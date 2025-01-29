High School

Lacrosse superstar is helping lead a basketball renaissance for Maryvale Prep

Junior Cayden Reese has already committed to play lacrosse at the University of Maryland, but last week she helped deliver the Lions' biggest win on the basketball court in many years

Derek Toney

Maryvale Prep lacrosse star Cayden Reese (23), who is headed to College Park to ply lax for the University of Maryland's national powerhouse, lifted the Lions to a huge win on the basketball court, scoring the winning hoop with just 5.4 seconds left to help Maryvale upset Mercy in The Game. / Derek Toney

Next year, Cayden Reese will continue a lacrosse legacy at the University of Maryland. 

Right now, she’s a big part of a basketball renaissance at Maryvale Preparatory School in Brooklandville, Maryland. The Lions are 9-4 this season after three straight losing seasons.

Reese, a junior point guard, is one of five starting underclassmen. She helped Maryvale to one of its biggest wins in several years.

Reese scored the winning basket on a put back with 5.4 seconds remaining in regulation, giving the Brooklandville (Md.) school a 45-44 win over Mercy in  “The Classic” at Towson University.

“We were the underdogs,” said Reese. “We were going to show how hard we’ve worked.”

Reese, who finished with nine points, four rebounds, two steals and two assists, is regarded as the nation’s No. 1 girls lacrosse prospect in the Class of 2026. Last spring, she had 38 goals, 35 assists and 102 draw controls.

Reese was selected to the U.S. national select U-16 squad that won the Brogden Cup last October. She committed to Maryland in September.

College Park has been a second home for Reese since she was born. Reese’s mother, Cathy, has won five national championships (12 total as player/assistant coach/coach) at Maryland. 

Dad Brian, who’s her coach at Maryvale, was an All-American defenseman at Maryland from 1995-98. Brother Riley is a junior defenseman for the Terps’ men. Another brother Brody, a senior at Mount St. Joseph High (Md.), will play for Maryland next spring.

Cayden loves the positive momentum  she’s helping to build on the hardwood for Maryvale. The Lions’ win over Mercy was their first in “The Classic,” which was played in front of more than 2,000, and first overall against Mercy since 2019.

“This is such a great opportunity ,” said Reese. “You just have to have fun with it…knowing your school has our back is simply great.”

