Loyola Blakefield Star Cooper Pasko Commits to Lafayette, Joining Program on the Rise
As was said in a recent MIAA Lacrosse college commitment announcement on this page, there are multiple college lacrosse programs from Pennsylvania that aren't just doing well now with the help of MIAA products on their rosters, but who have current and/or recent MIAA student-athletes committed to them. That said, one program for which all that is now the case is Lafayette, who is led by Coach Patrick Myers. And, on May 30th, 2025 Loyola Blakefield midfielder Cooper Pasko, perhaps the most improved player in the MIAA this past season, committed to the Leopards, who were one of the more improved programs at the collegiate level this year.
Lafayette’s Breakout Season Signals a Program on the Rise
Without a doubt, Lafayette was a top example of a college lacrosse program that not only had a breakout season under their head coach, but who took several steps. Coach Myers was in his seventh year in Easton, Pennsylvania, and he had all of his own recruits. And, this was the season in which his hard work, efforts, and believing that the Leopards would one day get there paid off more than ever before.
First of all, with a 10-6 record, Lafayette finished with a double-digit number of wins for the first time in program history. The Leopards also earned the program's first victory in the Patriot League Tournament and got to that tournament's Semifinals. In addition, they defeated at least a few conference programs either for the first time ever, or for the first time in many years. Several Lafayette players made all-conference teams, and Myers was named the Patriot League Coach of the Year.
Pasko’s Stellar Senior Season Put Him on the D-I Radar
Meanwhile, Pasko had quite a year himself. He led Loyola with thirty-five goals and added 10 assists, as the Dons went 11-7 and returned to the MIAA playoffs. Probably his biggest moment was scoring the winning goal in a 10-9 regular season overtime win over three-time defending "A" Conference Champion McDonogh. Cooper's leadership was also tremendous and very well-noticed.
For his efforts, he received several accolades. That includes making Baltimore Sun First-Team All-Metro, MSLCA(Maryland State Lacrosse Coaches Association) All-State Second-Team, All-MIAA, and being a finalist for the prestigious annual C. Markland Kelly Award. And, Cooper did quite well in the classroom as well. He got straight A's throughout his senior year and made the National Honor Society.
Why Lafayette? A Perfect Fit for Pasko On and Off the Field
Cooper says he is super excited to be headed to Lafayette. By committing to the Leopards and Myers, he definitely "checked a lot of boxes". Choosing a good lacrosse program at a college with very solid academics was a very high priority. Myers is building something at Lafayette that Cooper wants to be a part of. The near completion of a beautiful, state-of-the-art 20 million dollar lacrosse-only complex didn't hurt either. Another major draw for him is having the opportunity to play in the Patriot League, which is one of the most competitive and exciting conferences in Division I Lacrosse. He wants to "play against the best". Cooper is looking forward to, hopefully, helping Lafayette, both for the first time ever, win the Patriot League Tournament and appear in the NCAA Tournament. After taking several steps in 2025, for sure, those are the next solid steps for the Leopards and Myers.
Cooper also is a big fan of Lafayette's alumni network, reputation, beautiful campus, and the institution being close enough to home so his family can attend a lot of his games. However, perhaps the factor that sealed the deal for Cooper is the fine coaching staff the Leopards have, and Myers and the rest of them making it very clear that they definitely wanted Cooper. From the moment he met the staff, he felt very much wanted and at home.
A Future Builder: Can Pasko Help Lafayette Reach New Heights?
Many congratulations to Cooper! While the players on the 2025 version of Lafayette Lacrosse will always have the special feeling of being the "pioneers" in getting the program to where it is now, could Cooper one day be able to live, forever more, with the awesome thought that he played a part in the Leopards getting to even higher levels?