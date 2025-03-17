Maryland Girls High School Basketball All-State Tournament Team
The Maryland public high school girls basketball season was completed with the state championships Friday and Saturday at the University of Maryland’s Xfinity Center. Francis Scott Key (Class 2A), North Point (4A), Pikesville (1A) and South River (3A) captured titles.
Here are the all-tournament teams as selected by Derek Toney.
CLASS 1A
Most Outstanding Player - Mariah Jones-Bey, Pikesville: Jones-Bey was the “Iron Woman” for Pikesville’s latest championship. The 5-foot-6 junior guard played all 32 minutes in the title game scoring a game-high 21 points with eight rebounds and three assists, and totaled 49 points in the final three rounds of state postseason play.
McKenzie Fitzgerald, Forest Park, Jr., guard
NyJae Malik-El, Pikesville, Jr., guard
Skylar Mastronadri, Smithsburg, Sr., guard
Kelsey Ward, Southern-Garrett, So., forward
CLASS 2A
Most Outstanding Player - Summer Brooks, Francis Scott Key: Brooks was the driving force behind Francis Scott Key’s redemption run to the crown. The 5-foot-8 senior guard, who has an offer from Hood College and interest from Bethesda University, Davis & Elkins College, and Glenville State, totaled 56 points over the final three rounds of postseason play (quarterfinals, semifinals and finals), including 14 points in the title-game win against Hereford.
Caroline Kohr, Francis Scott Key, Sr., forward
Zion Oge, Parkside, Sr., guard
Anna Orner, Hereford, Sr., guard
Abby Reiger, Francis Scott Key, Sr., guard
CLASS 3A
Most Outstanding Player - Kiera West, South River: West, a 6-foot junior guard, raised her game. In the state final and semifinal round, she scored 30 of her 37 points in the second half, Including 10 in the fourth quarter of the title game as the Seahawks rallied to win their first championship since 1986.
London Elliott, Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, So., guard
Karlee Hawkins, South River, Sr., forward
Destiny Macharia, Oakland Mills, Sr., guard
Layla McFarland, Oakdale, Jr., forward
CLASS 4A
Most Outstanding Player - Dottie Eatmon, North Point: Eatmon embodied the swagger the Eagles displayed in their impressive postseason run. The 5-foot-7 sophomore guard posted 16 points, seven rebounds and three assists in the title game and totaled 49 points in the final three rounds as North Point defeated 2024 4A runner-up Bethesda-Chevy Chase (quarterfinals), 2024 champ Clarksburg (semifinals) and 2022 champ Western (final) for its first title since 2013.
Mya Gant, North Point, So., forward
Jaden Hunt, Western, Sr., forward
Alana Joy, Charles H. Flowers, Jr., guard
London Turner, Clarksburg, Sr., guard