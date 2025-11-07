Calvert Hall’s Pike Perdew Joins the MIAA-to-Florida lacrosse pipeline
As previously mentioned, one college lacrosse program that’s off to a strong start recruiting MIAA talent under a new coach is Saint Joseph’s. Now, another Florida program is following that path — Palm Beach Atlantic University (PBA), a rising Division II team in the Sunshine State Conference (SSC).
Earlier this fall, Calvert Hall short-stick defensive midfielder Pike Perdew joined St. Mary’s 2026 midfielder Pierson Andrews in committing to PBA. Perdew announced his decision on August 20, marking another MIAA-to-Florida connection under the Sailfish’s new leadership.
Coach Dan Carson’s Vision for Palm Beach Atlantic
Head Coach Dan Carson, introduced in June, is already making waves in West Palm Beach. A former Messiah University head coach and Air Force associate head coach and offensive coordinator, Carson brings both discipline and faith-based leadership to the program.
Since joining Division II in 2018, Palm Beach Atlantic Lacrosse has steadily improved. The Sailfish posted their first winning season in 2024, pushing powerhouse SSC programs Lynn and Rollins to one-goal defeats. Carson’s next challenge is clear — take the program to its first conference tournament appearance and continue building a roster with high-character, high-talent athletes like Perdew.
Why Pike Chose PBA: “Location, Location, Location”
When asked what drew him to Palm Beach Atlantic, Pike didn’t hesitate: “Location, location, location.”
His dorm will be just a mile from the beach, near the iconic campus flagpole where students gather daily. For a Maryland transplant who grew up in Texas and on the Florida Panhandle, the appeal of warm weather and outdoor living was undeniable.
“I love the South and the weather,” Perdew said. “It’s perfect for being outside year-round.”
Pike and his siblings grew up playing outdoors for hours every day — creating games, competing, and staying active. Maryland’s long winters made him miss that lifestyle. Now, at PBA, he’s looking forward to fishing, beach volleyball, spikeball, surfing, paddleboarding, and countless other outdoor activities that feel like home.
Faith at the Center
For Perdew, faith was as important as the palm trees. His connection to nature has always deepened his relationship with God, and he found that same spirit woven into life on PBA’s campus.
“Right when I set foot on campus, I saw students outside eating breakfast and reading their Bibles,” he said. “I heard people talking about evangelism on the beach and worship nights on the lawn. It just felt right.”
The opportunity to worship outdoors with friends during college felt like divine alignment. That, combined with Carson’s authenticity, sealed his decision.