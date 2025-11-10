Vote: Who Should be the Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week? - Nov. 10, 2025
Who was the top athlete in all of Louisiana high school sports last week?
Each week, High School on SI scours The Pelican State and corrals the top performers across all high school sports from the past week.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT Sunday, November 17. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll.
Congrats to last week's winner: Avery Stutes of North Vermilion football!
THIS WEEK'S CANDIDATES
Jamion James, Soph., St. Martinville football
James could not be checked in the Tigers' 28-20 loss to Kaplan, catching 11 passes from QB Khyrie Francisco for 202 yards and three touchdowns. James caught all three of Francisco's TD passes and accounted for all but 52 yards of St. Martinville's receiving total. The Tigers take on Jennings for the second time in the playoffs in the past three years.
J'Vien Adams, Sr., Iowa football
The Yellow Jackets captured their fourth consecutive district championship, according to Rodrick Anderson of The American Press, thumping DeRidder 47-14 in the final game of the regular season. Adams ran for 168 yards and three touchdowns for 10-0 Iowa, which nailed down the No. 2 seed in Division II nonselect.
Andrew Viator, Sr., Teurlings Catholic football
The no. 1 receiver for the 10-0 Rebels raked in three touchdown receptions from fellow senior Alex Munoz in a 36-6 win over Northside. Viator should top the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the season in his next game, which will come in two weeks after No. 2-seeded Teurlings Catholic landed a first round bye in Division I select's playoffs.
Gavin Breaux, Sr., Sam Houston football
The Broncos' quarterback left it all on the field in his final prep football game, rushing 21 times for 223 yards with touchdown keepers of 66 and 69 yards in a 70-49 loss to Barbe. He also completed 11 passes for 138 yards and two scores.
Collin DiBetta, Jr., Acadiana football
DiBetta has excelled in every facet of the game for coach Doug Dotson, whose team is on fire with seven straight wins heading into a first round playoff matchup vs. district rival Carencro, a team it defeated last week. DiBetta ran for 42 yards on three carries and caught two passes for 45 yards from QB Ty Lamartina - highlighted by the winning TD - in a 21-14 win.
Kelton Howard, Sr., Natchitoches-Central football
The 6-4 Chiefs won five of their last six games to enter the playoffs as a No. 24 seed and will travel to No. 9 Terrebonne. Howard ran for a touchdown with 27 carries for 157 yards in a 27-13 win over Benton.
Shemar Taylor, Soph., Lafayette Renaissance football
One of the best games in the state last week was in Youngsville, a suburb of Lafayette. Taylor and the Tigers handed Ascension Episcopal its first loss on the road, knocking off the Blue Gators 25-24. Taylor grabbed eight receptions for 86 yards and two touchdowns from QB Kennan Brown. LRCA (8-2) landed a bye as the No. 7 seed in Division III select.
Caylien Aubrey, Sr., Minden football
Aubrey scored three touchdowns in the Crimson Tide's 42-0 win over Southwood, totaling 34 yards rushing and two TDs on three carries and gathering a 72-yard TD pass from QB Hudson Brown (196 yards on four completions). Minden (5-5) won three of its last four to earn a No. 12 seed and home playoff game vs. Wossman.
Justin Williams, Jr., Southside football
The Sharks throttled New Iberia 65-7. Williams made the most of his touches, rushing for four touchdowns on five carries with 98 yards for 8-2 Southside, which earned a No. 8 seed in Division I nonselect's playoff bracket with an 8-2 record. Williams leads the team in rushing yards and touchdowns.
Dalen Powell, Soph., Ruston football
Opponents won't likely kick to Powell after he returned a punt and a kick for scores in a 49-44 win over West Monroe. He reached the end zone on a 99-yard return and ran for 70 yards with two more touchdowns to help the Bearcats (8-2) enter the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in Division I nonselect.
Gavyn Hebert, Sr., Westminster Christian-Lafayette football
Coach Kent Gable and the Chargers collected a signature win over defending Divisoin IV select state champion Vermilion Catholic. Hebert ran for 135 yards on a workmanlike 27 carries with all three touchdowns in the 20-19 victory. The No. 20 Chargers (6-4) travel to No 13 Sacred Heart (7-3) in the playoffs.
DJ Neal, Soph., Franklin Parish football
The Patriots pounded Tioga, a top 10 seed in Division I select, to win the district title by a score of 61-22. Neal ran for 160 yards on six carries with two touchdowns. Franklin Parish (7-2) is a No. 7 seed in Division II nonselect and will welcome No. 26 Abbeville to Winnsboro in the opening round of the playoffs.
Collin Rideau, Jr., Opelousas football
The Tigers' QB completed eight passes for 165 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-0 win over Beau Chene. He also rushed for 66 yards on four carries with a score and caught a 14-yard pass from Corey Major. No. 19-seeded Opelousas, which has won three of its last four games, takes the show on the road at No. 14 Pearl River in the Division II nonselect playoffs.
