Baltimore’s Herman Harried will lead the East at McDonald’s All-American Game
The game of basketball has been good to Herman “Tree” Harried.
The Baltimore native played on a legendary high school basketball team at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School nicknamed the Poets. That team was coached by the iconic Bob Wade who compiled a 341-25 record during a decade long tenure.
Harried played on Dunbar’s 1983 undefeated boys basketball team that was the subject of Alejandro Danois’ book “The Boys of Dunbar: A Story of Love, Hope, and Basketball” and featured in the ESPN film “Baltimore Boys.”
Muggsy Bogues, Reggie Lewis, Reggie Williams and David Wingate are among the Dunbar Poets that have played in the NBA.
“I’ve been fortunate in my basketball career to be around some good players and some good coaches as well,” Harried said.
Harried played college basketball in the Big East for legendary Syracuse University head coach Jim Boeheim. He played professional basketball overseas before starting his coaching career.
At Syracuse, Harried played alongside legendary student-athletes and future pros such as Sherman Douglas, Dwayne “Pearl” Washington, Rony Seikaly and Billy Owens. Harried and Owens are still close friends today. “His kids call me Uncle Herman,” said Harried.
Since taking over the boys' basketball program at Baltimore’s Lake Clifton High School in 1997, Harried has guided the program to six state championships and emerged as one of the most successful high school coaches in Maryland with a 537-155 career record. The basketball court at Lake Clifton is even named after him: Coach Herman “Tree” Harried Court.
During his tenure at Lake Clifton, Harried has had the opportunity to coach numerous student-athletes including future NBA draft picks Will Barton and Josh Selby.
“We don’t come across these players yearly,” said Harried, who noted that Barton helped guide Lake Clifton to a perfect 28-0 season and the Maryland 3A state championship during the 2008-2009 campaign.
The Memphis Grizzlies selected Selby in the second round of the 2011 NBA Draft with the 49th overall pick and Barton was chosen 40th overall by the Portland Trail Blazers in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft.
Harried’s son, Armon, helped guide Lake Clifton to consecutive state championships in 2018 and 2019.
“It was just a blessing to coach him,” said Harried, “and have that father-son relationship.”
On April 1 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, Harried will lead the East team against the West squad in the 48th annual McDonald’s All-American game.
“I’m very fortunate and blessed to have this opportunity,” said Harried, “and I’m very grateful for it.”
Harried’s coaching staff for this prestigious event includes fellow Baltimore native Darnell Dantzler who is the head coach at Edmonson-Westside High School and Gary Ervin, the head coach at Nazareth Regional High School in Brooklyn.
Harried is certainly no stranger to elite competition. He’s coached in NBA arenas before such as Madison Square Garden, home of the New York Knicks and Spectrum Center where the Charlotte Hornets play.
This won’t be Harried’s first time coaching at Barclays Center, home of the Brooklyn Nets. He said he’s coached in that arena numerous times including last year when he was on the coaching staff for the Jordan Brand Classic.
Baltimore native and former Saint Frances Academy standout Derik Queen, who led the University of Maryland to a Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA Tournament, played in the 2024 Jordan Brand Classic.
Harried said he wasn’t surprised by Queen’s performance during the tournament.
“I’m not shocked,” said Harried. “He’s very skilled. “I think he’s a few years ahead of himself.”