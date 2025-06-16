High School

Final 2025 Top 25 DMV Girls High School Lacrosse Rankings (6/16/2025)

Maryvale Prep finishes No. 1 after winning its first IAAM lacrosse title in 25 years

The Maryvale Prep Lions made history with a run to the 2025 IAAM A Conference lacrosse championship. They finish as the No. 1 girls lacrosse team in the DMV.
After ending a two decade championship drought, Maryvale Prep is the No. 1 team in the final High School on SI’s DMW girls lacrosse Top 25 poll of the spring.

The Lions (13-5 overall) won the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland (IAAM) A Conference title for the first time since 2002. After dropping three of the final five regular season matches, including one-goal losses to McDonogh School and Archbishop Spalding, Maryvale (playoffs No. 4 seed) knocked off No. 1 seed McDonogh in overtime in the semifinals and rallied past second-seed Spalding in the final. 

The Lions recorded 10 victories over teams ranked in the final Top 25, including Washington Catholic Athletic Conference champ Our Lady of Good Counsel. The Falcons, who won their fourth straight WCAC crown, finished No. 2 with Spalding, McDonogh and Maryland Class 2A state champ Manchester Valley completing the Top 5.

The second 5 features St. Paul’s School, Stone Ridge of the Sacred Heart, Potomac School, St. Stephens & St. 
Agnes and Broadneck. Stone Ridge won the Independent School League AA Division crown while Broadneck captured its fifth consecutive Maryland Class 4A championship.

Marriotts Ridge finished 11th after winning the Maryland Class 3A title and District of Columbia state champ St. John’s College is No. 15. Yorktown, which captured the Virginia Class 6 state crown over the weekend, is 17th, with Maryland Class 1A state champ South Carroll and IAAM B champion Mount de Sales Academy, finishing 22nd and 25th, respectively.

Here’s the final High School on SI’s DMV Girls Lacrosse Top 25 poll.

1. MARYVALE PREP (Md.)

Record: 13-5

Previous rank: 1

SEASON RESULT - INTERSCHOLASTIC ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION OF MARYLAND (IAAM) A CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS

2. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (Md.)

Record: 18-3

Previous rank: 2

SEASON RESULT - WASHINGTON CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (WCAC) CHAMPIONS

3. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (Md.)

Record: 12-5

Previous rank: 3

SEASON RESULT - IAAM A CONFERENCE FINALISTS

4. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 14-3

Previous rank: 4

SEASON RESULT - IAAM A CONFERENCE SEMIFINALISTS

5. MANCHESTER VALLEY (Md.)

Record: 19-0

Previous rank: 5

SEASON RESULT - MARYLAND CLASS 2A STATE CHAMPIONS

6. ST. PAUL’S SCHOOL for GIRLS (Md.)

Record: 12-4

Previous rank: 6

SEASON RESULT - INTERSCHOLASTIC ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION OF MARYLAND (IAAM) A CONFERENCE SEMIFINALISTS

7. STONE RIDGE SCHOOL OF THE SACRED HEART (Md.)

Record: 18-5

Previous rank: 7

SEASON RESULT - INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS LEAGUE (ISL) AA DIVISION CHAMPIONS

8. POTOMAC SCHOOL (Va.)

Record: 16-7

Previous rank: 8

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT STATE ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION (VISAA) DIVISION I CHAMPION & ISL AA DIVISION SEMIFINALIST

9. ST. STEPHENS & ST. AGNES (Va.)

Record: 22-4

Previous rank: 9

SEASON RESULT - ISL AA DIVISION FINALIST & VISAA DIVISION I SEMIFINALIST

10. BROADNECK (Md.)

Record: 17-3

Previous rank: 10

SEASON RESULT - MARYLAND CLASS 4A STATE CHAMPIONS

11. MARRIOTTS RIDGE (Md.)

Record: 15-4-1

Previous rank: 11

SEASON RESULT - MARYLAND CLASS 3A STATE CHAMPIONS

12. SEVERNA PARK (Md.)

Record: 17-3

Previous rank: 12

SEASON RESULT - MARYLAND CLASS 3A STATE FINALISTS

13. ST. MARY’S (Md.)

Record: 10-9

Previous rank: 13

SEASON RESULT - IAAM A CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALISTS

14. GLENELG (Md.)

Record: 16-4

Previous rank: 14

SEASON RESULT - MARYLAND CLASS 2A STATE FINALISTS

15. ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE (D.C.)

Record: 14-8

Previous rank: 15

SEASON RESULT - DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA STATE ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION (DSCAA) CHAMPION & WCAC FINALIST

16. GEORGETOWN VISITATION PREP (D.C.)

Record: 12-10

Previous rank: 16

SEASON RESULT - DSCAA FINALIST & ISL AA DIVISION SEMIFINALIST

17. NOTRE DAME PREP (Md.)

Record: 10-7

Previous rank: 17

SEASON RESULT - IAAM A CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALISTS

18. YORKTOWN (Va.)

Record: 21-1

Previous rank: 25

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 STATE CHAMPIONS

19. SEVERN SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 8-7

Previous rank: 18

SEASON RESULT - FINISHED 9TH IN IAAM A CONFERENCE 

20. JOHN CARROLL SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 7-9

Previous rank: 19

SEASON RESULT - IAAM A CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALISTS

21. ROLAND PARK COUNTRY SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 8-8

Previous rank: 20

SEASON RESULT - FINISHED 10TH IN IAAM A CONFERENCE 

22. SOUTH CARROLL (Md.)

Record: 15-3

Previous rank: 21

SEASON RESULT - MARYLAND CLASS 1A STATE CHAMPIONS

23. BRYN MAWR SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 7-9

Previous rank: 22

SEASON RESULT - IAAM A CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALISTS

24. TOWSON (Md.)

Record: 14-3

Previous rank: 23

SEASON RESULT - MARYLAND CLASS 3A STATE SEMIFINALISTS

25 . MOUNT DE SALES ACADEMY (Md.)

Record: 9-7

Previous rank: 25

SEASON RESULT - IAAM B CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS

DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

