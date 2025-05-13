Top 10 Maine high school softball rankings (5/13/2025)
Break out the bats and gloves as high school softball season is upon us across the country, especially in the Pine Tree State. One of the tops when it comes to high level softball, Maine features several teams that are among the New England region's best around and the regular season is officially underway.
Taking over the No. 1 spot out of Maine is the defending Class A state champion Cheverus Stags, who are off to a 5-0 start. Who else is in the conversation, though?
Besides them, who else is among the elites when it comes to high school softball in Maine? Take a look at our Maine Power 10 high school softball rankings as we give you our list, as we see it.
Top 10 Maine High School Softball Rankings (5/13/2025)
1. Cheverus (5-0)
When looking at what the Stags did last season, going 20-1 and winning the Class A state championship, we vault them to the top of our latest rankings because of the hot start. Addison DeRoche is the team's ace on on the mound after a terrific 2024 freshman season. The Stags have notched a pair of victories over Thornton Academy and Noble by a combined 27-3 to start the season.
2. Windham (4-1)
It's hard to see how dominant the Eagles were in 2024, but ended up falling to Cheverus in the Class A playoffs. Windham only yielded nine runs against five different opponents. With the bevy of talent back in the fold, the Eagles will contend for a state title. Windham's lone loss on the season so far is to the team ranked above them in Cheverus, 6-2.
3. Bucksport (7-0)
We know the Golden Bucks didn't finish the assignment of winning it all out of Class C, but this team boasts a strong roster and plenty experience. Expect Bucksport to be right there at the end once again. Scoring runs has been no problem for the undefeated Golden Bucks, compiling 94 over the first seven games.
4. Hall-Dale (6-0)
Entering our rankings at No. 4 is last year's Class C state champions, the Bulldogs, as they went 18-2 in 2024. There's a lot to like about this team as they make a run at a repeat. Hall-Dale has looked good through its first six games, upending Dirigo twice, Madison and Mountain Valley. Lucy Gray has been solid on the mound, striking out 50 batters so far.
5. Gorham (7-2)
Honestly, Gorham could be higher on this list because of its first two losses coming against a couple of Rhode Island's top softball teams. Since losses to nationally-ranked La Salle Academy and Cranston West, the Rams have rattled off seven straight wins.
6. Leavitt (9-0)
Entering the rankings after a solid undefeated start are the Hornets of Leavitt. Reeling off nine straight victories, with every game except three where the Hornets scored more than 10 runs, this team has started things off impressively.
7. Freeport (4-0)
Having ace senior pitcher Isabella George returning to lead the way makes the Falcons a viable contender in Class B. Freeport has looked good out of the gates, out-scoring opponents 40-11 through four games.
8. Medomak Valley (8-1)
Yes, Medomak Valley lost their first game of the season recently but it was a 2-1 decision against an undefeated Leavitt squad. We think the Panthers certainly deserved to make the jump into this week's set of rankings.
9. North Yarmouth Academy (7-0)
There's been little doubt behind why the Panthers are undefeated to this point and that's because they're putting up plenty of runs paired with steady pitching. The team is batting nearly .500 and freshman Lily Fortin has been impressive with a 5-0 record and 44 strikeouts.
10. Belfast (8-1)
The Lions dropped their first game of the season against Camden Hills, but is still in our minds one of the top clubs in Maine. Jordyn MacKay has impressed on the mound through nine games, compiling a 7-1 record with a 1.83 earned run average and 68 strikeouts.
More From High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school softball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi