Former Maryland High School Stars Jamaal Wise, Christian Webster Land College Coaching Jobs

Two former Maryland high school basketball standouts are returning to the college game in new coaching roles.

Former Paint Branch star Jamaal Wise has been named head men's basketball coach at Howard Community College, while former Landon standout Christian Webster is returning to Harvard University as an assistant coach.

Wise served as head coach of Howard Community College's JV men's basketball team last season and was an assistant coach to the men's varsity basketball team. Wise is replacing longtime head coach Mike Smelkinson, who is stepping down to become the Associate Vice President of Athletics for Howard Community College.

"Coach Wise is a proven winner at this level who has all the qualities necessary to lead our team on the sidelines," said Smelkinson. "He has already made an impact on the program as an assistant coach last season and will be able to make his mark as head coach. Our men's basketball program is in good hands with him at the helm, and I look forward to watching him succeed in Dragon Country."

Prior to Howard Community College, Wise coached at Montgomery College from 2015 to 2025. He originally served as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator, focusing on bringing in top-level talents for the Raptors. His work paid off. During his seven years as an assistant, Montgomery College registered four 20-win seasons and sent multiple student-athletes to four-year programs.

In 2022, Wise was promoted to head coach at Montgomery College and led the Raptors to an overall 55-35 record and the Region 20 playoffs all three seasons at the helm.

Championship Player, Successful Coach

During his high school career in Montgomery County, Wise helped lead Paint Branch to a 22-5 record and the Maryland 3A state championship in 2000 as a junior. His senior campaign saw the Panthers finish with a 24-1 record and Wise earned various individual accolades including the Powerade Maryland Mr. Basketball award. Wise was also named first team All-Met and was selected to play in the prestigious Capital Classic High School All-Star Game.

Wise, who played college basketball at the University of Rhode Island, helped lead the Rams to multiple 20-win seasons and graduated with a bachelor's degree in communications. He played professionally overseas from 2006 to 2014 with teams in England, Uruguay, Italy, Canada, and Argentina. In 2018, Wise earned a master's degree in secondary mathematics education with a concentration in curriculum and instruction.

Webster Returns to Harvard

Meanwhile, Washington, D.C. native Christian Webster has been named an assistant coach at Harvard University. The former Landon School (Bethesda, Maryland) standout returns to his alma mater Harvard to join Head Coach Tommy Amaker's staff for the upcoming 2026-27 campaign.

"I am incredibly grateful and excited to return to Harvard," said Webster. "This place means so much to me and has had a profound impact on my life. Coach Amaker, the staff and the Harvard Basketball program helped shape me as a player, a coach and a person, and I am honored to have the opportunity to give back to the next generation of Crimson student-athletes. I cannot wait to get to work."

Webster, who graduated from Harvard in 2013, spent last season as an assistant coach at Stetson University in Florida. Prior to his stint at Stetson, Webster spent nine seasons on staff at Virginia Tech where he played a significant role in the Hokies' rise to national prominence. He began his coaching career at Harvard in 2013 and also had a brief coaching stint at the University of Central Florida (UCF) in 2015-16.

Landon Legend Comes Home

Webster enjoyed a stellar high school career at Landon in Bethesda, Maryland where he was a three-time All-Interstate Athletic Conference first team selection. A four-year starter at shooting guard, Webster guided the Bears to their first IAC basketball championship in more than four decades during his senior campaign. He was also named the 2009 Gatorade Player of the Year in Maryland.

"We are thrilled to wlecome Christian back to Cambridge," said Harvard men's basketball head coach Tommy Amaker. "He knows what Harvard Basketball represents because he helped build so much of what we are proud of today. As a player, as a leader and as a young coach on our staff he constantly demonstrated the character, work ethic and commitment to excellence that define our program. Christian's connection to Harvard, his ability to develop relationships and his understanding of winning at the highest level will elevate everyone around him."