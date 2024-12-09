Former Gilman School Soccer Player Arrested In Connection with UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder
Luigi Nicholas Mangione, a 2016 graduate of Gilman School in Baltimore and member of the prominent Baltimore area Mangione family, was arrested on Monday morning at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pa. and named as a "strong person of interest" in connection to the murder, last week, of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on a street in New York City.
Mangione was the valedictorian of his class at Gilman and reportedly graduated from the University of Pennsylvania.
Reached by text message, Gilman soccer coach Jon Seal would not comment on the reports, under directions from the school's Headmaster.
New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, at press conference Monday afternoon, said Mangione was arrested and found in possession of a weapon which matches the description of the gun used to kill Thompson. He also was found with a two-page hand-written manifesto which "speaks to his motivation and mindset."
Thompson's murder, which took place at approximate 6:45 a.m. on Nov. 2 on the sidewalk in front of the New York Hilton Midtown, was captured on video by security cameras. The masked gunman shot Thompson, 50, in the back, at point-blank and fired upon him at least two more times, according to the video footage, before fleeing the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated.