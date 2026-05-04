Boys’ Latin Lacrosse Standout Commits to Loyola Amid Program's Resurgence
Boys’ Latin attackman Joey Keller has committed to Loyola University in Maryland, joining a program that has quickly reestablished itself as one of Division I lacrosse’s most improved teams.
A Turnaround Season in Baltimore
Loyola, without a doubt, was one of the most improved programs in Division I Lacrosse in 2026. The Greyhounds, led by coach Charley Toomey went from a 3-11 record the previous season with a 10-6 record.
Offensive Revival Under Justin Ward
In addition, Loyola advanced to the Patriot League Tournament Championship. Many people believe that one of the big reasons for the program’s turnaround was offensive coordinator Justin Ward, who just completed his first year as a member of Toomey's staff. He returned to his alma mater after assistant coaching stints at Army and Georgetown. Throughout this season, on many occasions, the Greyhounds' offense was very consistent, high-scoring, and fun to watch. While Coach Ward is currently coaching multiple MIAA products, eventually Ward, a 2027 three-star player at Boys' Latin will be a part of his system. The attackman has been a solid player this year for the young Lakers.
Keller Set to Join the System
Keller, a resident of Freeland, Maryland, who also plays football for Boys' Latin, says he chose Loyola for a few reasons. However, what stood out most was the program's rich tradition, fierce local rivalries – including Johns Hopkins and Towson, and, of course, Coach Toomey. Joey has followed the Greyhounds for a long time, and he felt that it would be quite an honor to play for Loyola one day. In addition, he remains quite impressed with Ward's work on the offensive side of the field. It was Ward who saw Keller’s potential.
Before he graduates next spring, Keller hopes to help lead BL back to the postseason and, perhaps, another MIAA A championship. The Lakers have won the league title five times, but it has finished atop the league since 2021. This spring the Lakers had an uncharacteristic losing season, going 6-9 overall and 3-6 in league play thus far. Boys' Latin will close its campaign on Tuesday with a visit to St. Paul's for their annual rivalry battle with the Crusaders.
A Future Leader at Boys’ Latin
Many congratulations and best of luck to Joey Keller! Next year, he will have the chance to be a senior leader for the Lakers, who will be hungry to return to the playoffs after a rare miss this season. And, after that, might Keller one day have the special feeling that he was involved in helping Loyola Greyhounds’ lacrosse reach even higher levels, both on offense and overall, with their current coaching staff?
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Al Franyo has been a die-hard fan and follower of lacrosse, especially at the high school and college levels, since the late-80s. He absolutely loves watching games, as well as talking and writing about the sport. On Facebook, he founded the College Lacrosse Discussion Page, which has well over 15,000 members, and helped found and runs the MIAA Lacrosse Discussion Page, which has nearly 5,000 members. The MIAA A Conference is one of the strongest, most competitive and exciting high school conferences in America. Three of his favorite topics include recruiting news about players making college commitments, programs taking the next steps under their respective head coaches, and programs that are so-called "sleepers" when it comes to being very good to great. Even with lacrosse growing at such a rapid pace, Franyo loves how it is still such a small, tight, and fun world. And, in many ways, it is its own culture. He began writing about his favorite sport for High School On SI in 2024. Twitter: @alfranyo