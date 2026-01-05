Vote: Who Should be the Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week? - Jan. 5, 2026
Who was the top athlete in all of Louisiana high school sports last week?
Each week, High School on SI scours The Pelican State and corrals the top performers across all high school sports from the past week.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT Sunday, January 11. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll.
Please send nominations with stats before 4 P.M. on Sunday of each week to mikecoppage70@gmail.com.
Congrats to last week's winner: Beau Hellmers of Jesuit boys wrestling!
THIS WEEK'S CANDIDATES
Kaylie Dupree, Sr, Huntington girls basketball
The post player for the Raiders produced a double-double in a 50-40 win over previously unbeaten Zachary at the Lafayette Christian Tournament, pouring in 20 points with 15 rebounds and eight blocks in the 50-40 win. "This is what we play and practice for all year," HHS coach Brian Shyne said. "Games like this."
Laila Allbritton, Fr, Ponchatoula girls basketball
When the Green Wave had a starter go down in the opening minutes of what was sure to be a fast-paced game with defending Class B state champion Fairview, Allbritton came off the bench and scored 20 points in the 70-68 win. "She had a phenomenal outbreak game," coach Patricia Landaiche said of Allbritton.
Braylon Carter, Sr, Barbe boys basketball
Carter has been a catalyst in the Buccaneers' eight-game winning streak, averaging 20.3 points and 7.5 rebounds for 15-3 Barbe. Last week, he scored 32 points on 12 of 14 shooting in a 62-46 win over J.S. Clark at the Lake Arthur Countdown Classic. Carter also led the Bucs to a 55-50 win over East Iberville with 22 points and eight rebounds in a game that went to overtime.
Hayden Monroe, Soph, Carencro boys basketball
The Bears' outstanding edge rusher in football averaged 17.5 points, 10.5 boards and 1.5 steals in a pair of games at the Lake Arthur Countdown Classic. Monroe scored 16 points with 13 rebounds and two steals in a win over LaGrange and tallied 18 points, eight rebounds and a steal in a one-point loss to Red River. Carencro is 12-3 on the season.
Caroline Bradley, Jr, Oak Grove girls basketball
The five-star center took over a game as only she can do, posting 50 points in a 78-66 defeat of Sterlington that avenged an early season loss to the Panthers. Bradley shot 90.5% from the field (7 of 7 on 3-pointers), was 5-for-5 from the free-throw line, grabbed 17 rebounds, blocked five shots, recorded three steals, dished out two assists and turned the ball over zero times.
Jason Colar, Sr, West St. Mary boys basketball
Colar scored 20 points to push the Wolfpack to a 56-37 win over North Vermilion. West St. Mary (12-3) has won six straight and owns the No. 1 spot in the Division IV nonselect power ratings.
Olivia Edwards, Jr, Simpson girls basketball
The Broncos downed defending champions Lafayette Christian and Huntington at the LCA Tournament and secured a win over J.S. Clark to improve to 25-4 and strengthen their hold on the No. 1 power rating in Class C. Edwards was named to the All-Tourney Team after the reigning Class C champion Broncos defeated Huntington for third place.
Chris Barnes, Sr, Avoyelles boys basketball
Barnes scored 15 points with a pair of 3-pointers in the Mustangs' 53-44 win over Ascension Episcopal. Avoyelles (11-3) is No. 3 in the Division III nonselect power ratings and is on a six-game winning streak. Its only losses have been to large-school powers Peabody, Alexandria and Tioga.
Auri Ray, Sr, Madison Prep girls basketball
The leading returning scorer for the Chargers poured in 16 points to propel Madison Prep to a 46-38 win over defending Division I nonselect champ Zachary at the LCA Tournament. Madison Prep (11-6) won three straight games at the event after dropping the opener to Iowa.
Jacolby Campbell, Soph, Abbeville boys basketball
The four-star football prospect, who is ranked inside the top 100 players in the nation, led the Wildcats to a hardwood victory over Notre Dame, tossing in 13 points in Abbeville's 53-31 win. The Wildcats (10-6, No. 11 in Division II nonselect power ratings) led 21-6 after one quarter and outscored the Pioneers 14-1 in the second quarter.
Ajia Comeaux, Sr, Kaplan girls basketball
The Pirates have gained their footing, winning five of their last nine games. Comeaux posted 22 points in a 50-20 win over district rival Erath at the Vermilion Parish Yuletide Classic.
Justyce George, Sr, Teurlings Catholic girls basketball
George exploded for 33 points in a 66-53 win over Church Point. The Rebels (12-6 have won eight of their last 11 games and are No. 10 in the Division I select power ratings.
Ayden Tallmore, Jr, Erath boys basketball
Tallmore dropped 19 points as the Bobcats rallied from behind in the fourth quarter to top Episcopal School of Acadiana, 45-40. Erath (6-9) has won three of its last four games.
Garryn Ivory, Jr, Basile girls basketball
Ivory's 18 points were instrumental in a 51-45 win over Lafayette Renaissance. Basile (6-7) has won two straight games.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting:
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App