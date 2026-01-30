Head Football Coach Has to Relinquish His Duties at Watkins Mill
Watkins Mill High School in Montgomery Village, Maryland is searching for a new head coach to lead the varsity football program.
High School On SI has learned that Chad Wilson has stepped down as head coach at the Montgomery County Public School.
Wilson's Duties with The Frederick Board of Education Forced Him to Leave The Wolverines
“He had to relinquish his coaching duties,” said Watkins Mill High School Assistant Principal Marcus Wiggins. “He is on the Board of Education in Frederick County Public Schools.”
Wilson, who teaches at Watkins Mill High School but resides in Frederick County, Maryland, serves on the board of directors for both the National Education Association and the Maryland State Education Association. The Frederick County Council on January 20 confirmed Wilson as the newest member of the Frederick County Board of Education.
Wilson Led Watkins Mills for Five Years
Wilson, who took over the reins of the Wolverines’ football program after Joe Allen stepped down five years ago, was named head coach at Watkins Mill High School in 2021 after a stint as the offensive coordinator at MCPS rival Springbrook High School (Silver Spring, Maryland). Wilson has also had coaching stints at Blake High School (Silver Spring, Maryland), Gaithersburg High School and Rockville High School.
Watkins Mill High School opened up in 1989 and captured a Maryland state championship on the gridiron in 1993. The Wolverines finished 1-8 during the 2025 campaign.
Musical Chairs in Montgomery County
Other MoCo Coaching News
Meanwhile, former Rockville High School head coach Al Kallay has been named an assistant coach at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School where he will join head coach Matt Schwartzback’s coaching staff.
Kallay, who spent two seasons as the head coach at Rockville High School, said he will serve as the defensive coordinator and strength coach at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School.
There are various high schools throughout Montgomery County, Maryland that will boast new head coaches on the football field in 2026 including Albert Einstein High School, John F. Kennedy High School, Walter Johnson High School, Rockville High School, Springbrook High School, Walt Whitman High School and Our Lady of Good Counsel High School.
Jacquis McCray Jr. is set to take over for Aaron Fiddler at Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda, Maryland and Sean Pierce Jr. will replace Akiel Russell at Springbrook High School.
Albert Einstein High School in Kensington, Maryland is also searching for a new head coach to lead the varsity football program. The Titans will seek to fill the void left with the departure of Tracy Martin Jr. who spent the past two years at the helm.
“Coach Martin is no longer coaching at Einstein,” Athletic Director Tina Fitzpatrick told High School On SI.