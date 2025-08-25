BL's Dom Markovich Continues Tampa Spartans Lacrosse Surge: MIAA Fuels 2026 Commitments
Without a doubt, the Tampa Spartans, members of Division II’s Sunshine State Conference, have had a lot to sell with its lacrosse recruiting for some time. Since their debut in 2012, the Spartans have posted double-digit win totals every year and have regularly exceeded 15 victories per full season. Their consistency has cemented them as one of the most successful lacrosse programs in the country.
Championships and National Spotlight
The program reached its peak in 2022, going undefeated and winning a national title in Coach JB Clarke’s first season. Just three years later, Tampa returned to the championship stage in 2025, again cementing its place among the elite. Matching their championship season with 21 wins this past year, the Spartans continue to thrive on the national stage.
Clarke’s Impact on Recruiting
A major reason for Tampa’s rise has been Coach Clarke’s ability to sustain success while building with his own recruits. With the program’s culture firmly in place, the Spartans look to be positioned for even greater long-term success. Clarke has also emerged as one of the hottest recruiters in the nation.
MIAA Pipeline to Florida
Clarke’s recruiting streak has been particularly impressive with Baltimore’s MIAA programs. In less than two months, Tampa has secured commitments from five student-athletes in the class of 2026. That pipeline has turned heads nationally, with the Spartans outpacing many traditional powers in landing talent from the lacrosse-rich league.
Spotlight on Boys’ Latin’s Dom Markovich
The most recent addition is Boys’ Latin midfielder Dom Markovich, who announced his decision on August 11th. Markovich becomes the second consecutive MIAA player to commit to Tampa, continuing the program’s momentum. His choice reflects the strong appeal Tampa now holds for elite high school talent.
Why Markovich Chose Tampa
Markovich cited several reasons for picking Tampa, beginning with his respect for the culture established by Coach Clarke and his staff. He emphasized that the Spartans’ program is both highly competitive and welcoming, offering him the perfect combination of athletic excellence and personal growth.
Beyond Lacrosse: Campus and Academics
In addition to lacrosse, Markovich praised the university’s location, campus environment, and wide range of academic opportunities. For him, Tampa offers the complete college experience, making it an easy choice both on and off the field.
Looking Ahead for Markovich and Tampa
Markovich will transition from one powerhouse program to another, moving from Boys’ Latin to Tampa. With several other MIAA players already on the roster, he will find familiar faces in Florida. That comfort, combined with Tampa’s championship pedigree, suggests both player and program are set for continued success.