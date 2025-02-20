High School

Baltimore Touchdown Club Announces 2025 Super 22 Selections

Maryland’s top high school football juniors to be honored at 27th BTC Super 22 Banquet on March 26

Gary Adornato

Baltimore Touchdown Club

BALTIMORE – The Baltimore Touchdown Club has announced the selections for its

The Super 22 Banquet will take place on Wednesday, March 26, at 6 p.m. at the Arbutus Volunteer Fire Department Banquet Hall in Baltimore County. The event will honor 22 standout juniors on offense, 22 on defense, plus four additional athletes and two specialists—rounding out a 50-player roster.

Since its inception, the Baltimore Touchdown Club (BTC) has helped spotlight future college and professional athletes. Past honorees have gone on to play in major college programs, NCAA championships, and even the NFL.

This year’s banquet will feature CBS Radio host Gary Stein (“Stein on Sports”) as the master of ceremonies. The keynote speaker will be announced at a later date. In previous years, the BTC has welcomed notable speakers such as former Baltimore Ravens head coach Brian Billick, Penn State’s James Franklin, and Maryland’s Ralph Friedgen, among others.

The Baltimore Touchdown Club Coaches Association, representing 85 high schools across Maryland, is committed to promoting high school football throughout the state. In addition to the Super 22 Banquet, the BTC organizes the Annual Senior All-Star Classic, the longest-running all-star game in Maryland (28 years), as well as coaches’ clinics, big man jamborees, 7-on-7 tournaments, and the Maryland vs. Pennsylvania Big 33 All-Star Game.

The BTC is operated entirely by volunteers, consisting of coaches and members of the high school football community, all dedicated to developing student-athletes on and off the field.

1st Team Offense

QB

Benjamin Raines

Mount St. Joseph

QB

Brittin Poffenbarger

Middletown

RB

Aaron Foote

Broadneck

RB

Antonio Ledbetter Jr.

Archbishop Spalding

RB

Bradley Matthews

Linganore

WR/SLOT

Brayden Pross

Loyola Blakefield

WR/SLOT

Chase Perry

Linganore

WR/SLOT

Chris Maddox

Glen Burnie

WR/SLOT

Clinton Lee

Middletown

WR/SLOT

Jaden McDuffie

South River

TE

Destin Mitchell

Concordia Prep

TE

Ricardo "RJ" Samuels

Long Reach

OL

David Gerting

Westminster

OL

Dylan Shown

Linganore

OL

Gabriel Cunningham

Francis Scott Key

OL

Greg Maddox

Dundalk

OL

Isaiah Fox

Arundel

OL

Jabari Berry

Mount St. Joseph

OL

Jayden Rose

Dundalk

OL

Kyle Lucas

Archbishop Spalding

OL

Matthew Shivers

Concordia Prep

OL

Zach Boyd

Annapolis

1st Team Defense

DT

Gilbert Robinson

Franklin

DT

Landon Hofgesamg

Middletown

DT

Rodney White

Concordia Prep

DT

Zach Philpott

Archbishop Spalding

DE

Jaidon Williams

Franklin

DE

Markus Hollis

Marriotts Ridge

DE

Mason Whitfield

Oakdale

DE

Zion Harris

Archbishop Curley

DE

Jabari Torbit

Dunbar

LB

Brad Chelden

Hereford

LB

Cole Mosier

Loyola Blakefield

LB

Ian Wells

Mount St. Joseph

LB

Isaiah Trusty

Gilman

LB

Jackson Athas

Archbishop Curley

LB

Justin Snell

Archbishop Spalding

LB

Tyler Tehaan

Oakdale

DB

Jonathan Coleman

Arundel

DB

Khary Adams

Loyola Blakefield

DB

Isaiah Hall

Concordia Prep

DB

Jonah Brown

Broadneck

DB

Jayden Byard

Perryville

DB

Koby Sarkodi

Milford Mill

Athletes & Kickers

ATH

Alex Rodriguez

Oakdale

ATH

Braelyn Younger

Fort Hill

ATH

Damon Ferbuson Jr.

Milford Mill

ATH

Michael Robinson

Edgewood

K

Connor Souryal

Gilman

K

Matthew Meredith

Boys' Latin

Published
Gary Adornato
GARY ADORNATO

Gary Adornato began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982, while still a mass communications major at Towson University, and in 2003 became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined SBLive Sports as the company's East Coast Managing Editor.

Home/Maryland