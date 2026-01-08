Early Pins Set the Tone as Patterson Mill Wrestling Pulls Away from Fallston
Patterson Mill wasted little time asserting control on the mat, jumping out to an early lead and never looking back in a 51-27 victory over Fallston in an Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference (UCBAC) wrestling dual meet that featured plenty of action and momentum swings throughout the lineup.
Fast Start Sparks Patterson Mill Surge
The match opened at 106 pounds, where Austin Nielsen ignited the Huskies with a quick pin of Jack Lutz in just 44 seconds. That early burst was followed by a forfeit victory for Gavin Jones at 113, allowing Patterson Mill to build immediate separation. Owen Vallowe kept the pressure on at 120 with a hard-earned pin of Adrian Saluatierra late in the match, stretching the lead further.
At 126, Gabe Filling continued the strong start with a 13-8 decision over Joey Lutz, showing composure and control in one of the more competitive bouts of the night. Fallston finally answered back at 132 when Jackson Decker stopped the momentum with a pin of Ashton Winter, putting the Cougars on the board.
Any hopes of a sustained comeback were short-lived. Cole Christian responded for Patterson Mill at 138 with a decisive pin of Ethan Edwards in 1:25, reestablishing the Huskies’ command. Fallston picked up another tightly contested win at 144, as Liam Watson edged Roberto Ascenzi 4-1, before Noah Vallowe answered right back at 150 with a pin of Yianni Mastrogiannis to keep the dual trending in Patterson Mill’s favor.
Fallston Fights Back Through the Middle Weights
Fallston showed resilience through the heart of the lineup, rattling off three straight pins. Matthew Reidlbauer pinned Tony Bauer at 157, John Loss followed with a fall over Gabe Mims at 165, and Charlie Barron capped the run with a pin of Collin Kvandahl at 175, briefly tightening the team score and injecting energy into the Cougars’ bench.
Heavyweights Seal the Deal
That surge, however, proved to be the final push. Patterson Mill closed the dual with authority in the upper weights. Jonathan Fletcher needed just 1:32 to pin Gabriel Sparwasser at 190, and Gavin Voelker delivered a lightning-fast 27-second fall at 215. Heavyweight Alex McCullogh-Dyke put an exclamation point on the night, pinning Trenton Ervin in 52 seconds.
Box Score
Patterson Mill 51, Fallston 27
(Match started at 106)
106 – Austin Nielsen (PM) wins by pin Jack Lutz (F) :44
113 – Gavin Jones (PM) wins by Forfeit
120 – Owen Vallowe (PM) wins by pin Adrian Saluatierra (F) 4:34
126 – Gabe Filling (PM) win by dec Joey Lutz (F) 13-8
132 – Jackson Decker (F) wins by pin Ashton Winter (PM)
138 – Cole Christian (PM) wins Ethan Edwards (F) 1:25
144 – Liam Watson (F) wins by dec Roberto Ascenzi (PM) 4-1
150 – Noah Vallowe (PM) wins by pin Yianni Mastrogiannis (FL) 4:30
157 – Matthew Reidlbauer (F) wins by pin Tony Bauer (PM)
165 – John Loss (F) wins by pin Gabe Mims (PM)
175 – Charlie Barron (F) wins by pin Collin Kvandahl (PM)
190 – Jonathan Fletcher (PM) wins by pin Gabriel Sparwasser (F) 1:32
215 – Gavin Voelker (PM) wins by pin Brady Pollard (F) :27
285 – Alex McCullogh-dyke (PM) wins by pin Trenton Ervin (F) :52