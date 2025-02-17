High School

Loyola Blakefield's Mason Ellison named Baltimore Catholic Leauge Player of the Year

One of the nation's premiere boys high school basketball leagues announces is 2024-25 award winners in advance of 2025 BCL Tournament

Loyola Blakfield senior Mason Ellison was the named the 2024-25 Baltimore Catholic League Player of the Year, Monday. The 2025 BCL Tournament tips-off on Feb. 27 at Loyola University's Reitz Arena.
The Baltimore Catholic League, one of the nation’s top boys high school leagues, honored their award winners Monday.

Loyola Blakefield senior Mason Ellison was named the Jerry Savage recipient as the league’s Player of the Year. 

Ellison, a senior guard headed to the University of Delaware, is averaging 20.8 points and five rebounds for the Dons. He became the school’s all-time leading scorer this season. 

Ellison is the first Loyola player to be named the top performer in the Baltimore Catholic League since the award was introduced in the 1988-89 season. 

Baltimore Catholic League Award winners
(From left) 2024-25 BCL Player of the Year Mason Ellison of Loyola Blakefield, 2024-25 BCL Coach of the Year Tony Martin of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, and BCL Commissioner Jack Degele. / Derek Tone

The award named in honor of Savage, the former longtime Loyola coach and athletic director, who was instrumental in the formation of the BCL in the early 1980s. 

Our Lady of Mount Carmel’s Tony Martin was recognized as the O. Ray Mullis Coach of the Year. Martin has  Mount Carmel to the BCL regular season championship and the top-seed in the upcoming tournament. 

It’s the first Coach of the Year honor for Martin, who started his BCL coaching career as an assistant under Mullis at Cardinal Gibbons four decade ago. Martin is the only coach to lead two programs - Archbishop Spalding and John Carroll School to BCL Tournament championship 

Mount St. Joseph senior forward Joe Green was given the Mark Amatucci Award as the league’s Defensive Player of the Year. Archbishop Spalding junior guard Colt Busse received the Corey Robertson Award as Most Improved Player.

The 54th Baltimore Catholic League Tournament will take Feb. 27 to March 3 at Loyola University. 

2024-25 BALTIMORE CATHOLIC LEAGUE AWARDS

Player of the Year (Jerry Savage Award)

Mason Ellison, Loyola Blakefield, Sr., guard

Coach of the Year (O. Ray Mullis Award)

Tony Martin, Our Lady of Mount Carmel

Defensive Player of the Year (Mark Amatucci Award)

Joseph Green, Mount St. Joseph, Sr., forward

Most Improved Player of the Year (Corey Robertson Award)

Colt Busse, Archbishop Spalding, Jr., guard

Dave Kropfelder Never Never Quit Award 

Eli Busse, Archbishop Spalding, Sr., forward

Khairy Garrison, Calvert Hall College, Sr., guard

Shamal Hartgrove, Mount St. Joseph; 

Jahshua Lamothe, St. Frances Academy

Zach Smith, John Carroll School

Marlon Williams, Loyola Blakefield, Sr., guard

ALL-BALTIMORE CATHOLIC LEAGUE TEAMS

First team

Aidan Able, John Carroll School, Jr., guard

Braxton Board, Archbishop Spalding, Fr., forward

Josiah Cannady, St. Frances Academy, Jr., guard

Trent Egbiremolen, St. Frances Academy, Sr., guard

Mason Ellison, Loyola Blakefield, Sr., guard

Rodney Scott, John Carroll School, Sr., guard

Second team

Kam Carter, Archbishop Spalding, Jr., guard

Joseph Green, Mount St. Joseph, Sr., guard

TJ Moultrie, Archbishop Spalding, Jr., guard

BJ Ranson, Mount St. Joseph, Jr., guard

Mario Tatum, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Sr., guard

Honorable mention

Elijah Barrett, Archbishop Spalding, Jr., guard

Terry Brooks, Loyola Blakefield, Fr., guard 

Caden Chinnia-Falline, John Carroll School, Sr., guard

Andrew Clark, John Carroll School, Jr., center/forward

Gage Howard, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Jr., center/forward

Terence Jones, St. Frances Academy, So., guard

Kamauri Lawson, St. Frances Academy, Jr., guard

Jesse Legree, Loyola Blakefield, Jr., guard

Jonathan Nalty, Calvert Hall College, Sr., guard

Tristen Wilson, Our Lady of Mount Carmel. Jr., guard

