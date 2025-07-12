D.C. Basketball Legend George Leftwich Remembered for Lasting Impact as Player, Coach, and Mentor
Basketball Pioneer and Carroll Legend Died at 84
Described as the “General” of the dominant Archbishop Carroll High School basketball teams that won 55 consecutive games from 1958-60, George Harold Leftwich certainly made his mark in Washington, D.C. sports history.
Leftwich, who was a star guard on those Carroll teams, died on June 18 and was buried on July 3 after a memorial service in Silver Spring, Maryland. He was 84.
Word of Leftwich’s passing first spread via Archbishop Carroll High School’s social media accounts, Instagram and Facebook: “The Archbishop Carroll Community is sad to announce the passing of one of our beloved legends. Rest in Peace.”
As Good As They Come: A Life of Playing and Mentoring Excellence
In addition to being a legendary high school basketball player, Leftwich, who graduated from Carroll in 1960, also served roles as a coach, teacher and mentor to countless others.
“He was as good as they come, as a player and a coach,” legendary former DeMatha head coach Morgan Wootten once said.
Carroll’s Dream Team: John Thompson Jr., Hoover, and Malloy
His Carroll teammates included:
• John Thompson, Jr., future Hall of Fame Georgetown coach
• Tom Hoover, future NBA center
• Edward "Monk" Malloy, future President of the University of Notre Dame
Thompson had a stint in the NBA with the Boston Celtics but made history at Georgetown in 1984 when he became the first African-American head coach to capture an NCAA championship. Hoover also played in the NBA and Malloy became the President at the University of Notre Dame.
Villanova Star Turned Influential Coach After Career-Ending Injury
Leftwich played college basketball at Villanova where he helped guide the Wildcats to NCAA Tournament appearances and the 1965 NIT championship game. He averaged 13.2 points per game during his sophomore campaign but a knee injury sustained in a car accident that year derailed his NBA career.
Coaching Career Spans DMV, Produces Stars and Champions
When his playing days ended, Leftwich became a successful coach with his legacy stretching across high school and college coach in the DMV. His coaching ventures included:
• Archbishop Carroll: Coached future Wizards head coach Eddie Jordan and Pelicans GM Troy Weaver
• Gwynn Park High School: Won back-to-back Maryland state titles in 1987 and 1988
• Sidwell Friends: Mentored future head coach Eric Singletary
• Georgetown University: Assistant under John Thompson Jr.
• University of the District of Columbia: Collegiate head coaching stint
He had head coaching stints at his alma mater, Archbishop Carroll, Gwynn Park High School, Sidwell Friends School and the University of the District of Columbia. He was also an assistant coach at Georgetown under John Thompson Jr.
Perhaps the highlight of his head coaching career occurred at Gwynn Park where he guided the Prince George’s County Public Schools [PGCPS] boys’ basketball program to a pair of state championships in 1987 and 1988.
At Archbishop Carroll, Leftwich coached former Washington Wizards head coach Eddie Jordan and current New Orleans Pelicans general manager Troy Weaver.
“They had a pretty nice team,” recalled Bernard “Ducky” Vaughn, a mentor to numerous DMV student-athletes including Weaver. “They probably had the best team in the WCAC [Washington Catholic Athletic Conference] but they just didn’t beat DeMatha.”
At Sidwell Friends, Leftwich coached Eric Singletary, the current Sidwell Friends head coach. He returned to Carroll to become the school’s athletic director before retiring in 2013.
Honors: Hall of Fame Induction and Gymnasium Dedication
In 2022, the gymnasium at Carroll was named in his honor: “George H. Leftwich Gymnasium.”
Leftwich was also enshrined in the Washington Metropolitan Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006 alongside Arnold “Red” Auerbach, Elgin Baylor and Dave Bing among others.
George Leftwich is survived by his two sons, George Leftwich Jr., and Brian Leftwich among many other loving family members and friends.