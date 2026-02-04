Brothers Reunited as MIAA Lacrosse Standout Picks Catholic D-I Power
Division I men’s lacrosse features nearly 80 programs nationwide, and while Catholic colleges don’t make up the majority, they have long maintained a meaningful presence in the sport. Over the years, the MIAA (Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association) has consistently sent talent to several of those institutions — a trend that continues to gain momentum today.
Multiple Catholic Division I programs currently roster former MIAA standouts, and several current league players are committed to join them in the coming years. With that in mind, High School On SI will spotlight student-athletes who are choosing Catholic colleges as their next step — beginning with one of the most active programs in that recruiting pipeline: St. Bonaventure University.
Gattie Brothers Headed to the Bonnies
Less than a month ago, Severn School 2027 defenseman Connor Gattie announced his commitment to St. Bonaventure, located in Western New York. The decision carries special meaning — Connor will reunite with his older brother, Kevin Gattie Jr., a three-star attackman who committed to the Bonnies in August.
For the brothers, it’s a rare opportunity to continue sharing the field at the collegiate level, while also pursuing their academics together at the same institution — a factor that weighed heavily in Connor’s decision.
A New Era for Bonnies Lacrosse
St. Bonaventure launched its Division I men’s lacrosse program in 2019 and now competes in the Atlantic 10, which debuted the sport in the conference in 2023. Leading the Bonnies into their next chapter is first-year head coach Brendan Storrier, who previously built a national powerhouse at Limestone College.
During Storrier’s four seasons at Limestone, the Saints posted a dominant 66–13 record and reached the NCAA Tournament each year. His teams were especially known for high-octane offense, averaging roughly 18 goals per game in both 2024 and 2025. Now, he brings that pedigree to an Atlantic 10 landscape that continues to evolve, with several programs — including St. Bonaventure — ushering in new leadership.
MIAA Recruiting Paying Dividends
One thing already clear: Storrier has made the MIAA a recruiting priority. Since arriving in Olean, he has landed three commitments from the league, including Connor and Kevin Gattie, marking the Bonnies’ strongest stretch of MIAA recruiting to date. Four former MIAA players are currently on St. Bonaventure’s 2026 roster — and that number could continue to rise.
Connor says his choice came down to three key factors: his connection with the coaching staff, the university’s Catholic mission, and the chance to play alongside his brother again at the next level.
Looking Ahead
Congratulations to Connor Gattie on his commitment to St. Bonaventure. As the Atlantic 10 continues to strengthen top to bottom, the Bonnies’ growth under Storrier figures to be a major storyline. The same is true for the MIAA “A” Conference, with Severn and head coach Keegan Wilkinson continuing to develop high-level collegiate prospects.
Over the next several seasons, Connor will have the opportunity to contribute to both programs’ rise — and to do so alongside family, faith, and some of the game’s brightest young talent.