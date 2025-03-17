High School

Maryland Girls High School Basketball All-State Tournament Team

Pikesville's Mariah Jones-Bey, FSK's Summer Brooks, South River's Kiera West and North Point's Dottie Eatmon earn MVP honors

Derek Toney

Senior guard Summer Brooks led Francis Scott Key to the MPSSAA Class 1A girls basketball state championship by netting 56 points in the final three rounds of the state tournament.
/ Jimmy Fields

The Maryland public high school girls basketball season was completed with the state championships Friday and Saturday at the University of Maryland’s Xfinity Center. Francis Scott Key (Class 2A), North Point (4A), Pikesville (1A) and South River (3A) captured titles.

Here are the all-tournament teams as selected by Derek Toney.

CLASS 1A

Most Outstanding Player - Mariah Jones-Bey, Pikesville: Jones-Bey was the “Iron Woman” for Pikesville’s latest championship. The 5-foot-6 junior guard played all 32 minutes in the title game scoring a game-high 21 points with eight rebounds and three assists, and totaled 49 points in the final three rounds of state postseason play. 

McKenzie Fitzgerald, Forest Park, Jr., guard

NyJae Malik-El, Pikesville, Jr., guard

Skylar Mastronadri, Smithsburg, Sr., guard

Kelsey Ward, Southern-Garrett, So., forward

CLASS 2A

Most Outstanding Player - Summer Brooks, Francis Scott Key: Brooks was the driving force behind Francis Scott Key’s redemption run to the crown. The 5-foot-8 senior guard, who has an offer from Hood College and interest from Bethesda University, Davis & Elkins College, and Glenville State, totaled 56 points over the final three rounds of postseason play (quarterfinals, semifinals and finals), including 14 points in the title-game win against Hereford.

Caroline Kohr, Francis Scott Key, Sr., forward

Zion Oge, Parkside, Sr., guard

Anna Orner, Hereford, Sr., guard

Abby Reiger, Francis Scott Key, Sr., guard

CLASS 3A

Most Outstanding Player - Kiera West, South River: West, a 6-foot junior guard, raised her game. In the state final and semifinal round, she scored 30 of her 37 points in the second half, Including 10 in the fourth quarter of the title game as the Seahawks rallied to win their first championship since 1986.

Kiera West - South River girls basketball
/ Derek Toney

London Elliott, Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, So., guard

Karlee Hawkins, South River, Sr., forward

Destiny Macharia, Oakland Mills, Sr., guard

Layla McFarland, Oakdale, Jr., forward

CLASS 4A 

Most Outstanding Player - Dottie Eatmon, North Point: Eatmon embodied the swagger the Eagles displayed in their impressive postseason run. The 5-foot-7 sophomore guard posted 16 points, seven rebounds and three assists in the title game and totaled 49 points in the final three rounds as North Point defeated 2024 4A runner-up Bethesda-Chevy Chase (quarterfinals), 2024 champ Clarksburg (semifinals) and 2022 champ Western (final) for its first title since 2013.

Mya Gant, North Point, So., forward

Jaden Hunt, Western, Sr., forward

Alana Joy, Charles H. Flowers, Jr., guard

London Turner, Clarksburg, Sr., guard

Derek Toney
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

