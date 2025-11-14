Archbishop Spalding Lacrosse Star Signs with Queens, Adding to the Rise of ASUN Lacrosse
As has been discussed throughout the fall, one of the biggest conversations in college lacrosse is whether the ASUN Conference — already competitive since it launched men’s lacrosse in 2022 — is ready to take the next major step.
If it is, programs like Queens University of Charlotte are the ones who will drive that growth.
And on Wednesday, Nov. 12, Queens took another step forward when 2026 Archbishop Spalding defenseman Trevor Brewer officially signed with the Royals, becoming the second straight MIAA recruit to commit to an ASUN program featured here on High School On SI.
Brewer originally committed in July and made it official during the fall signing period.
Queens Lacrosse Positioning for a Breakthrough
Queens’ story has been one of steady, quiet progress.
After a successful run at the Division II level, the Royals entered Division I and the ASUN in 2022 under head coach Nik Colpitts, who now enters his third season.
Last spring’s 3–10 overall, 0–5 ASUN record doesn’t fully reflect the strides the program has made:
- Three of their five ASUN games were one-goal results
- That includes a near-upset of Air Force, the league’s tournament champion and NCAA qualifier
- The Royals were competitive in nearly every conference matchup
Queens is close — and they know it. The next steps are straightforward:
win more nonconference games and start flipping those one-goal ASUN losses into victories.
Brewer arrives believing he can be part of that breakthrough.
An Emerging Pipeline From Maryland to Charlotte
Head coach Colpitts has made the Maryland/DC region a priority recruiting area.
Queens' 2026 roster already includes five local players, including two from the MIAA, giving Brewer a built-in support system as he transitions to Division I lacrosse.
That kind of regional recruiting strategy is often how rising mid-major programs build depth, toughness, and identity — all critical pieces to becoming an ASUN power.
Why Brewer Chose Queens
Brewer told High School On SI that he is “very excited” for his future with the Royals — and his reasons reflect both athletic and academic alignment.
Program Belief
He believes strongly in Coach Colpitts and the foundation being established in Charlotte.
Business School Excellence
Queens offers a highly rated Business program with:
- 100% internship placement
- A campus located in one of the fastest-growing economic markets in the U.S.
- Location, Lifestyle, and Opportunity
Brewer noted the balance the university provides — a quiet suburban campus with easy access to the city of Charlotte and all the opportunities it brings.
Could Brewer Help Queens Become a Future ASUN Force?
Brewer currently plays for an Archbishop Spalding program that is one of the top high school lacrosse teams in the nation and a perennial MIAA championship contender. He knows firsthand what elite culture looks like.
If Queens continues trending upward — and players like Brewer help elevate the talent level — the Royals could be positioned to:
- Win ASUN games consistently
- Become a perennial postseason factor
- Eventually compete for conference titles
With the margins already razor-thin, the right recruits can change everything.
Congratulations, Trevor Brewer
Another MIAA standout is headed south — and another program in the ASUN gets better because of it.
Many congratulations to Trevor Brewer and best of luck as he begins his college lacrosse journey with the Queens Royals.