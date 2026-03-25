Boys’ Latin Standout Luke Lopez Commits to Rising Division I Program Queens

A promising piece of Maryland’s elite high school lacrosse pipeline is headed to a program on the rise.

Luke Lopez, a 2027 defenseman from Boys’ Latin School, has committed to Queens University of Charlotte, where he will join a Royals program continuing its transition and growth at the Division I level.

Lopez’s decision reflects both his belief in Queens’ trajectory and the increasing connection between the storied Baltimore-area powerhouse and the Charlotte-based program.

Queens Building Momentum in Division I

Queens began its lacrosse journey as a Division II program in 2004, establishing consistent success that included nine consecutive winning seasons, multiple double-digit win campaigns and NCAA Tournament appearances.

The Royals made the jump to Division I in 2023 and are now competing in the Atlantic Sun Conference (ASUN), a league continuing to evolve alongside emerging programs like Queens.

Under head coach Nik Colpitts, now in his third season leading the program, the Royals have shown steady progress. With a 4-4 record entering the heart of conference play, Queens has already matched its highest win total since moving to Division I.

The next phase of the season presents a critical opportunity, with the remainder of the regular season slate consisting entirely of ASUN matchups. The Royals have proven they can compete, as several conference losses a year ago came by a single goal — including a narrow defeat to eventual ASUN champion Air Force.

With continued improvement, Queens appears poised to push for a breakthrough and potentially contend for a spot in the ASUN Tournament.

Boys’ Latin Pipeline Continues

Lopez becomes the latest Boys’ Latin standout to commit to Queens, reinforcing a growing connection between the two programs.

The Royals’ current roster already features former Lakers, including sophomore long-stick midfielder Marcus Acevedo and freshman attackman Carston Shepherd, further strengthening the Baltimore-to-Charlotte pipeline.

For Lopez, the decision was about more than lacrosse.

A Fit On and Off the Field

Lopez cited the welcoming environment within the program and a strong connection with the coaching staff as key factors in his commitment.

He also sees significant upside in Queens’ long-term vision.

Despite being relatively new to Division I, the Royals have made it clear their goal is to build a highly competitive program — something Lopez is eager to be part of as it continues to develop.

Off the field, Queens’ location in Charlotte also played a major role. One of the fastest-growing cities in the country, Charlotte offers both academic and post-college opportunities that appealed to Lopez as he looks toward his future.

A Bright Path Ahead

Lopez now has the opportunity to continue the legacy of one of the nation’s premier high school lacrosse programs at Boys’ Latin while preparing to contribute to a Division I program with clear upward momentum.

If Queens continues its steady climb, Lopez could play a role in helping elevate the Royals into a consistent contender in the ASUN and beyond.

For now, his commitment represents another strong step in both his development and the continued growth of Queens lacrosse.