Maryland Coaching Legend Brian Van Deusen Steps Down After 26 seasons, 4 State Titles at River Hill

After 30 years, the Van Deusen era at River Hill High School has come to an end.

One of the Winningest Coaches in Maryland High School History

Brian Van Deusen, who ranks 15th in all-time wins in Maryland high school football, confirmed Wednesday that he has resigned as the program’s head coach. He informed players and coaches Monday before leaving for spring break.

“It was a difficult decision,” he said while on vacation in Mexico. “You never know when it’s the right time (to step down). … I’ve been going back and forth the last few months, and decided now is the time.”

After 26 Years on the Sideline, Van Deusen Looks Forward to More Family Time

Van Deusen said he was looking forward to spending more family time with his wife and their three teenage daughters.

Van Deusen spent 26 years as head coach, compiling a 227–71 record and winning four state titles. He ranks third among active Maryland coaches in wins, trailing only Bill McGregor of DeMatha and Rick Conner of Linganore. Before that, he spent four years as an assistant under his father, Don Van Deusen, who launched the River Hill program in 1996 and coached its first four seasons before passing the program on to his son.

His Father, Don Van Deusen, Laid the Foundation

"My dad laid the foundation,” Brian said. “The first couple of years were tough, then we got it going after about three or four years.”

The younger Van Deusen built a model of consistency seldom seen in public school football. Between 2001 and 2023, River Hill never sustained a losing season. The golden era for the Hawks included a run of 10 or more wins each season between 2004-2013. During that stretch, River Hill went 120-12, winning all four of the program’s state titles to go along with one runner-up and three state semifinal appearances.

“That climb to the top was so rewarding,” Brian Van Deusen said. “But the more challenging part is staying there. We had great consistency. We were very fortunate to have great coaches, great players and great parent support — all the things you need for a successful program.”

Winning State Titles and Developing NFL Talent

After a state runner-up finish in 2006 to Friendly, led by future NFL standout Joe Hayden, River Hill emerged with back-to-back 14-0, Class 2A state title-winning seasons in 2007 and 2008. River Hill’s 2008 team finished ranked No. 23 by USA Today, and it was a team led by Michael Campanaro, who later went on to a four-year NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens, and a young Kevin Johnson, who also later became an NFL player.

River Hill pulled off back-to-back state titles again in 2011 and 2012 as a Class 3A school. The Hawks reached the state semifinals in 2013 and again in 2022, the most recent 10-win season for the program. River Hill got off to an 0-3 start in 2025 but won seven in a row before losing to Howard, 14-7, in the Class 2A West semifinals.

Building a Football Power in Soccer-Driven Community

Just as notable was Van Deusen’s ability to build a football power in soccer-driven Howard County, and he did so at a school that started as a soccer powerhouse the day it opened.

In addition to the success at River Hill, Van Deusen points to winning the Big 33 contest over Pennsylvania in 2014 as a career highlight, reinforcing Maryland’s reputation as a strong football state.

His Playing Roots Were Also in Howard County

Van Deusen starred at Atholton High School in Howard County, playing for his father before continuing his football and baseball careers in college at Western Maryland (now known as McDaniel College).

“At some point, your playing days are going to end, and for me, coaching was the next step,” Van Deusen said. “I had an education background, and all of my role models growing up were my dad and other coaches. It just seemed like coaching and giving back was the right thing to do.”

Van Deusen graduated from Western Maryland in the spring of 1996, and River Hill opened that fall. His first year was spent as a long-term sub, but he has been a full-time classroom teacher for the past 29 years. He will remain a teacher at the school and continue in his role as coach of the allied softball and golf programs.

Coaching Football Again, in the Future, Is a Possibility

“I’m planning on teaching for five more years,” he said. “But I could see myself coaching (football) again sometime in the future.”

There is no timetable set for naming a new head coach, although Van Deusen suggested there will be plenty of interest from within the current coaching staff.