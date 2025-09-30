Annapolis Standout Grady Roberts Commits to Randolph-Macon, a Sentimental Favorite in College Lacrosse
In the wide world of college lacrosse, there are programs fans quietly root for to finally break through. Randolph-Macon belongs near the top of that list. Competing in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC), the Yellow Jackets have been consistently strong under longtime head coach J.B. Sheridan, now in his 16th season.
Sheridan has guided the team to numerous winning campaigns and eight straight ODAC Tournament appearances, capped by a run to the 2024 championship game. What’s missing? A conference title and a first-ever NCAA postseason berth — achievements that would cement Randolph-Macon as one of the great feel-good stories in Division III lacrosse.
Roberts Chooses the Yellow Jackets
The program’s steady rise recently got another boost. Grady Roberts, a 2026 midfielder from the Annapolis Panthers, announced his commitment to Randolph-Macon. Roberts, who starred for Coach Michael Greene this past spring and earned First-Team honors from the Annapolis Capital Gazette, said the Yellow Jackets quickly felt like home.
After touring several schools, Roberts kept coming back to his first impression of Randolph-Macon’s campus. A second visit with Sheridan and associate head coach Ryan Rohde sealed the deal. Touring the athletic facilities and learning more about the program’s culture convinced him that Ashland, Virginia, was the right fit.
The Right Fit and Early Opportunity
Roberts was drawn to Sheridan’s coaching philosophy, which emphasizes effort and accountability. Unlike some programs that limit freshmen to minimal minutes, Randolph-Macon makes it clear that playing time is earned, not given — meaning a newcomer who works harder can outplay a veteran.
For Roberts, that promise of a chance to contribute early was a deciding factor. He also appreciated the coaches’ vision to build the program into a true ODAC contender, and he wants to help push the Yellow Jackets to their long-awaited breakthrough.
Maryland/DC Pipeline Keeps Growing
Sheridan has built one of the strongest recruiting pipelines out of the Maryland/D.C. region, and Roberts will join a roster already sprinkled with familiar faces from his area. That continuity, along with Randolph-Macon’s culture of hard work, gives him confidence that his college years will be both competitive and rewarding.
As Roberts looks ahead to his future, the Yellow Jackets hope his arrival will be part of the formula that finally lifts the program to conference championship glory and NCAA tournament play.