes and home court advantage for the following two games leading up to the state tournament.
Parker DeVille, Sr, Westminster Christian (Opelousas) boys basketball
DeVille broke the school record with 11 3-pointers and led the state with 83 made 3s on the season at the middle of last week. The Crusaders (13-12), who expect to be hosting a first round Division IV select playoff game in the coming weeks (they're No. 12 currently in the power ratings) blew out Berchmans Academy 78-40.
Caiden Jones, Jr, Lake Charles College Prep boys basketball
In a district meeting of top-caliber Division II and Division III select squads, the Trailblazers triumphed 68-58 as Jones paved the way with 15 points, according to Rodrick Anderson of The American Press in Lake Charles. LCCP is 18-6 and No. 4 in the Division II select poer ratings.
