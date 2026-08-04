Loyola Blakefield Goalie Paden Wein Commits To Jacksonville After Dolphins' Historic NCAA Tournament Run

For Loyola Blakefield goalkeeper Paden Wein, the opportunity to play lacrosse for Jacksonville was one he never expected would become reality.

Now it's official.

The rising senior announced on June 12 that he has committed to Jacksonville University, joining a Dolphins program coming off one of the most successful seasons in school history.

Jacksonville captured the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament championship in 2026 to earn its first NCAA Tournament berth under 10th-year head coach John Galloway, marking the first postseason appearance by a Division I men's lacrosse program from Florida.

Dream Opportunity Becomes Reality

Wein said Jacksonville had long been one of his dream schools, making the opportunity even more meaningful when Galloway reached out during Senior Week and offered him a roster spot.

The connection carried additional significance because Galloway was one of the nation's premier goalkeepers during his own playing career, earning All-American honors at Syracuse before going on to play professionally.

For Wein, the chance to learn from one of the position's most accomplished coaches made the decision an easy one.

Strong Finish At Loyola Blakefield

Wein elevated his play during the second half of the 2026 season, helping Loyola Blakefield reach the MIAA semifinals against one of the nation's toughest schedules.

His development continued to draw recruiting attention before Jacksonville ultimately secured his commitment, continuing the Dolphins' growing pipeline into Maryland's highly competitive MIAA.

Several former MIAA standouts played key roles during Jacksonville's breakthrough 2026 campaign, and Wein will look to become the next Maryland product to contribute to the Dolphins' continued rise.

Joining a Program on The Rise

Jacksonville has steadily emerged as one of the nation's fastest-rising Division I lacrosse programs under Galloway. After years of narrowly missing the NCAA Tournament, the Dolphins broke through in 2026 with a conference championship and historic postseason appearance.

Wein will arrive in Jacksonville with the opportunity to compete for a program that has established itself as one of the top teams outside the traditional lacrosse powers while continuing to build on the momentum from last season's landmark campaign.