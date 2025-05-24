5 Takeaways from The 2025 MPSSAA High School Lacrosse State Championships
Dynasties uninterrupted. Stunning comebacks.
The Maryland high school lacrosse concluded with state public championship games at Stevenson University in Owings Mills, Md.
Here’s five takeaways from the MPSSAA tournament finals.
The thrill of an amazing victory for Middletown
Overcoming an 0-4 start to reach its first state championship in 14 years, Middletown boys lacrosse was familiar with overcoming the odds. The Knights upped the ante in the Class 1A state final.
Down 7-0 to reigning champ Fallston, Middletown pulled off an improbable rally, winning 9-8 for its first state championship.
“Everybody says, ‘Oh, I feel sorry for you. You’re playing Fallston,’” Middletown senior defender Truman Funk said to the Frederick News-Post. “Are they sorry to play Middletown? Now they are.”
The Knights scored the game’s final eight goals, capped by sophomore attack Connor Herman’s goal with 9.2 seconds left in regulation.
“People at the state semis were like, ‘Where’s Middletown?’” Knights junior attack Myles Sontz said. “And that fired us up, because we wanted to show people where Middletown is.”
The agony of defeat for Fallston boys and Severna Park girls
Fallston is one of Maryland’s most successful boys lacrosse programs this century. The Cougars ended up on the wrong side of history books as Middletown denied them a fourth Class 1A title in five seasons.
Fallston coach Patrick Mull, whose team had what appeared to be an insurmountable 8-1 lead, tried to summarize the final 15 minutes of regulation.
“You’re just hoping for a guy to make a play to get some momentum back in your favor, like a caused turnover, a tough ground ball, a big save,” Mull said to The Baltimore Sun. “We just couldn’t make it happen.”
Severna Park, No. 11 in the latest High School on SI’s DMV Top 25 girls rankings, was unable to hold a three-goal fourth quarter advantage, falling 11-10 to Marriotts Ridge, ending its bid for a third consecutive 3A championship.
“Not everyone gets to make it here. We don’t take it for granted,” Falcons senior midfielder/defender Erin Hussey said to The Baltimore Sun. “You have to fight for your spot here and for a win, and only one team goes home with it.”
Leah Miller is a big time player at small 1A school South Carroll
After playing twice during the spring, Liberty coach Tom Brandel gave an assessment of South Carroll.
“It all starts with Leah Miller,” said Brandel to the Carroll County (Md.) Times leading up to the Class 1A state championship game. “She plays at a different speed than anyone else on the field…She’s one of the best players in the country.”
The University of Maryland recruit was at the center of the No. 22 Lions’ 13-5 victory over Middletown. The midfielder won the opening draw and scored, kickstarting a seven-goal performance.
Miller’s seven tallies were the second-most in a Class 1A state championship game. She finished with 83 goals on the season as South Carroll captured its first title since 2019.
“From day one, we’ve been working toward this goal,” Miller said. “Finally being able to piece it all together is so rewarding.”
Perfect ending for Manchester Valley girls
Manchester Valley steamrolled its way to Stevenson University and the Class 2A state final. The No. 6 Mavericks put an exclamation point on their spring of dominance, defeating Glenelg.
“Today was a reflection of all the hard work we put in this season,” Manchester Valley junior attack Addison Meyer said to the Carroll County Times. “We came out, and we wanted it more.”
The Mavericks (19-0) completed a mission that started after a loss to Glenelg in the 2A state semifinals last year. Manchester Valley won all but two games by double-digits including decisions over then-two time reigning 3A state champ Severna Park (15-5) and eventual 1A state champ South Carroll (17-5).
The Mavericks, who won the 2A title in 2023, were the only undefeated team in Maryland this spring. Manchester Valley has won 56 of their last 57 decisions.
“The love they have for each other, for this sport, and for this program is unmatched,” Mavericks coach Shelly Brezicki said. “This is going to be a hard group to say goodbye to.”
Broadneck girls and Severna Park and Urbana boys keep their dynasties going
A week after the anniversary of their last state playoff loss, Severna Park continued its historic run, winning the Class 3A championship over Towson.
It was the ninth straight state title for the Anne Arundel County (Md.) school (No. 21 in the DMV boys Top 25), which only blemished this season came against Interstate Athletic Conference champ and No. 3 Landon School. The Falcons’ last state playoff loss to South River on May 8, 2015.
The championship streak has spanned three Maryland governors, and three U.S. Presidents. The Falcons have done it with three different coaches - Dave Earl, Travis Loving and Bob Zichelli.
Severna Park, owners of a state-best 14 boys lacrosse titles, is edging closer to a state record - in any sport - for consecutive championships. Mount Hebron girls lacrosse won 11 straight titles from 1997 to 2007.
According to the National Federation of High School Sports record book, Severna Park is now tied for the second-longest championship streak in boys’ lacrosse. Brother Rice (Mich.) holds the national mark with 13 straight Michigan state titles (2005-2017).
“Everyone hates us,” Severna Park senior attack Jack Fish said to the Annapolis Capital. “We’re the New York Yankees. We’re the New England Patriots. They’re all coming after us, and they want what’s ours. We don’t want that.”
For the second straight year, Broadneck and Urbana split titles in Class 4A as the 10th-ranked Bruin girls won their fifth consecutive championship with a 8-6 decision. Broadneck’s streak is the second-longest behind Mount Hebron in state girls lacrosse history.
In a matchup of the past two 4A boys state champs, the Hawks bested Broadneck (both teams were tied for 25th in this week’s DMV Top 25), 5-2, for a back-to-back. Urbana is the first repeat 4A boys champ since Severna Park’s 3-peat covering 2018, 2019 and 2021 (no season in 2020 because of COVID-19 pandemic).