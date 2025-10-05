High School

Maryland High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 5, 2025

Huntingtown returns to the Top 25 for the first time since Week 1; St. Frances continues to lead the way at No. 1

Derek Toney

The Huntingtown Hurricanes are back in the Maryland Top 25 rankings with a 4-1 record.
/ Lauren Roberts/Salisbury Daily Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

It’s a second tour for Huntingtown in the latest High School on SI Maryland football Top 25 poll.

The No. 24 Hurricanes (4-1), who fell out of the Top 25 after a season-opening overtime loss to Great Mills, handed then-No. 20 Saint Charles its first loss (19-16) last weekend. Huntingtown, which reached the 2024 and 2023 Maryland Class 2A state title game, will play at No. 8 North Point this weekend in a key Southern Maryland Athletic Conference (SMAC) contest. 

Nationally-ranked Saint Frances Academy and DeMatha Catholic remain Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, followed by Archbishop Spalding, McDonogh School, and Quince Orchard. The second 5 stay intact with Our Lady of Good Counsel, Charles H. Flowers, North Point, Milford Mill Academy and Loyola Blakefield.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland football Top 25:

1. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 1 

Record: 4-1

Last week: Defeated The First Academy (Fla.), 37-0

This week: vs. St. Thomas More (Conn.) at Under Armour Stadium, Oct. 10

2. DEMATHA CATHOLIC 

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 4-0

Last week: Defeated Riverdale Baptist School, 43-6

This week: at No. 6 Our Lady of Good Counsel, Oct. 10

3. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING 

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 4-2

Last week: Defeated St. Mary’s, 51-7

This week: at No. 16 Concordia Prep, Oct. 11

4. MCDONOGH SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 5-1

Last week: Defeated No. 18 Mount Saint Joseph, 28-14

This week: at No. 17 Calvert Hall College, Oct. 10

5. QUINCE ORCHARD

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 5-0

Last week: Defeated Winston Churchill, 34-13

This week: vs. Sherwood, Oct. 10

6. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 4-2

Last week: Defeated No. 14 Saint Mary’s Ryken, 27-21

This week: vs. No. 2 DeMatha Catholic, Oct. 10

7. CHARLES H. FLOWERS

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 5-0

Last week: Defeated Parkdale, 50-0

This week: at Bladensburg, Oct. 10

8. NORTH POINT

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 5-0

Last week: Defeated Thomas Stone, 35-0

This week: vs. No. 24 Huntingtown, Oct. 10

9. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 4-0

Last week: Defeated Franklin, 35-0

This week: vs. New Town, Oct. 9

10. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD 

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 4-2

Last week: Defeated Gilman School, 38-21

This week: vs. St. Mary’s at Pascal Field, Oct. 10

11. HENRY A. WISE 

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 3-2

Last week: Defeated DuVal, 35-0

This week: vs. Eleanor Roosevelt, Oct. 10

12. PAINT BRANCH

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 4-1

Last week: Defeated Bethesda-Chevy Chase, 18-0

This week: at Springbrook, Oct. 10

13. LINGANORE

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 5-0

Last week: Defeated Frederick, 42-0

This week: at Oakdale, Oct. 10

14. SAINT MARY’S RYKEN

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 3-3

Last week: Lost to No. 6 Our Lady of Good Counsel, 27-21

This week: vs. Paul VI Catholic (Va.), Oct. 10

15. OLD MILL

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 5-0

Last week: Defeated North County, 49-0

This week: at Severna Park, Oct. 10

16. CONCORDIA PREP

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 3-3

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. No. 3 Archbishop Spalding, Oct. 11

17. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 3-2

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. No. 4 McDonogh School, Oct. 10

18. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 4-3

Last week: Lost to No. 3 McDonogh School, 28-14

This week: vs. Gilman School, Oct. 11

19. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 3-0

Last week: Defeated Lake Clifton, 58-0

This week: vs. Baltimore City College, Oct. 10

20. ARUNDEL

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 4-1

Last week: Defeated Annapolis, 28-14

This week: at Glen Burnie, Oct. 10

21. BISHOP MCNAMARA

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 3-3

Last week: Defeated Archbishop Carroll (D.C.), 35-18

This week: vs. Gonzaga College (D.C.), Oct. 11

22. WICOMICO

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 5-0

Last week: Defeated Parkside, 35-0

This week: vs. North Caroline, Oct. 10

23. CALVERT

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 5-0

Last week: Defeated Northern-Calvert, 41-12

This week: vs. Maurice J. McDonough, Oct. 10

24. HUNTINGTOWN

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 4-1

Last week: Defeated then-No. 20 Saint Charles, 19-16

This week: at No. 8 North Point, Oct. 10

25. BULLIS SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 25

Record: 3-3

Last week: Defeated Flint Hill School (Va.), 34-3

This week: at Potomac School (Va.), Oct. 11

Published
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

