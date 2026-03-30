Vote: Who Should be the Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week? - March 30, 2026

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Who was the top athlete in all of Louisiana high school sports last week?

Each week, High School on SI scours The Pelican State and corrals the top performers across all high school sports from the past week.

Congrats to last week's winner, Abigail Heidbrink of Brusly softball!

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT Sunday, April 5. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll.

This Week's Candidates

Jade Jones, Sr, Stanley softball

The Panthers, the No. 1 team in the Class B power ratings (19-4), went 3-0 with wins over Caddo Magnet, Mangham and Converse. An all-state catcher, Jones had three hits and homered with three RBIs vs. Converse and was battery mate to Paige Campbell (11 K). She had two hits vs. Caddo Magnet and had three hits with a homer in the 5-0 win over Mangham.

Parker Taylor, Sr, Doyle baseball

Taylor threw a shutout in a 3-0 win over Central, which is No, 18-7 and No. 11 in deep Division I nonselect's power ratings. Taylor struck out seven and walked one for Doyle (22-1, No. 1 in Division III nonselect).

Mattie Belle Fullington, Soph, St. Louis Catholic softball

Fullington reached the 250-strikeout pinnacle during a week that saw the Saints (16-5), No. 7 Division III select) go 4-0. She threw a complete game one-hitter with no walks and 12 strikeouts in an 8-0 win over DeRidder; (and had four hits with a double); drove in four runs with two hits (double) and pitched a perfect inning with three K in a 21-0 win over Lake Charles College Prep; threw two innings of shutout relief with five K and had three hits (two 2BHs) with three RBIs in a 12-2 win over Westlake; and threw a complete-game two hitter with six K in a 5-3 win over Oakdale.

Hunter Degeyter, Sr, Lafayette High baseball

Degeyter drilled a walk-off two-run homer in extra innings of a 2-0 win over Southside. The senior threw six scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts before moving to catcher and serving as battery mate to freshman reliever Ryan Cahanin.

Mia Impastato, Jr, Archbishop Chapelle softball

The Chipmunks' first baseman, a Pearl River CC commit, drove in two runs with one hit and scored in a 4-3 win over Class B No. 2 Quitman, in addition to picking up an invitation to 446 Sports' Rising Stars event. In a 10-9 win over John Curtis in a district showdown, Impastato had four RBIs and three hits with a double. Chapelle (18-6) is No. 1 in Division I select, just ahead of another district rival Mount Carmel.

Kyndall Landry, Soph, St. Amant softball

The Gators snapped Division II nonselect No. 2 Lutcher's six-game winning streak on Saturday. Landry scattered five hits with four strikeouts in the 4-1 win. Lutcher had scored 93 runs in its previous six games. St. Amant (19-5, No. 3 Division I nonselect) also beat Central 15-5. Landry threw five innings with six K to get the win.

Lylah Jones, Sr, D'Arbonne Woods softball & powerlifting

The Division IV 123 lbs state champ, who weighed in at 115 lbs., was the Outstanding Lifter in the lightweight platform after setting records in the squat (340), deadlift (360) and total weight (870). In softball, the Timbervolves (14-7, No. 4 Division IV select) beat Class 5A schools Haughton and Evangel Christian. Jones had three hits with a double, triple and three RBIs in the 11-3 win over Haughton and drove in five runs on two hits with a grand slam in the 17-0 shutout of ECA.

London Lambert, Fr, Hahnville softball

Lambert and the Tigers went went 6-1 on the week with only a loss to undefeated Calvary Baptist. Lambert no-hit Division III nonselect No. 7 Berwick, striking out seven in five innings and homering with five RBIs. She had three hits with a homer and two RBIs and struck out 10 over four innings in a 12-2 win over Central Lafourche; allowed no earned run over 5.2 innings with two hits (double) and three RBIs in an 8-3 win over Division III nonselect No. 5 Sterlington; and allowed two earned runs over seven innings with seven K in a 6-3 win over Haughton.

