Bill Greenwell Retires After Leading Boys’ Latin Baseball to Four MIAA Championships

After 14 years at the helm, the respected coach and former MLB scout steps away from the Lakers with a legacy defined by championships and mentorship

Gary Adornato

Bill Greenwell, a lifelong baseball man, has retired after leading the Boys' Latin baseball program for the last 14 years, winning four league championships.
Longtime Baseball Coach Bill Greenwell Retires from Boys’ Latin

The Boys’ Latin School of Maryland has announced the retirement of Bill Greenwell, the school’s longtime varsity baseball head coach and a former professional scout. Greenwell departs after leading the Lakers to four MIAA B Conference championships in a decorated career that spanned nearly a decade and a half.

Championship Legacy on Lake Avenue

During his tenure, Coach Greenwell built a powerhouse program that captured conference titles in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2021. Known for his emphasis on fundamentals and team-first culture, he consistently had Boys’ Latin in championship contention.

“Our team-first attitude and emphasis on fundamentals allowed us to compete for championships each year,” Greenwell said.

Beyond Baseball: A Mentor and Builder of Community

Greenwell’s impact stretched far beyond the diamond. His mentorship, work ethic, and dedication left a lasting impression on players, families, and the athletic staff alike.

“It was always more than just being the baseball coach,” Greenwell reflected. “I have enjoyed being a part of the BL family, building lasting relationships with players, parents, and the athletic administration.”

A Deep Baseball Resume: Scout, Coach, and Entrepreneur

Greenwell brought decades of experience to the program. Before joining Boys’ Latin in 2010, he served as an MLB scout for the Seattle Mariners (1998–2001) and as varsity head coach at the Park School (2001–2003). He also operated Grand Slam USA, a baseball training facility in Timonium, Maryland.

A Farewell Filled with Gratitude

Greenwell’s decision to step away comes with heartfelt appreciation for the community he helped shape.

“For the past 15 years, I have lived and breathed Laker baseball,” he said. “Beating St. Paul’s in 2021 to win the championship—a year after COVID—was very special and memorable.”

The school extended its warmest wishes to Greenwell, his wife Cathy, and their family, thanking them for their years of service and dedication to Boys’ Latin athletics and student development.

“It’s always a great day to be a Laker.”

GARY ADORNATO

Gary Adornato began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982, while still a mass communications major at Towson University, and in 2003 became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined SBLive Sports as the company's East Coast Managing Editor.

