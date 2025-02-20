Baltimore Touchdown Club Announces 2025 Super 22 Selections
BALTIMORE – The Baltimore Touchdown Club has announced the selections for its
The Super 22 Banquet will take place on Wednesday, March 26, at 6 p.m. at the Arbutus Volunteer Fire Department Banquet Hall in Baltimore County. The event will honor 22 standout juniors on offense, 22 on defense, plus four additional athletes and two specialists—rounding out a 50-player roster.
Since its inception, the Baltimore Touchdown Club (BTC) has helped spotlight future college and professional athletes. Past honorees have gone on to play in major college programs, NCAA championships, and even the NFL.
This year’s banquet will feature CBS Radio host Gary Stein (“Stein on Sports”) as the master of ceremonies. The keynote speaker will be announced at a later date. In previous years, the BTC has welcomed notable speakers such as former Baltimore Ravens head coach Brian Billick, Penn State’s James Franklin, and Maryland’s Ralph Friedgen, among others.
The Baltimore Touchdown Club Coaches Association, representing 85 high schools across Maryland, is committed to promoting high school football throughout the state. In addition to the Super 22 Banquet, the BTC organizes the Annual Senior All-Star Classic, the longest-running all-star game in Maryland (28 years), as well as coaches’ clinics, big man jamborees, 7-on-7 tournaments, and the Maryland vs. Pennsylvania Big 33 All-Star Game.
The BTC is operated entirely by volunteers, consisting of coaches and members of the high school football community, all dedicated to developing student-athletes on and off the field.
1st Team Offense
QB
Benjamin Raines
Mount St. Joseph
QB
Brittin Poffenbarger
Middletown
RB
Aaron Foote
Broadneck
RB
Antonio Ledbetter Jr.
Archbishop Spalding
RB
Bradley Matthews
Linganore
WR/SLOT
Brayden Pross
Loyola Blakefield
WR/SLOT
Chase Perry
Linganore
WR/SLOT
Chris Maddox
Glen Burnie
WR/SLOT
Clinton Lee
Middletown
WR/SLOT
Jaden McDuffie
South River
TE
Destin Mitchell
Concordia Prep
TE
Ricardo "RJ" Samuels
Long Reach
OL
David Gerting
Westminster
OL
Dylan Shown
Linganore
OL
Gabriel Cunningham
Francis Scott Key
OL
Greg Maddox
Dundalk
OL
Isaiah Fox
Arundel
OL
Jabari Berry
Mount St. Joseph
OL
Jayden Rose
Dundalk
OL
Kyle Lucas
Archbishop Spalding
OL
Matthew Shivers
Concordia Prep
OL
Zach Boyd
Annapolis
1st Team Defense
DT
Gilbert Robinson
Franklin
DT
Landon Hofgesamg
Middletown
DT
Rodney White
Concordia Prep
DT
Zach Philpott
Archbishop Spalding
DE
Jaidon Williams
Franklin
DE
Markus Hollis
Marriotts Ridge
DE
Mason Whitfield
Oakdale
DE
Zion Harris
Archbishop Curley
DE
Jabari Torbit
Dunbar
LB
Brad Chelden
Hereford
LB
Cole Mosier
Loyola Blakefield
LB
Ian Wells
Mount St. Joseph
LB
Isaiah Trusty
Gilman
LB
Jackson Athas
Archbishop Curley
LB
Justin Snell
Archbishop Spalding
LB
Tyler Tehaan
Oakdale
DB
Jonathan Coleman
Arundel
DB
Khary Adams
Loyola Blakefield
DB
Isaiah Hall
Concordia Prep
DB
Jonah Brown
Broadneck
DB
Jayden Byard
Perryville
DB
Koby Sarkodi
Milford Mill
Athletes & Kickers
ATH
Alex Rodriguez
Oakdale
ATH
Braelyn Younger
Fort Hill
ATH
Damon Ferbuson Jr.
Milford Mill
ATH
Michael Robinson
Edgewood
K
Connor Souryal
Gilman
K
Matthew Meredith
Boys' Latin