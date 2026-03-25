Boys’ Latin Standout Luke Lopez Commits to Rising Division I Program Queens
A promising piece of Maryland’s elite high school lacrosse pipeline is headed to a program on the rise.
Luke Lopez, a 2027 defenseman from Boys’ Latin School, has committed to Queens University of Charlotte, where he will join a Royals program continuing its transition and growth at the Division I level.
Lopez’s decision reflects both his belief in Queens’ trajectory and the increasing connection between the storied Baltimore-area powerhouse and the Charlotte-based program.
Queens Building Momentum in Division I
Queens began its lacrosse journey as a Division II program in 2004, establishing consistent success that included nine consecutive winning seasons, multiple double-digit win campaigns and NCAA Tournament appearances.
The Royals made the jump to Division I in 2023 and are now competing in the Atlantic Sun Conference (ASUN), a league continuing to evolve alongside emerging programs like Queens.
Under head coach Nik Colpitts, now in his third season leading the program, the Royals have shown steady progress. With a 4-4 record entering the heart of conference play, Queens has already matched its highest win total since moving to Division I.
The next phase of the season presents a critical opportunity, with the remainder of the regular season slate consisting entirely of ASUN matchups. The Royals have proven they can compete, as several conference losses a year ago came by a single goal — including a narrow defeat to eventual ASUN champion Air Force.
With continued improvement, Queens appears poised to push for a breakthrough and potentially contend for a spot in the ASUN Tournament.
Boys’ Latin Pipeline Continues
Lopez becomes the latest Boys’ Latin standout to commit to Queens, reinforcing a growing connection between the two programs.
The Royals’ current roster already features former Lakers, including sophomore long-stick midfielder Marcus Acevedo and freshman attackman Carston Shepherd, further strengthening the Baltimore-to-Charlotte pipeline.
For Lopez, the decision was about more than lacrosse.
A Fit On and Off the Field
Lopez cited the welcoming environment within the program and a strong connection with the coaching staff as key factors in his commitment.
He also sees significant upside in Queens’ long-term vision.
Despite being relatively new to Division I, the Royals have made it clear their goal is to build a highly competitive program — something Lopez is eager to be part of as it continues to develop.
Off the field, Queens’ location in Charlotte also played a major role. One of the fastest-growing cities in the country, Charlotte offers both academic and post-college opportunities that appealed to Lopez as he looks toward his future.
A Bright Path Ahead
Lopez now has the opportunity to continue the legacy of one of the nation’s premier high school lacrosse programs at Boys’ Latin while preparing to contribute to a Division I program with clear upward momentum.
If Queens continues its steady climb, Lopez could play a role in helping elevate the Royals into a consistent contender in the ASUN and beyond.
For now, his commitment represents another strong step in both his development and the continued growth of Queens lacrosse.
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Al Franyo has been a die-hard fan and follower of lacrosse, especially at the high school and college levels, since the late-80s. He absolutely loves watching games, as well as talking and writing about the sport. On Facebook, he founded the College Lacrosse Discussion Page, which has well over 15,000 members, and helped found and runs the MIAA Lacrosse Discussion Page, which has nearly 5,000 members. The MIAA A Conference is one of the strongest, most competitive and exciting high school conferences in America. Three of his favorite topics include recruiting news about players making college commitments, programs taking the next steps under their respective head coaches, and programs that are so-called "sleepers" when it comes to being very good to great. Even with lacrosse growing at such a rapid pace, Franyo loves how it is still such a small, tight, and fun world. And, in many ways, it is its own culture. He began writing about his favorite sport for High School On SI in 2024. Twitter: @alfranyo