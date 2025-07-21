Archbishop Spalding’s Adam Schwab Commits to Division II Power Tampa Lacrosse
While college lacrosse programs in Florida have a nice history of recruiting talent from the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) for some time, it has been a little while since we've made an announcement about a MIAA player committing to a school in the Sunshine State.
Spalding's Adam Schwab Commits to Tampa
That changes now, as a Archbishop Spalding's Adam Schwab, a member of the Classof 2026, has committed to the University of Tampa on Florida's Gulf Coast. On July 9th, the Cavalier attackman announced his plans to join Spartans and Coach JB Clarke.
Dominating the Sunshine Conference
Throughout this past decade, not only has Tampa been the best college lacrosse team in Florida, but it has had a better run than most other Florida college programs, regardless of level.
Since the Spartans began play in Division II's Sunshine State Conference in 2014, they have won the conference championship each year but one. Even bigger, they have appeared in every NCAA DII Tournament and have advanced as far as the quarterfinals in all of those season's but one. Tampa has reached the semifinals three times and appeared in the National Championship Game in 2022 and 2025, winning it all in 2022.
The 2022 title made them the only Florida men's lacrosse team to ever win a national championship. Speaking of firsts, when that title was clinched, Coach Clarke became one of a small list of coaches in the history of college lacrosse to win a championship in their first year. And, we must remember that the Spartans, who started as a program in 2012, have finished with at least fifteen victories all but one time since 2014. That includes winning 21 contests in both of their championship game-appearing seasons.
Adam Schwab Connected with Tampa's Coaches From the Outset
Schwab, who will continue to sport the red and black in his sports uniforms throughout his next scholastic lacrosse stop, said that, from the beginning, he connected with the Tampa coaches and loved the facilities. Also, he looks forward to having the ability to compete for national titles. In addition, the location and weather were quite appealing to him.
Many congrats and best of luck to Adam! As for the championship hopes, currently, they don't look half bad. Clarke has won a title, was close to another this past season, has recruited great, and now has pretty much all of his own players there.
Schwab's Commitment