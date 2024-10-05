Maine high school suspends football operations, hazing investigation ongoing
In the midst of a hazing investigation, Lisbon High School (Maine) has suspended its football operations at the direction of the Lisbon School Department, multiple local media outlets in Maine are reporting.
The news broke shortly after Mountain Valley High announced, via a social media post, that Lisbon had forfeited Friday's scheduled game between the two schools.
">WMTW News 8 reported on a letter it obtained which explained the decision to suspend football operations to the Lisbon school community. The letter, which reportedly came from Lisbon School Department Athletic Director Chris Spaulding, stated that the school's football activities would be suspended "until further notice."
On Thursday, Lisbon police revealed, also to WMTW, that they were investigation a hazing incident at the school.