Marquise Franklin, Soph., Parkview Baptist football
The Eagles ripped Glen Oaks 42-16 to secure a first round home playoff game as the No. 16 seed in Division III select. Franklin ran for 198 yards on 15 carries with two touchdowns (100 yards in the first quarter) for Parkview Baptist, which hosts No. 17 Beekman Charter this week, according to Charles Salzer of The Baton Rouge Advocate.
Kyle Horde, Jr., Westminster Christian (Opelousas) football
The Crusaders went 10-0 for the first time in nearly 15 years with a 37-22 win over St. Edmund for the District 5-1A title. Horde topped the 1,000-yard rushing mark by going for 200 yards with three touchdowns on 21 carries. The 6-foot-2 tailback conjures up memories of another tall rusher in Eric Dickerson, the former SMU and NFL RB.
Krew Collura, Fr., Mandeville football
The ninth grader, who replaced the injured Ben Hendricks earlier in the season, is a cool customer. He threw for four touchdown passes to help coach Craig Jones get his 100th career win in a 42-20 victory over Fontainebleau. Collura completed 14 passes for 245 yards and rushed for 27 yards on six carries for Mandeville (6-4), which travels as a No. 18 seed to No. 15 Thibodaux (9-2) in the Division I nonselect playoffs.
Caemon Crockem, Soph., Westgate football
The Tigers won their fifth straight game as Crockem rushed for approximately 100 yards on 10 carries with a 58-yard burst for a score that opened the second half of a 42-7 win over Comeaux. Wesstgate (6-4) has a rematch vs. Airline (7-3) in the Division I nonselect playoffs. Last year, the Tigers lost in the regional round at the Vikings.
Vashaun Coulon, Sr., St. Augustine football
Coulon guided the Purple Knights to their ninth win with a come-from-behind victory against John Curtis. The senior directed five straight scoring drives and accounted for four touchdowns in the 55-28 win. St. Aug (9-1) is a No. 3 seed in Division I select.
Jamisen Kowalewski, Sr., Loreauville football
The wideout caught an 80-yard touchdown pass for the Tigers, who rebounded from a 14-0 deficit to win the District 7-2A title by defeating West St. Mary 15-14. Loreauville (7-3) won its last six games to grab a No. 7 seed in Division III select and will host No. 26 Ville Platte in the playoffs.
Ja'Kwan Jones, Jr., Slidell football
According to Mike Pervel of The New Orleans Advocate, Jones ran for 235 yards on 20 carries with touchdown covering 63, 7, 19 and 2 yards in a 42-3 win over Northshore. The Tigers (6-4) travel as a No. 22 seed to No. 11 Hahnville in Division I nonselect's bi-district round.
Markez Davis, Jr., Northwest football
Davis is a national recruit in basketball who burns secondaries in football. He caught three passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns in a 45-15 win over Iota for the district title. The No. 15-seeded Raiders (6-4) are on a six-game winning streak entering the playoffs vs. No. 18 South Terrebonne.
Damari Drake, Sr., Evangel Christian football
The Eagles erased Parkway from the list of unbeaten teams behind Drake's 13-carry, 233-yard, three touchdown performance, which included scoring jaunts of 5, 50 and 57 yards. Evangel (8-2) won the District 1-5A title and earned a No. 8 seed in Division I select (first round bye).
Owen Morris, Sr., Catholic New Iberia football
The Division III select state champs, who won last year as a No. 7 seed, are this year's No. 9 seed after drumming Houma Christian 42-8 behind Morris' 14 carries, 248 yards and four touchdowns. Morris is near the 1,400-yard rushing mark with 21 touchdowns leading into this week's game vs. No. 23 Glen Oak of Baton Rouge.
Addyson Sides, Sr., Central Private volleyball
Sides put down 19 kills with seven digs, two blocks and two aces as the RedHawks swept Sacred Heart-Grand Coteau in a No. 13 vs. No. 20 matchup in the Division V playoffs, according to Jackson Reyes of The Baton Rouge Advocate.
Da'Sean Golmond, Sr., Denham Springs football
The twin brother of QB Da'Jean Golmond, Da'Sean caught two touchdown passes in a 54-26 win over St. Amant. One of the grabs was a 30-yarder on fourth down. The other catch came with a defender draped over him, according to Jackson Reyes of The Baton Rouge Advocate. The 8-2 Yellow Jackets got a bye as a No. 4 seed in Division I nonselect.
Jayden Hargrave, Soph., Kaplan football
Hargrave for 198 yards on 29 carries with three touchdowns in a 28-20 win over St. Martinville. The Pirates are a No. 20 seed in Division III nonselect with a 6-4 mark and will travel to No. 13 Pine in the opening round of the playoffs.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App