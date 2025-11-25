Loyola Blakefield’s Nevan McKneely Commits to Air Force Lacrosse
The fast-growing recruiting connection between MIAA lacrosse and the ASUN Conference continues to build momentum. Just weeks after Utah picked up a 3-star defensive standout from Maryland, another blue-chip prospect in the Class of 2026 is heading west — this time to a service academy.
Nevan McKneely, a 3-star long-stick midfielder from Loyola Blakefield, has committed to play his college lacrosse at the United States Air Force Academy. McKneely plays under coach Will Haus, a former Duke All-American and pro standout, and becomes the latest MIAA athlete to choose an ASUN contender.
Air Force Continues Quiet Dominance in the ASUN
Like Army and Navy, Air Force plays its home lacrosse games in its football stadium (Falcon Stadium) and has developed into a perennial threat in the expanding ASUN landscape. Head coach Bill Wilson enters his ninth season at the academy and has steadily elevated the Falcons’ profile.
- 5 winning seasons under Wilson (excluding COVID-shortened 2020)
- 4 straight winning seasons during the ASUN era
- 2025 ASUN Tournament Champions
- 2025 NCAA postseason appearance
Air Force has also become one of the hottest MIAA recruiting programs in the country. Last spring, four MIAA alumni were on the Falcons’ roster; another joined this fall. With McKneely’s commitment, three MIAA athletes from the Class of 2026 have now pledged to Air Force.
Family Legacy and Service Values Shaped McKneely’s Decision
McKneely, who describes himself as motivated by something “bigger than himself,” said his decision was rooted not only in lacrosse and academics, but in history and family legacy.
- Three great-grandfathers served in World War II
- One graduated from Navy in 1942
- His father served in the U.S. Navy during Operation Desert Storm
He credited Loyola Blakefield for reinforcing his desire to serve. The school’s motto — “being a man for others through service” — played a major role in inspiring his path.
“My family and my school have taught me the value of service,” McKneely shared. “Air Force gives me the opportunity to live that out, get a great education, and continue to play the sport I love.”
A Future Built on Program Growth
McKneely now joins a Falcons team on the rise, a coaching staff pulling in elite MIAA talent, and a system built around discipline, toughness, and intelligent defensive play — traits tailor-made for a long-stick midfielder known for physicality and leadership.
Congratulations to Loyola Blakefield’s Nevan McKneely, the newest MIAA product heading to the ASUN, where both his future and Air Force’s trajectory appear to be taking off in the right direction.