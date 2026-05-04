Vote: Who Should be the Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week? - May 4, 2026

Who was the top athlete in all of Louisiana high school sports last week?

Each week, High School on SI scours The Pelican State and corrals the top performers across all high school sports from the past week.

Congrats to last week's winner, Ryker Blackmon of Rosepine baseball!

This Week's Candidates

Ava Moore, Sr, Pineville softball

Moore's walk-off grand slam put an exclamation point on the second-seeded Rebels' 12-1 win over defending champion John Curtis in the Division I select finals. The first baseman also doubled and drove in six runs.

Landyn Craft, Jr, St. Thomas More baseball

Craft slugged a grand slam in extra innings to push the No. 4-seeded Cougars to a 6-2 win over No. 5 Archbishop Rummel in Game 2 of a Division I select quarterfinal series. He also homered in the 8-5 win in Game 3 and scored twice.

Rylee Villasenor, Soph, Hahnville softball

The eighth-seeded Tigers captured the Division I nonselect state title on a thrilling walk-off single that scored Villasenor, who hit two home runs in the 6-5 win over No. 10 Live Oak. The third baseman drove in five runs. She had a hit and an RBI in the 6-4 semifinal win over St. Amant.

Kade Schambough, Jr, Teurlings Catholic baseball

Matched up against Loranger ace pitcher Hayes Holton, a senior with the highest player rating (10) possible according to Perfect Game, it was Schambough who came out on top in the Rebels' 6-1 quarterfinal Game 2 win. The junior right-hander struck out five and allowed four hits over six innings to send the Rebels into the semifinals.

Macie Cameron, Fr, North DeSoto softball

Cameron threw a no-hitter in a 1-0 pitcher's duel vs. Brusly in the Division II nonselect finals, striking out seven and driving in her team's run with a single. In the 9-4 win over Iota in the semifinals, she struck out 14, doubled with two RBIs and scored a run. The top-seeded Griffins repeated as champions.

Chase Marcotte, Jr, Destrehan baseball

The No. 14-seeded Wildcats followed a series win at No. 3 West Monroe with another successful journey into north Louisiana. Marcotte picked up a save in both wins at No. 6 Benton, moving to the mound from catcher and striking out the side in one inning of work in a 4-2 win in Game 2. He threw 1.1 innings of scoreless relief in Game 1, which had the same 4-2 score, and again struck out three.

Lauren Baudoin, Sr, Vandebilt Catholic softball

Baudoin pitched a pair of shutouts at the state tournament for the top-seeded Terriers, who three-peated by downing Patrick Taylor and Archbishop Hannan. She threw a three-hitter with one walk and four strikeouts in the 2-0 win over Hannan in the finals. Baudoin no-hit Patrick Taylor in a 6-0 semifinal game, striking out 12 and again walking only one batter. She also doubled and drove in two runs.

Cade Delaune, Sr, Dutchtown baseball

The Griffins stunned top-seeded and nationally ranked Barbe on the road in the Division I nonselect quarterfinals, taking two of three from the Buccaneers, who had only lost one game all season. Delaune was 3 for 3 in Game 3 with a double, homer and three RBIs in the 6-2 win. He also went 3 for 3 with a double in Game 1, a 3-1 victory.

Neely Kilpatrick, Fr, Sterlington softball

With her team trailing 4-2 in the sixth inning, Kilpatrick lofted a three-run homer to lift the fifth-seeded Panthers to a 5-4 win over No. 2 Kaplan in the Division III nonselect finals.

Jed Henry, Sr, South Beauregard baseball

The fourth-seeded Knights ousted No. 5 Erath, which had eliminated South Beauregard in the previous year's semifinal round. Henry threw a four-hitter and had three hits in the 5-2 win in Game 2. He scored two runs and had a hit in Game 1, a 4-3 nailbiter.

Kynzee Anderson, Sr, Calvary Baptist softball

The Cavaliers collected their sixth straight state championship, defeating D'Arbonne Woods and Parkview Baptist by scores of 12-2 and 5-1. Anderson threw a three-hitter with nine Ks in the finals vs. Parkview Baptist and tossed a four-hitter with nine strikeouts in the semis.

Austin Pellerin, Soph, Centerville baseball

The fourth-seeded Bulldogs claimed a 2-1 win over No. 20 Merryville in the Division IV nonselect regional round. Pellerin, a shortstop, had two of his team's three hits and scored both runs.

Kinley Cox, Soph, Oak Grove softball

The second-seeded Tigers cruised to the Division IV nonselect title with a 16-1 win over Grand Lake and an 8-0 victory over top-seeded defending champion LaSalle in the finals. Cox struck out seven while firing a no-hitter vs. Grand Lake in a three-inning game. She scattered four hits with 10 Ks in the finals and had three hits with a double and an RBI.

Caden Trahan, Sr, Delcambre baseball

The No. 11-seeded Panthers upset perennial small school power No. 6 DeQuincy 6-5 in the Division IV nonselect regionals. Trahan led the way with three hits (two doubles) and three RBIs.

Kenzie Granier, Sr, Riverside Academy softball

The top-seeded Rebels pounded No. 4 Ascension Catholic and No. 14 St. Frederick en route to winning the Division IV select crown. Granier, the second baseman, had a hit and drove in a run in the 11-2 win over Ascension Catholic and had two hits with a double and three RBIs with two runs scored in the 11-1 win over St. Frederick.

Law Faulk, Soph, Grand Lake baseball

The Hornets bounced five-time defending champion Oak Grove from the Division IV nonselect playoffs. Faulk pitched a one-hitter with seven strikeouts.

Khyra Abshire, Jr, Northside Christian softball

The top-seeded Warriors claimed the Class C title with dominant wins over No. 13 Simpson (8-0) and No. 2 Claiborne Christian (10-4). Abshire, a third baseman, drove in three runs on three hits with two doubles and scored twice in the finals. She singled and scored in the semis.

Trey Scarborough, Sr, St. Mary's baseball

Scarborough, who had only thrown seven innings all season (injury), threw a complete game three-hitter as the No. 9 Tigers won 5-0 at defending state champ No. 8 Vermilion Catholic in the Division IV select regionals. He also helped his cause with an RBI double.

Hallie Kate Pullig, Soph, Quitman softball

The Wolverines won their third straight state title, taking down No. 3 Hicks and No. 4 Anacoco. Pullig produced two hits with a double, homer and three RBIs in the 5-2 win over Hicks in the semifinals. She also homered with three RBIs in the 7-5 win over Anacoco.

Camille DeGravelle, Soph, St. Frederick softball

The No. 14-seeded Warriors knocked off No. 2 Glenbrook Academy 4-1 in the Division IV select semifinals. DeGravelle threw a complete game four-hitter and didn't allow an earned run. She also had two of her team's seven hits.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting:

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise,there are no prizes or official awardsfor winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.