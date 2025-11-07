Week 10 Thursday Night Lights in Louisiana: Scores, Recap
Check out our notes and scores from Thursday night lights in Louisiana high school football's Week 10.
Crusaders Cap First Undefeated Season since 2011
It's one thing to have all the pieces for a great team. It's another thing to put those pieces together and win every game in front of you. Westminster Christian (Opelousas) is 10-0 after defeating St. Edmund 37-22 in a District 5-1A game. Moreover, the Crusaders of coach Byron Porter secured the No. 1 seed in the Division IV select playoff bracket.
Junior Kyle Horde ran for almost 200 yards on 21 carries with three touchdowns to go over the 1,000-yard mark on the season. Senior Damien Thomas, the leading receiver on offense, intercepted the Blue Jays three times, according to Eric Narcisse of The Acadiana Advocate. Stephen George passed for 169 yards with three of his nine completions going to Thomas (3-47, TD), who came into the game with 10 of 20 receptions going for touchdowns. Mac Proffitt kicked a field goal.
St. Edmund (8-2) is current the No. 8 seed in Division IV select, which would put the Blue Jays at WCA in the quarterfinals for a potential rematch. St. Edmund was the No. 8 seed last year and lost to another top seed that compiled a perfect season in Vermilion Catholic. WCA lost to Vermilion Catholic in the 2024 second round as a No. 16 seed.
Westgate Wins 5th Straight, Eyes Playoff Rematch vs. Airline
Coach Ryan Antoine's team extended its winning streak to five by downing Comeaux 42-7. Sophomore quarterback Noah Antoine threw touchdowns to Cayden Lancelin, Joshua John and Jackilon Roberson, who has over 500 yards receiving on the year. Rahim Alem intercepted Comeaux, which lost star running back Jalen Celestine to injury in the second quarter.
The sophomore-heavy Tigers, who got rushing TDs from Brock Mitchell and Caemon Crockem, celebrated senior night and are projected by Louisiana HS Football's Hayden Lessard to host Airline (7-3) next week as a No. 16 seed.
Last year, Airline came into the second round game vs. Westgate with an 11-0 record and a No. 2 seled. The Vikings won 42-16 before losing to Destrehan in the quarterfinals. Airline has a new quarterback (Chase Williams), but LSU receiver commit Kenny Darby returned. Darby caught eight passes for 135 yards and a TD in last year's matchup in Bossier City. Westgate, which only has around 10 seniors, will be a favorite to win state in Division II the next two years.
Oak Grove/Ouachita Christian Square Off in Battle of NELA Small-School Elites
Ouachita Christian, which split first-place votes in the LSWA Class 2A poll last week with No. 1 Lafayette Christian, lost its first game of the year at district rival Oak Grove 34-21. The Eagles (9-1) are No. 6 in the Division IV select power ratings. If the playoffs began today, OCS would be at No. 3 Ascension Catholic (7-2) in the quarterfinals. Oak Grove (8-2), No. 6 in Division III nonselect, would be looking at a short trip to defending state champ No. 3 Sterlington (8-2) in the quarterfinals.
Thursday Scores
Westgate 42, Comeaux 7
Albany 46, Bogalusa 28
Southern Lab 1, Thrive Academy 0 (forfeit)
Sophie B Wright 27, Booker T. Washington-NO 14
Parkview Baptist 49, Glen Oaks 22
Catholic PC 45, Opelousas Catholic 14
Live Oak 56, Dutchtown 53
Airline 34, Huntington 27
Karr 35, Rummel 14
Captain Shreve 35, Byrd 27
Catholic BR 41, Zachary 7
Hahnville 28, Lakeshore 21
Jesuit 45, Easton 36
Ouachita 56, Pineville 0
North DeSoto 56, Bossier 3
Plaquemine 52, Broadmoor 0
Iowa 47, DeRidder 14
West Ouachita 54, Grant 52
Pearl River 41, Loranger 20
West Feliciana 48, Tara 0
Bunkie 49, Marksville 24
Thomas Jefferson 37, Fisher 6
Haynes Academy 55, Jefferson Rise 18
Landry 26, John F. Kennedy 25
Lake Charles College Prep 66, South Beauregard 15
Mangham 49, Delhi Charter 8
Menard 19, Port Barre 14
Notre Dame 34, Welsh 20
Oak Grove 34, OCS 21
Steroington 42, Union 7
General Trass 62, Delhi 26
Elton 42, Merryville 0
Grand Lake 38, Oberlin 12
Hamilton Christian 39, Basile 13
Montgomery 36, LaSalle 32
Westminster Christian 37, St. Edmund 22
Logansport 42, Northwood-Lena 6
