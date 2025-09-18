2026 Severn (MD) Lacrosse Attackman Gavin Gergar Commits to Dickinson
Severn School 2026 lacrosse attackman Gavin Gergar has committed to Dickinson, becoming the second straight Anne Arundel County/MIAA standout this week to choose the Red Devils. Gergar follows a wave of MIAA talent to head coach Dave Webster’s program in Carlisle, Pa., which is coming off four consecutive Centennial Conference tournament titles and a run to the NCAA Division III championship game this past spring.
Why Dickinson
Gergar said Dickinson “felt like a perfect fit” the moment he arrived on campus—highlighting the coaching staff, the close-knit community, and the chance to grow on the field and in the classroom. With Dickinson’s momentum under Webster, Gergar sees a clear path to compete deep into May.
Program Trajectory
- Sustained success: Four straight Centennial tournament crowns and multiple deep NCAA runs, including a Memorial Day Weekend appearance last season.
- MIAA pipeline: Webster’s recent classes have leaned into Maryland’s powerhouse league—Gergar extends that trend as the Red Devils aim for their first national title.
Big Picture
Gergar becomes a headline addition for a Dickinson team built to contend again. As Severn settles into a new era under head coach Keegan Wilkinson, Gergar also steps forward as one of the program’s faces—poised to make an impact this spring and carry that momentum to Carlisle.
Quick hits
- Player: Gavin Gergar
- High school: Severn (Md.) — Class of 2026
- Position: Attack
- College: Dickinson (NCAA DIII, Centennial Conference)
Congrats to Gavin and Dickinson as the Red Devils continue to stack MIAA talent for another title push.