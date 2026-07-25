2027 Archbishop Spalding Goalie Gavin McCormack Commits to Catholic University Lacrosse
Archbishop Spalding goalie Gavin McCormack will continue both his academic and lacrosse career at Catholic University of America, announcing his commitment June 23.
McCormack becomes the latest player from the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) to continue the long-standing pipeline from Baltimore-area Catholic high schools to Catholic colleges and universities.
Why Catholic University Stood Out
McCormack said Catholic's combination of academics, athletics and career opportunities made it the right fit.
He cited the university's strong engineering program, small class sizes and close interaction with professors as major factors in his decision. He also pointed to the school's location in Washington, D.C., which offers extensive internship, networking and career opportunities while allowing him to compete at the NCAA Division III level.
McCormack added that he developed an immediate connection with head coach Peter Donley and the university's athletic administration, saying they demonstrated a commitment to continuing the program's growth.
Cardinals Building Momentum
Catholic enters the 2027 recruiting cycle coming off one of the strongest seasons in program history.
The Cardinals finished 13-6 this spring, posting an 8-1 record in Landmark Conference play and advancing to the conference championship game for the first time since 2022. The 13 victories were one shy of the program record.
Donley recently completed his third season as head coach, leading Catholic to the Landmark Conference tournament in each of his first three years.
Strong Future Ahead
McCormack joins a Catholic program that continues to build momentum while giving him the opportunity to pursue both his academic and athletic goals.
The Archbishop Spalding standout believes the combination of competitive lacrosse, a respected engineering degree and access to internships in the nation's capital will provide an ideal foundation for his future.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Al Franyo has been a die-hard fan and follower of lacrosse, especially at the high school and college levels, since the late-80s. He absolutely loves watching games, as well as talking and writing about the sport. On Facebook, he founded the College Lacrosse Discussion Page, which has well over 15,000 members, and helped found and runs the MIAA Lacrosse Discussion Page, which has nearly 5,000 members. The MIAA A Conference is one of the strongest, most competitive and exciting high school conferences in America. Three of his favorite topics include recruiting news about players making college commitments, programs taking the next steps under their respective head coaches, and programs that are so-called "sleepers" when it comes to being very good to great. Even with lacrosse growing at such a rapid pace, Franyo loves how it is still such a small, tight, and fun world. And, in many ways, it is its own culture. He began writing about his favorite sport for High School On SI in 2024. Twitter: @alfranyo