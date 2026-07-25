2027 Archbishop Spalding Goalie Gavin McCormack Commits to Catholic University Lacrosse

Archbishop Spalding goalie Gavin McCormack will continue both his academic and lacrosse career at Catholic University of America, announcing his commitment June 23.

McCormack becomes the latest player from the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) to continue the long-standing pipeline from Baltimore-area Catholic high schools to Catholic colleges and universities.

Why Catholic University Stood Out

McCormack said Catholic's combination of academics, athletics and career opportunities made it the right fit.

He cited the university's strong engineering program, small class sizes and close interaction with professors as major factors in his decision. He also pointed to the school's location in Washington, D.C., which offers extensive internship, networking and career opportunities while allowing him to compete at the NCAA Division III level.

McCormack added that he developed an immediate connection with head coach Peter Donley and the university's athletic administration, saying they demonstrated a commitment to continuing the program's growth.

Cardinals Building Momentum

Catholic enters the 2027 recruiting cycle coming off one of the strongest seasons in program history.

The Cardinals finished 13-6 this spring, posting an 8-1 record in Landmark Conference play and advancing to the conference championship game for the first time since 2022. The 13 victories were one shy of the program record.

Donley recently completed his third season as head coach, leading Catholic to the Landmark Conference tournament in each of his first three years.

Strong Future Ahead

McCormack joins a Catholic program that continues to build momentum while giving him the opportunity to pursue both his academic and athletic goals.

The Archbishop Spalding standout believes the combination of competitive lacrosse, a respected engineering degree and access to internships in the nation's capital will provide an ideal foundation for his future.