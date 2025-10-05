Maryland High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 5, 2025
It’s a second tour for Huntingtown in the latest High School on SI Maryland football Top 25 poll.
The No. 24 Hurricanes (4-1), who fell out of the Top 25 after a season-opening overtime loss to Great Mills, handed then-No. 20 Saint Charles its first loss (19-16) last weekend. Huntingtown, which reached the 2024 and 2023 Maryland Class 2A state title game, will play at No. 8 North Point this weekend in a key Southern Maryland Athletic Conference (SMAC) contest.
Nationally-ranked Saint Frances Academy and DeMatha Catholic remain Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, followed by Archbishop Spalding, McDonogh School, and Quince Orchard. The second 5 stay intact with Our Lady of Good Counsel, Charles H. Flowers, North Point, Milford Mill Academy and Loyola Blakefield.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland football Top 25:
1. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 4-1
Last week: Defeated The First Academy (Fla.), 37-0
This week: vs. St. Thomas More (Conn.) at Under Armour Stadium, Oct. 10
2. DEMATHA CATHOLIC
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 4-0
Last week: Defeated Riverdale Baptist School, 43-6
This week: at No. 6 Our Lady of Good Counsel, Oct. 10
3. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 4-2
Last week: Defeated St. Mary’s, 51-7
This week: at No. 16 Concordia Prep, Oct. 11
4. MCDONOGH SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 5-1
Last week: Defeated No. 18 Mount Saint Joseph, 28-14
This week: at No. 17 Calvert Hall College, Oct. 10
5. QUINCE ORCHARD
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 5-0
Last week: Defeated Winston Churchill, 34-13
This week: vs. Sherwood, Oct. 10
6. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 4-2
Last week: Defeated No. 14 Saint Mary’s Ryken, 27-21
This week: vs. No. 2 DeMatha Catholic, Oct. 10
7. CHARLES H. FLOWERS
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 5-0
Last week: Defeated Parkdale, 50-0
This week: at Bladensburg, Oct. 10
8. NORTH POINT
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 5-0
Last week: Defeated Thomas Stone, 35-0
This week: vs. No. 24 Huntingtown, Oct. 10
9. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 4-0
Last week: Defeated Franklin, 35-0
This week: vs. New Town, Oct. 9
10. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 4-2
Last week: Defeated Gilman School, 38-21
This week: vs. St. Mary’s at Pascal Field, Oct. 10
11. HENRY A. WISE
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 3-2
Last week: Defeated DuVal, 35-0
This week: vs. Eleanor Roosevelt, Oct. 10
12. PAINT BRANCH
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 4-1
Last week: Defeated Bethesda-Chevy Chase, 18-0
This week: at Springbrook, Oct. 10
13. LINGANORE
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 5-0
Last week: Defeated Frederick, 42-0
This week: at Oakdale, Oct. 10
14. SAINT MARY’S RYKEN
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 3-3
Last week: Lost to No. 6 Our Lady of Good Counsel, 27-21
This week: vs. Paul VI Catholic (Va.), Oct. 10
15. OLD MILL
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 5-0
Last week: Defeated North County, 49-0
This week: at Severna Park, Oct. 10
16. CONCORDIA PREP
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 3-3
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. No. 3 Archbishop Spalding, Oct. 11
17. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 3-2
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. No. 4 McDonogh School, Oct. 10
18. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 4-3
Last week: Lost to No. 3 McDonogh School, 28-14
This week: vs. Gilman School, Oct. 11
19. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 3-0
Last week: Defeated Lake Clifton, 58-0
This week: vs. Baltimore City College, Oct. 10
20. ARUNDEL
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 4-1
Last week: Defeated Annapolis, 28-14
This week: at Glen Burnie, Oct. 10
21. BISHOP MCNAMARA
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 3-3
Last week: Defeated Archbishop Carroll (D.C.), 35-18
This week: vs. Gonzaga College (D.C.), Oct. 11
22. WICOMICO
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 5-0
Last week: Defeated Parkside, 35-0
This week: vs. North Caroline, Oct. 10
23. CALVERT
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 5-0
Last week: Defeated Northern-Calvert, 41-12
This week: vs. Maurice J. McDonough, Oct. 10
24. HUNTINGTOWN
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 4-1
Last week: Defeated then-No. 20 Saint Charles, 19-16
This week: at No. 8 North Point, Oct. 10
25. BULLIS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 25
Record: 3-3
Last week: Defeated Flint Hill School (Va.), 34-3
This week: at Potomac School (Va.), Oct. 11