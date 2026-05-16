Calvert Hall Dominates McDonogh to Repeat as MIAA A Lacrosse Champion

OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND - The highly anticipated showdown between the top two teams in the latest High School On SI Baltimore-DMV boys lacrosse Top 25 became lopsided quickly, Friday evening.

No. 1 Calvert Hall College defeated second-ranked McDonogh, 14-8, in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference title game at Stevenson University.

Nine players scored Friday for the Cardinals (13-3 overall), led sophomore reserve midfielder Adam Heuston’s four goals. Hut Perdew finished with two goals and two assists and Connor Sullivan tallied twice.

Calvert Hall built a commanding 12-3 lead in the second half en route to its second consecutive title. The Towson (Md.) powerhouse now has a record seven titles in what’s considered the nation’s toughest high school boys lacrosse league.

The top-seeded Cardinals needed a second half rally to eliminate No. 7 Loyola Blakefield (Md.) in the semifinals Tuesday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

They never trailed Friday against second-seed McDonogh (13-4), which Calvert Hall outlasted, 14-13, during the regular season.

“Everybody was kind of doubting us a little bit, but Loyola was a great team, a great rival and a tough matchup for us,” said Cardinals coach Bryan Kelly, whose team was the playoffs’ top-seed, “but I felt like we were on all cylinders tonight.”

Calvert Hall Takes Control Early

Sparked by a fast break score from Sullivan, who later assisted teammate Jaxson Snellbaker’s score at the first quarter buzzer, Calvert Hall scored seven of the next eight goals for a 8-2 halftime advantage.

Heuston Fuels Second-Half Surge

The Cardinals created separation with a four-goal third quarter surge as Heuston had a natural hat trick including two man-up scores for a 12-3 lead with seven minutes left in the third quarter.

“We always knew we were capable of this,” said Heuston. “Every quarter we just put in 100-perfect effort and don’t give up.”

The MIAA A final highlighted a huge menu of DMV postseason play. Here’s a review:

Saints Peter & Paul Pull Off Stunning Rally

Saints Peter & Paul lacrosse coach Freddie Wolters was furious when Liam Durnbaugh wound up to attempt a long shot late in the second overtime of Friday’s MIAA B Conference championship match.

It quickly changed when Durnbaugh’s shot found the back of the net, giving the No. 24 Sabres a second straight league title.

“I was screaming, ‘What the heck are you doing?’” said Sabres coach Freddie Wolters of Durnbaugh’s game-winning shot. “Twenty yards out and we just got the ball. And then I said, 'Great shot.’ That was not planned, but as we always say, `Nobody sees a picture. They see a 6-5 win.’”

The Easton school’s championship reign was in jeopardy with a 5-3 deficit to co-No. 25 Curley (12-2) with a minute left in regulation. Andrew Steindhardt scored for the Sabres (13-6) with 29.7 seconds left, and Mason Roland’s goal tied it with 18 seconds to play.

After a defensive stop by Saints Peter & Paul, defender Jackson Jancosko pushed the ball upfield. He found an open Durnbaugh on the right side and some 20 yards outside the crease. He fired in the game-winning shot with 49 seconds left in the second overtime.

“I remember at the beginning of the year telling (assistant) Coach Casey (Grieves) that I wanted to win player of the game; I wanted to win the championship,” said Durnbaugh, who will play for Boston University next spring. “It’s just a surreal feeling knowing that you had the game winner. This is the craziest game I’ve been in my whole life.”

Maryland Public Finals Taking Shape

Several 2025 state final rematches were set in the Maryland state public playoffs after semifinal action Friday.

Severna Park and Marriotts Ridge girls will meet again for the Maryland Class 3A crown. Marriotts Ridge, ranked No. 17 in this week’s High School on SI DMV girls lacrosse Top 25, defeated No. 24 Westminster, 15-8, in a semifinal at Wheaton High. No. 18 Severna Park handled Linganore, 13-3, in the other semifinal.

Marriotts Ridge defeated Severna Park, 11-10, in the 2025 final. No. 3 Manchester Valley advanced to the Class 2A final with a 19-8 win over Kent Island at Paint Branch High. The undefeated Mavericks will play Centennial, a 11-4 semifinal winner over Stephen Decatur.

Eastern Shore rivals Kent Island and Stephen Decatur will meet again in the Class 2A boys crown. No. xx and reigning champ Kent Island eliminated Glenelg, 14-8, while Stephen Decatur topped Huntingtown, 14-7.

Kent Island defeated Decatur, 9-7, in the season opener after closing the 2025 campaign with a 13-12 win in the state final.

Defending champ Middletown is back in the 1A final after routing Southern-Anne Arundel, 23-7, in the semifinals at Bel Air High. The Knights will face Fallston again, a 19-8 winner over Rising Sun.

Middletown defeated Fallston, 9-8, in last year’s championship game, rallying from a 8-1 deficit in the third quarter.

Defending boys champs No. 22 Urbana (4A) and No. 23 Severna Park (3A) have semifinal matches Saturday.

Virginia Private Champions to Be Decided

After reclaiming the Independent School League AA Division crown, No. 4 Saint Stephen’s & Saint Agnes (Va.) girls host Saint Anne’-Belfield School for the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) Division I title Saturday.

No. 10 Saint Paul VI Catholic boys, which won its first Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) crown Monday, will match up with Saint Anne’s-Belfield in the Division I finale Saturday in Chantilly, Va.

Georgetown Visitation Advances

No. 11 Georgetown Visitation Prep is in the District of Columbia State Athletic Association (DCSAA) girls final after defeating Sidwell Friends School (D.C.). The Cubs will play No. 13 Saint John’s College or National Cathedral, Sunday at Catholic University.