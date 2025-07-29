Marist Lacrosse Captures A Key MIAA Recruit
When it comes to college commitment announcements regarding MIAA Lacrosse players, the theme of “first” has occurred on multiple occasions in a variety of areas. That theme is obvious once again in the announcement of Severn's Devlan Collier.
Devlan Collier Takes Lead From His High School Coach in Picking Marist
For the first time, we focus on an MIAA student-athlete who has chosen an institution whose lacrosse program was once led by his current coach. Devlan Collier, a 2026 Severn Admirals midfielder will head to Poughkeepsie, New York, and play his college ball for the Marist Red Foxes. Severn head coach Keegan Wilkinson, who was in his first year with the Admirals this past spring, spent seventeen seasons coaching the Red Foxes.
Marist Has A Championship History in the MAAC
The last thirteen of those years, he was their main face. Devlan has chosen a college lacrosse program that has had quite a bit of success as a longtime member of the MAAC (Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Marist won three conference tournament titles under Coach Wilkinson. And, of course, they appeared in the NCAA Tournament each of those seasons as well.
The Red Foxes are now led by Coach Dave Scarcello, who is a former Marist player and spent six years there as an assistant(and associate head coach in 2024). Coach Scarcello’s first season included several nice victories and moments. The Red Foxes made yet another appearance in the MAAC Tournament. In it, they got to the semifinals, where they took eventual tournament winner Siena to the end before losing a 15-14 thriller. As for recruiting, Scarcello is off to a nice start.
Collier Continues A Strong Recruiting Run for the Red Foxes
Collier's recent decision continues Marist’s strong run in that department. He is also a member of the Baltimore Crabs club team and he chose the Red Foxes for a variety of reasons.
From Academics to Lacrosse, Marist Checked All The Boxes for Collier
First of all, from an academic front, Marist had exactly what Collier wanted. They have a great finance program with a wide network, which is what he wants to study and pursue. Secondly, with around 6,000 students, the college provides the right size and feel that he wanted in a school. As for the lacrosse part, Collier loves Scarcello and the other members of the Red Foxes’ coaching staff.
According to Collier, they were very nice and welcoming, in addition to being people he definitely could see himself being around for four years. The facilities (including Tenney Stadium at Leonidoff Field, considered by many as one of the finer home venues in the game, were tremendous, and the program has shown an overall level of competitiveness that he wants.
Collier Goes In With an Understanding of the Marist Culture
Playing for Wilkinson’s former program is also really cool, and Collier already has a great grasp for what the Marist culture is like. Wilkinson has implemented it into what the Severn Lacrosse program has been this past year. Overall, Collier is super excited about his commitment to the Red Foxes, and he can’t wait for what it holds for him in the future.
The Possible Start of A MIAA-Marist Pipeline
Many congratulations and best of luck to Devlan Collier! It must be mentioned that, while Marist has gotten MIAA players in the past, there hasn’t really been a so-called recruiting pipeline between the two. However, with Collier now aboard, and Wilkinson both at Severn and one of the head coaches for the Annapolis Hawks, one would think there is a chance that may change. And, it may have possibly started with Colliers commitment.