Grant Haydel, Jr, Welsh baseball

The Greyhounds, who are No. 1 in Division IV nonselect (19-6), defeated Notre Dame 5-4 in a distrrict game. Haydel had two hits with an RBI and scored a run, and he went the distance on the mound, allowing earned runs with one walk and five strikeouts. He had three hits with a double, RBI and two runs scored in a win over Grant

Cassidy Chouest, Jr, Vandebilt Catholic softball

The Terriers maintained their perfect 21-0 record when Chouest doubled in two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning of a 5-4 win over Mount Carmel. The RF had two hits and added three hits with an RBI and a run scored in a win over Pearl River; finished with four hits (double), three RBIs and three runs scored in a win over H.L. Bourgeois; doubled twice, drove in two and scored two runs in a 20-0 win over Central Catholic, and scored twice with an RBI in a 21-0 win over Ellender Memorial.

Ansley Johnson, Fr, Sterlington softball

Johnson won three consecutive games in the circle for the Division III nonselect No. 5 Panthers (10-4), striking out eight n a 5-2 win over Oak Grove; tossing a one-hitter over five innings with 10 K in a 10-0 win over Caldwell Parish, and fanning 12 (1 ER) in a 3-2 eight-inning win over defending Division IV select champ Menard.

Cienna DeLucca, Jr, St. Thomas Aquinas softball

In a showdown against Northlake Christian and its star pitcher Abigail Willie, DeLucca pitched seven innings in a 4-3 win for the Falcons (18-8, No. 6 Division III select power ratings.). Northlake Christian is No. 5.

Savannah Mangrum, Fr, Glenbrook softball

Mangrum threw a four-inning no-hitter with four strikeouts and only one walk in a 16-0 win over Montgomery and had two hits with an RBI and scored a run. She also tossed a perfect game over three innings with seven K in a 23-0 win over Haynesville (hit, two RS, RBI at the plate). The Apaches (18-3) are No. 2 in the Division IV select power ratings.

Blaze Duhon, Sr, North Vermilion baseball

The experienced southpaw allowed no earned runs with six strikeouts and only walk in six innings of a 4-1 win over St. Thomas More, which was undefeated in District 4-4A action.

Grace Wren, Sr, St. Mary's softball

The Tigers from Natchitoches swept Minden, Northwood-Lena and Calvin to improve to 15-7. Wren had three hits with a double and a triple and drove in two runs, and she pitched four innings of one-hit, shutout relief with seven strikeouts in the 13-4 win over Minden. She had one hit with two RBIs and no-hit Northwood over two innings (5 K) in an 19-0 rout, and she had two hits with a double and three RBIs in the 17-1 decision over Calvin. Wren got the win against defending Class C champ Calvin, allowing no earned runs over three innings with three strikeouts.

Madison Ludeau, Sr, Opelousas Catholic softball

Ludeau and the Vikings, who have been making frequent appearances at the Division IV select state tourney including a championship two years ago, swept Beau Chene, North Central, Westminster Christian and St. John last week. Ludeau doubled, drove in two runs and scored three vs. WCA; went 3 for 3 with a double and three runs scored (two RBIs) vs. North Central; had three hits, an RBI and scored four runs vs. Beau Chene and collected three hits with a homer and three RBIs (two runs scored) in the 9-7 win over St. John, which is No. 6 in Division IV select. Opelousas Catholic (11-12) is No. 10 and on the move.

Saylor Fitch, Sr, Florien softball

Florien and Fitch went 3-1 on the week. The senior threw a complete game with one walk and seven strikeouts in a 3-2 win over Class B No. 7 Sabine Parish rival Zwolle. Florien, which is 10-16 and No. 8 in the power ratings, beat Weston 15-5 as Fitch allowed one earned run and struck out six in six innings. She had two hits with a double and four RBIs at the plate in that game and pitched all six innings of an 11-1 win over Monterey (two hits, 2BH, three RBIs).

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting:

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.