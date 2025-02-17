Loyola Blakefield's Mason Ellison named Baltimore Catholic Leauge Player of the Year
The Baltimore Catholic League, one of the nation’s top boys high school leagues, honored their award winners Monday.
Loyola Blakefield senior Mason Ellison was named the Jerry Savage recipient as the league’s Player of the Year.
Ellison, a senior guard headed to the University of Delaware, is averaging 20.8 points and five rebounds for the Dons. He became the school’s all-time leading scorer this season.
Ellison is the first Loyola player to be named the top performer in the Baltimore Catholic League since the award was introduced in the 1988-89 season.
The award named in honor of Savage, the former longtime Loyola coach and athletic director, who was instrumental in the formation of the BCL in the early 1980s.
Our Lady of Mount Carmel’s Tony Martin was recognized as the O. Ray Mullis Coach of the Year. Martin has Mount Carmel to the BCL regular season championship and the top-seed in the upcoming tournament.
It’s the first Coach of the Year honor for Martin, who started his BCL coaching career as an assistant under Mullis at Cardinal Gibbons four decade ago. Martin is the only coach to lead two programs - Archbishop Spalding and John Carroll School to BCL Tournament championship
Mount St. Joseph senior forward Joe Green was given the Mark Amatucci Award as the league’s Defensive Player of the Year. Archbishop Spalding junior guard Colt Busse received the Corey Robertson Award as Most Improved Player.
The 54th Baltimore Catholic League Tournament will take Feb. 27 to March 3 at Loyola University.
2024-25 BALTIMORE CATHOLIC LEAGUE AWARDS
Player of the Year (Jerry Savage Award)
Mason Ellison, Loyola Blakefield, Sr., guard
Coach of the Year (O. Ray Mullis Award)
Tony Martin, Our Lady of Mount Carmel
Defensive Player of the Year (Mark Amatucci Award)
Joseph Green, Mount St. Joseph, Sr., forward
Most Improved Player of the Year (Corey Robertson Award)
Colt Busse, Archbishop Spalding, Jr., guard
Dave Kropfelder Never Never Quit Award
Eli Busse, Archbishop Spalding, Sr., forward
Khairy Garrison, Calvert Hall College, Sr., guard
Shamal Hartgrove, Mount St. Joseph;
Jahshua Lamothe, St. Frances Academy
Zach Smith, John Carroll School
Marlon Williams, Loyola Blakefield, Sr., guard
ALL-BALTIMORE CATHOLIC LEAGUE TEAMS
First team
Aidan Able, John Carroll School, Jr., guard
Braxton Board, Archbishop Spalding, Fr., forward
Josiah Cannady, St. Frances Academy, Jr., guard
Trent Egbiremolen, St. Frances Academy, Sr., guard
Mason Ellison, Loyola Blakefield, Sr., guard
Rodney Scott, John Carroll School, Sr., guard
Second team
Kam Carter, Archbishop Spalding, Jr., guard
Joseph Green, Mount St. Joseph, Sr., guard
TJ Moultrie, Archbishop Spalding, Jr., guard
BJ Ranson, Mount St. Joseph, Jr., guard
Mario Tatum, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Sr., guard
Honorable mention
Elijah Barrett, Archbishop Spalding, Jr., guard
Terry Brooks, Loyola Blakefield, Fr., guard
Caden Chinnia-Falline, John Carroll School, Sr., guard
Andrew Clark, John Carroll School, Jr., center/forward
Gage Howard, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Jr., center/forward
Terence Jones, St. Frances Academy, So., guard
Kamauri Lawson, St. Frances Academy, Jr., guard
Jesse Legree, Loyola Blakefield, Jr., guard
Jonathan Nalty, Calvert Hall College, Sr., guard
Tristen Wilson, Our Lady of Mount Carmel. Jr., guard