Final 2025 Top 25 DMV Girls High School Lacrosse Rankings (6/16/2025)
After ending a two decade championship drought, Maryvale Prep is the No. 1 team in the final High School on SI’s DMW girls lacrosse Top 25 poll of the spring.
The Lions (13-5 overall) won the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland (IAAM) A Conference title for the first time since 2002. After dropping three of the final five regular season matches, including one-goal losses to McDonogh School and Archbishop Spalding, Maryvale (playoffs No. 4 seed) knocked off No. 1 seed McDonogh in overtime in the semifinals and rallied past second-seed Spalding in the final.
The Lions recorded 10 victories over teams ranked in the final Top 25, including Washington Catholic Athletic Conference champ Our Lady of Good Counsel. The Falcons, who won their fourth straight WCAC crown, finished No. 2 with Spalding, McDonogh and Maryland Class 2A state champ Manchester Valley completing the Top 5.
The second 5 features St. Paul’s School, Stone Ridge of the Sacred Heart, Potomac School, St. Stephens & St.
Agnes and Broadneck. Stone Ridge won the Independent School League AA Division crown while Broadneck captured its fifth consecutive Maryland Class 4A championship.
Marriotts Ridge finished 11th after winning the Maryland Class 3A title and District of Columbia state champ St. John’s College is No. 15. Yorktown, which captured the Virginia Class 6 state crown over the weekend, is 17th, with Maryland Class 1A state champ South Carroll and IAAM B champion Mount de Sales Academy, finishing 22nd and 25th, respectively.
Here’s the final High School on SI’s DMV Girls Lacrosse Top 25 poll.
1. MARYVALE PREP (Md.)
Record: 13-5
Previous rank: 1
SEASON RESULT - INTERSCHOLASTIC ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION OF MARYLAND (IAAM) A CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS
2. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (Md.)
Record: 18-3
Previous rank: 2
SEASON RESULT - WASHINGTON CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (WCAC) CHAMPIONS
3. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (Md.)
Record: 12-5
Previous rank: 3
SEASON RESULT - IAAM A CONFERENCE FINALISTS
4. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 14-3
Previous rank: 4
SEASON RESULT - IAAM A CONFERENCE SEMIFINALISTS
5. MANCHESTER VALLEY (Md.)
Record: 19-0
Previous rank: 5
SEASON RESULT - MARYLAND CLASS 2A STATE CHAMPIONS
6. ST. PAUL’S SCHOOL for GIRLS (Md.)
Record: 12-4
Previous rank: 6
SEASON RESULT - INTERSCHOLASTIC ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION OF MARYLAND (IAAM) A CONFERENCE SEMIFINALISTS
7. STONE RIDGE SCHOOL OF THE SACRED HEART (Md.)
Record: 18-5
Previous rank: 7
SEASON RESULT - INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS LEAGUE (ISL) AA DIVISION CHAMPIONS
8. POTOMAC SCHOOL (Va.)
Record: 16-7
Previous rank: 8
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT STATE ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION (VISAA) DIVISION I CHAMPION & ISL AA DIVISION SEMIFINALIST
9. ST. STEPHENS & ST. AGNES (Va.)
Record: 22-4
Previous rank: 9
SEASON RESULT - ISL AA DIVISION FINALIST & VISAA DIVISION I SEMIFINALIST
10. BROADNECK (Md.)
Record: 17-3
Previous rank: 10
SEASON RESULT - MARYLAND CLASS 4A STATE CHAMPIONS
11. MARRIOTTS RIDGE (Md.)
Record: 15-4-1
Previous rank: 11
SEASON RESULT - MARYLAND CLASS 3A STATE CHAMPIONS
12. SEVERNA PARK (Md.)
Record: 17-3
Previous rank: 12
SEASON RESULT - MARYLAND CLASS 3A STATE FINALISTS
13. ST. MARY’S (Md.)
Record: 10-9
Previous rank: 13
SEASON RESULT - IAAM A CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALISTS
14. GLENELG (Md.)
Record: 16-4
Previous rank: 14
SEASON RESULT - MARYLAND CLASS 2A STATE FINALISTS
15. ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE (D.C.)
Record: 14-8
Previous rank: 15
SEASON RESULT - DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA STATE ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION (DSCAA) CHAMPION & WCAC FINALIST
16. GEORGETOWN VISITATION PREP (D.C.)
Record: 12-10
Previous rank: 16
SEASON RESULT - DSCAA FINALIST & ISL AA DIVISION SEMIFINALIST
17. NOTRE DAME PREP (Md.)
Record: 10-7
Previous rank: 17
SEASON RESULT - IAAM A CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALISTS
18. YORKTOWN (Va.)
Record: 21-1
Previous rank: 25
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 STATE CHAMPIONS
19. SEVERN SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 8-7
Previous rank: 18
SEASON RESULT - FINISHED 9TH IN IAAM A CONFERENCE
20. JOHN CARROLL SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 7-9
Previous rank: 19
SEASON RESULT - IAAM A CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALISTS
21. ROLAND PARK COUNTRY SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 8-8
Previous rank: 20
SEASON RESULT - FINISHED 10TH IN IAAM A CONFERENCE
22. SOUTH CARROLL (Md.)
Record: 15-3
Previous rank: 21
SEASON RESULT - MARYLAND CLASS 1A STATE CHAMPIONS
23. BRYN MAWR SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 7-9
Previous rank: 22
SEASON RESULT - IAAM A CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALISTS
24. TOWSON (Md.)
Record: 14-3
Previous rank: 23
SEASON RESULT - MARYLAND CLASS 3A STATE SEMIFINALISTS
25 . MOUNT DE SALES ACADEMY (Md.)
Record: 9-7
Previous rank: 25
SEASON RESULT - IAAM B CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS