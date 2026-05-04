Boys’ Latin attackman Joey Keller has committed to Loyola University in Maryland, joining a program that has quickly reestablished itself as one of Division I lacrosse’s most improved teams.

A Turnaround Season in Baltimore

Loyola, without a doubt, was one of the most improved programs in Division I Lacrosse in 2026. The Greyhounds, led by coach Charley Toomey went from a 3-11 record the previous season with a 10-6 record.

Offensive Revival Under Justin Ward

In addition, Loyola advanced to the Patriot League Tournament Championship. Many people believe that one of the big reasons for the program’s turnaround was offensive coordinator Justin Ward, who just completed his first year as a member of Toomey's staff. He returned to his alma mater after assistant coaching stints at Army and Georgetown. Throughout this season, on many occasions, the Greyhounds' offense was very consistent, high-scoring, and fun to watch. While Coach Ward is currently coaching multiple MIAA products, eventually Ward, a 2027 three-star player at Boys' Latin will be a part of his system. The attackman has been a solid player this year for the young Lakers.

Keller Set to Join the System

Keller, a resident of Freeland, Maryland, who also plays football for Boys' Latin, says he chose Loyola for a few reasons. However, what stood out most was the program's rich tradition, fierce local rivalries – including Johns Hopkins and Towson, and, of course, Coach Toomey. Joey has followed the Greyhounds for a long time, and he felt that it would be quite an honor to play for Loyola one day. In addition, he remains quite impressed with Ward's work on the offensive side of the field. It was Ward who saw Keller’s potential.

Before he graduates next spring, Keller hopes to help lead BL back to the postseason and, perhaps, another MIAA A championship. The Lakers have won the league title five times, but it has finished atop the league since 2021. This spring the Lakers had an uncharacteristic losing season, going 6-9 overall and 3-6 in league play thus far. Boys' Latin will close its campaign on Tuesday with a visit to St. Paul's for their annual rivalry battle with the Crusaders.

A Future Leader at Boys’ Latin

Many congratulations and best of luck to Joey Keller! Next year, he will have the chance to be a senior leader for the Lakers, who will be hungry to return to the playoffs after a rare miss this season. And, after that, might Keller one day have the special feeling that he was involved in helping Loyola Greyhounds’ lacrosse reach even higher levels, both on offense and overall, with their current coaching staff?