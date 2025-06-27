Bill Greenwell Retires After Leading Boys’ Latin Baseball to Four MIAA Championships
The Boys’ Latin School of Maryland has announced the retirement of Bill Greenwell, the school’s longtime varsity baseball head coach and a former professional scout. Greenwell departs after leading the Lakers to four MIAA B Conference championships in a decorated career that spanned nearly a decade and a half.
Championship Legacy on Lake Avenue
During his tenure, Coach Greenwell built a powerhouse program that captured conference titles in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2021. Known for his emphasis on fundamentals and team-first culture, he consistently had Boys’ Latin in championship contention.
“Our team-first attitude and emphasis on fundamentals allowed us to compete for championships each year,” Greenwell said.
Beyond Baseball: A Mentor and Builder of Community
Greenwell’s impact stretched far beyond the diamond. His mentorship, work ethic, and dedication left a lasting impression on players, families, and the athletic staff alike.
“It was always more than just being the baseball coach,” Greenwell reflected. “I have enjoyed being a part of the BL family, building lasting relationships with players, parents, and the athletic administration.”
A Deep Baseball Resume: Scout, Coach, and Entrepreneur
Greenwell brought decades of experience to the program. Before joining Boys’ Latin in 2010, he served as an MLB scout for the Seattle Mariners (1998–2001) and as varsity head coach at the Park School (2001–2003). He also operated Grand Slam USA, a baseball training facility in Timonium, Maryland.
A Farewell Filled with Gratitude
Greenwell’s decision to step away comes with heartfelt appreciation for the community he helped shape.
“For the past 15 years, I have lived and breathed Laker baseball,” he said. “Beating St. Paul’s in 2021 to win the championship—a year after COVID—was very special and memorable.”
The school extended its warmest wishes to Greenwell, his wife Cathy, and their family, thanking them for their years of service and dedication to Boys’ Latin athletics and student development.
“It’s always a great day to be a Laker.”