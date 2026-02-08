John Carroll Midfielder Commits to St. Leo, Brings MIAA Talent to Florida’s Rising D-II Power
When 2026 John Carroll midfielder Leo Buono began narrowing his college lacrosse options, Division II stood out as the right fit. But he wasn’t just looking for the right level — he wanted the right conference, the right culture, and the right academic environment.
That search led him south to St. Leo University, a Catholic institution located about 35 miles northeast of Tampa in one of the fastest-growing lacrosse regions in the country. This fall, Buono will trade Maryland winters for Florida sunshine — and a chance to compete in the rugged Sunshine State Conference (SSC).
St. Leo Lacrosse: Tradition with Title Aspirations
The St. Leo Lions launched their Division II program in 2006 and have competed in the SSC since 2014 under head coach Brad Jorgensen, the program’s founding leader. The results speak loudly:
- Double-digit winning seasons
- Five winning campaigns in the past six full years
- Consistent SSC Tournament appearances
The program’s signature moment came in 2018, when the Lions went 16-3 and reached the NCAA Championship game — the first Florida college program at any level to advance that far. With conference and national titles still on the horizon, St. Leo remains one of Division II’s most ambitious and upward-trending programs.
Why Division II — and Why St. Leo
Buono said he targeted Division II early, valuing the balance between high-level competition and academic opportunity. The SSC, one of the strongest D-II lacrosse leagues in the country, immediately caught his attention — and St. Leo stood out even more.
“Having a school with my name in it definitely didn’t hurt,” Buono joked.
His relationship with associate head coach Chad Marino began during his junior year, and consistent communication followed. Meeting Marino and Jorgensen in person confirmed what Buono was hoping to find: long-term stability, genuine investment in the program, and coaches who care deeply about the university itself.
A Team Culture That Felt Like Family
During his visit, Buono was impressed not only by the level of play in practices and scrimmages, but also by the team’s chemistry. The roster draws heavily from lacrosse hotbeds such as New York, New Jersey and Canada, and Buono said he bonded quickly with his future teammates.
“Right away, I felt like I’d be part of a family — even being so far from home,” he said.
That environment, he believes, will help make the transition from Maryland to Florida seamless.
Academics, Atmosphere and Opportunity
Beyond lacrosse, Buono was drawn to St. Leo’s campus culture and academic flexibility. While he’s still exploring long-term career paths, he appreciated the university’s range of majors and small class sizes, which allow for close interaction with professors and peers.
“He won’t be just a number,” Buono said — a factor that weighed heavily in his decision.
Faith, Family and Florida Fit
Faith also played a meaningful role. As a Catholic student, Buono valued St. Leo’s religious identity and the presence of a campus church. Familiarity with Florida helped, too — he has family in nearby St. Petersburg and other parts of the state, and he’s long enjoyed vacationing there.
The beaches, weather and change of scenery sealed the deal.
Looking Ahead
Buono acknowledges that the distance from Maryland will be his biggest adjustment, but he’s confident St. Leo offers the ideal balance of academics, athletics and college life. After visiting campus with his mother in September, he knew he’d found his future home.
Now, after helping elevate John Carroll lacrosse under coach Gunnar Waldt, Buono heads south ready to make an impact with the Lions — and perhaps become part of a new MIAA recruiting pipeline to one of Division II’s most respected programs.