From DMV Hoops to Hulu: Montgomery County’s Michael Creppy Jr. Turns Basketball Roots Into Film Success
Montgomery County, Maryland native Michael Creepy Jr. has had an interesting journey in the world of sports and entertainment.
A Montgomery County Hoops Dream Takes Shape
As a high school basketball standout in the DMV, Creppy played on the hardwood at James Hubert Blake High School in Silver Spring, Maryland where he had ambitions of playing professional basketball.
A Family Legacy and a Different Path
Creppy said his parents, Michael Creppy Sr. and Hazel Creppy gave him a unique outlook on life.
Creppy’s father is the longest tenured Chief Immigration Judge in United States history and the nation’s first Black Chief Immigration Judge. He hoped his son would follow in his footsteps, he said.
“He wanted me to go to law school but I had a passion about basketball since I was a kid,” said Creppy.
Learning the Game at Newport Prep
Creppy’s middle school basketball journey began at Newport Preparatory School in Kensington, Maryland where he was coached by current Montverde Academy head coach Steve Turner.
“I always joke with him,” Creppy explained, “I was your first star player.”
In the 1990’s, Newport Prep was a nationally renowned high school basketball powerhouse that produced future NBA players like DerMarr Johnson, Rodney White, Jamison Brewer and James White.
“We used to scrimmage the varsity team,” recalled Creppy. “Our jayvee would have beat many varsity basketball teams.”
Battles With DMV Legends
During his high school basketball career, Creppy played against the likes of Folarin Campbell and David Brewster who were both teammates at Springbrook High School in Silver Spring, Maryland.
Campbell went on to play at George Mason University where he helped lead the basketball program to an NCAA Final Four appearance in 2006.
Meanwhile, David Brewster played college basketball at the University of Richmond and Towson University before he became famous for his music. Brewster is now known as rapper Dave East and has appeared in various roles on television.
A Signature Win Over a Top-Ranked Rival
In 2004, Creppy, then a high school senior, scored 28 points to lead Blake to a 73-72 victory over Campbell and Brewster’s top-ranked Springbrook squad.
Creppy maintained a close personal relationship with Springbrook standouts Folarin Campbell and Louis Brookins, he said.
A Decade on the Global Basketball Stage
Creppy, who played college basketball at Coppin State and UC Riverside, pursued his basketball dreams and played professionally overseas for ten years in various countries. England, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Spain, Czech Republic, Portugal and China are the countries where Creppy toiled as a professional basketball player.
“I am not surprised by his success as an adult,” said former Springbrook head coach Keith Adams, “because he has always had a strong work ethic.”
From Hardwood to Hollywood
Creppy is now living out his dreams as a documentary filmmaker. In August, Creppy’s first film “Imported” debuted on Hulu.
The film is available to stream on Hulu and through the Hulu on Disney+ bundle in the United States.
‘Imported’ Brings DMV Basketball to Hulu
“Getting a project picked up on Hulu in this climate is a miracle,” said Creppy. “Hollywood is really tough right now, and many talented people aren’t getting their projects picked up.”
Continuing to Tell DMV Stories
The documentary follows the journey of various basketball players with DMV ties including several former Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) student-athletes.
The players featured on “Imported” include James Gist (Good Counsel), Edgar Sosa and Lindsey Pulliam (Good Counsel).
Additionally, Chris Wright (St. John’s), Kyle Hines, Marcus Williams and Kaili McLaren (Good Counsel) were all interviewed for the project.
Creppy’s production company, Vindicated Sports, is also producing content for James Hubert Blake High School senior five-star prospect Baba Oladotun’s YouTube channel.
Creppy documented each one of Baba Oladotun’s official campus visits including his trips to Georgetown University and the University of Maryland where the highly touted five-star prospect eventually signed.
Creppy said he is developing other projects for a number of digital platforms including a digital series with Baba Oladotun and other notable high school and college prospects.
“Basketball was something God gave me,” said Creppy. “I wanted to give myself the best chance to make it.”