Hazing, Sexual Misconduct Rock Maine High School Hockey Program, But Title IX Charges Dropped
Hazing, Bullying and Sexual Misconduct Led to Season Cancellation
An internal investigation by Maine Administrative School District (MASD) 75, obtained via an investigative report WMTW 8 in Portland, Maine, has revealed disturbing incidents of hazing, sexual misconduct, and bullying within the Mt. Ararat High School boys' ice hockey program. The allegations led to the cancellation of the remainder of the team’s 2023-24 season, as well as suspensions for two players and two coaches. By February, the team’s head coach had officially resigned.
The investigation, initiated in January after hazing incidents were reported the previous November and December, escalated to include Title IX sexual harassment claims, some involving alleged sexual assault and violence.
Title IX and Harassment Claims Detailed
A summary of the final report, released in April, confirmed student-athletes engaged in “hazing, bullying, and sexually inappropriate conduct.” Due to redactions, it remains unclear exactly how many students were involved.
Among the more graphic incidents reported:
• A student was reportedly forcibly grabbed by the throat, pants pulled down, and pushed into someone’s groin on a bus ride.
- • Others allegedly urinated on teammates or exposed themselves in the locker room to humiliate others.
• Investigators also documented verbal harassment and homophobic slurs.
Investigators: Some Credibility Questions, But Clear Patterns
According to the WMTW report, Attorney Hannah L. Wurgaft of Brann & Isaacson conducted the probe, interviewing 31 individuals. While she noted that most accounts were credible, she identified five with "mixed" credibility. In some cases, the emotional reaction of students when describing events strengthened their believability, she said.
Wurgaft emphasized she found no evidence that any group or student was acting out of revenge. However, she noted that some witnesses were likely protecting teammates or coaches, which may have compromised their honesty.
Mixed Outcomes from Title IX Allegations
It’s unclear how many individuals were formally accused under Title IX, but at least two cases were dismissed for lack of sufficient evidence. Civil rights attorney and Title IX expert Nancy Hogshead, speaking to WMTW, warned that such dismissals don’t necessarily mean misconduct didn’t occur.
“You want to cover for the institution,” Hogshead said. “Of course, I’m not going to find that the school here did anything wrong.”
She added that families often seek criminal or civil action if school systems fail to protect students.
District Responds, Partners with Stop Hazing
In response to the scandal, MSAD 75 Superintendent Heidi O’Leary reaffirmed the district’s commitment to student safety. The district has since partnered with Stop Hazing, a national organization focused on hazing prevention and school culture reform.
“Our partnership with Stop Hazing marks a significant step forward... to ensure every student feels safe and valued,” O’Leary, said.to WMTW
To read the full report obtained by WMTW Portland via Maine's Freedom of Access Act, click here.