Jason Tarnow’s Rise at Trinity Continues as Loyola Blakefield’s Mac Bell Commits to NESCAC
For years, one of the clearest indicators of the MIAA’s enduring impact on the national lacrosse landscape has been the number of college head coaches with roots in the league. Many of the game’s most successful leaders have passed through MIAA programs as players, assistants, teachers, or administrators before ascending to the collegiate level.
Jason Tarnow’s Under-the-Radar MIAA Connection
One such figure — whose connection to the conference may not be widely known — is Trinity College head coach Jason Tarnow.
Turning Around a Program: Trinity’s Climb Since 2018
Now entering his ninth season guiding the Bantams, Tarnow continues to build one of the fastest-rising programs in the ultra-competitive New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC). Long before that success, however, the former two-time All-American goalie at Salisbury spent time in athletic administration at Severn School, giving him firsthand exposure to the culture and caliber of MIAA lacrosse.
That background has continued to pay dividends on the recruiting trail.
Mac Bell Keeps the Loyola Blakefield–Trinity Pipeline Alive
Earlier this month, 2026 Loyola Blakefield midfielder Mac Bell announced his commitment to Trinity, ensuring the blue-and-gold pipeline between the MIAA and Hartford will remain strong.
Tarnow inherited a Trinity program in 2018 that had gone 35-70 over the previous seven seasons. The turnaround has been steady and significant. The Bantams have posted multiple winning campaigns, including each of the last two years, and last spring advanced to the NCAA Tournament second round for just the second time in program history.
The next step is clear: sustained double-digit win seasons and deeper runs in both the NESCAC and NCAA tournaments.
Trinity opens the 2026 campaign on Saturday, Feb. 28, at home against Williams, looking to continue that upward trajectory.
Reuniting with a Familiar Teammate in Hartford
For Bell, the decision came down to more than lacrosse.
He cited Trinity’s academic strength, the beauty of the campus, and the opportunity to compete in the NESCAC as primary factors. The chance to reunite with former Loyola Blakefield teammate and current Trinity freshman defender Peter Hopkins only added to the appeal.
With Tarnow’s program on the rise and another MIAA standout on the way, the Bantams’ climb may be far from finished.